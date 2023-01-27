Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
7 Bedroom Custom Smart Home For Sale in Marshall, Texas
If you have a big family and are looking for a beautiful piece of property to call home in Marshall, Texas this might be exactly what you’ve been looking for. It’s in a great location near Highway 31 near Elysian Fields school and in great condition seeing as how it was just built in 2020. It was a lot of fun looking at all of the pictures of this amazing home and property, there is so much to love about this place.
KLTV
American State bank structure fire in Tyler
Visiting popular Texas state parks may be dependent on availability and reservations, but some privately owned areas could be more accessible alternatives. Barefoot Owner Michael Brister talks about his camp’s accessibility to the Colorado River and the option of exploring long tracks of the river at its edge or hiking the trails along the top of the sheer cliffs.
NobiliTea opening new location in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is regarding new stores opening in the Longview Mall and was originally produced in Nov. 2022. A popular tea store is expanding its footprint in East Texas. NobiliTea has announced they will open a new location in Longview. The store will...
KLTV
New health index shows how poor rural health factors affect East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A new report from the Hibbs Institute at the University of Texas at Tyler shows just how much poor health outcomes in rural counties can affect the entire region. The latest Hibbs Health Index was created by examining factors like smoking, obesity, and premature death rates.
“She lifted me up and carried me to the first aid station where I could get my ankles wrapped.”
So, it was the year 2000, and walking down the breezeway of Sabine Middle School as a sixth grader was an everyday activity. On this particular day, a memory was born. One of my peers walks up next to me and starts to make these weird, wide, staggered, elongated steps. I blow it off and worry about the only thing that was concerning to me, which was the drums.
KLTV
Gov. Abbott appoints Longview woman to Humanities Texas leadership position
AUSTIN, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Longview resident Amanda Nobles to Humanities Texas, a program which supports public programs in history, literature, philosophy and other humanities disciplines. Nobles is retired after 30 years as the executive director of Kilgore Economic Development Corporation. She is a member of the...
foxsportstexarkana.com
TXDOT to install new safety lighting at 11 area highway intersections
ATLANTA, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) released plans to install new safety lighting at 11 area highways. The plans were awarded in January by the transportation department. “The nighttime lighting systems to be installed are safety enhancements that will provide LED lighting to increase visibility and...
KLTV
Boil water notice issued for Tatum Shan-D Water Supply
TATUM, Texas (KLTV) - A boil water notice has been issued for Shan-D Water Supply, which serves the Tatum area. Due to a lightning strike that caused reduced system pressure, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required Shan-D to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption.
KLTV
New UT Tyler medical school expected to have major economic impact
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The dirt turned at this week’s groundbreaking for the new UT Tyler Medical Education Building might as well have been cash. From attracting newcomers to the ripple effects of adding a major component to the area’s already booming biomedical industry, leaders call the new UT Tyler School of Medicine an economic game changer for East Texas.
ktbb.com
East Texas police departments adding Narcan as a tool to save lives
HALLSVILLE – Police departments throughout East Texas are adding Narcan as a tool to save people’s lives. Hallsville Police Officer Ryan Waldow says he saw a need for access to Narcan while on a call. According to our news partner KETK, Waldow took the initiative to research the medicine and find a way for every officer in his department to have it in their patrol car. Tyler PD has equipped their team with Narcan for more than 3 years and says it works wonders. “So when we get there first, whether we beat the fire department, you know the medical people in the fire department or EMS, it allows us to take that quick action to save a life,” said Andy Erbaugh, Public Information Officer, Tyler PD. Officer Andy Erbaugh said everyone in the field has to go through training and they keep the drug in the first aid kits in their patrol cars.
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Texas
Toledo Bend Reservoir is the largest man-made lake in Texas. The reservoir was formed in 1969 by building the Toledo Bend Dam on the Sabine River. This massive lake located on the Texas and Louisiana border covers 185,000 acres. It is the largest lake in the southern United States and the fifth largest in the country.
easttexasradio.com
Mt Pleasant Chamber Banquet Hands Out Awards
Bo Rester in red coat with family and friends, named Citizen of the Year. Mt Pleasant Chamber of Commerce held its 2023 Banquet Thursday evening, sponsored by Laura’s Cheesecake. The business of the year went to Elliott Auto Group, earning Lifetime Achievement awards were Jim Mason and Dixie Spruill, and the Citizen of the Year went to Bo Rester. They entertained the audience with a cash game show by entering their answers on their cellphones.
Marshall man pleads guilty to making fraudulent tax returns, must repay $300,000
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A Marshall man has pleaded guilty to making false and fraudulent statements to procure unwarranted tax refunds, according to Brit Featherston, U.S Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas. Boyd Lynn Butcher, 50, has agreed to pay over $300,000 dollars in restitution as a part of his guilty plea. According to […]
MT. PLEASANT ISD SCHOOL CALENDAR
MT. PLEASANT ISD SCHOOL CALENDAR Subhead Week of January 30 - February 4 News Staff Sat, 01/28/2023 - 06:33 Image ...
Modified ATV stolen from Titus County property
TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Titus County Sheriff’s Office has announced that an ATV has been stolen from the back yard of someone’s residence. Authorities believe that the ATV was stolen from the property on the 300 block of Titus County Road 4231 between Monday, Jan. 23. and Thursday, Jan. 26. According to officials, the […]
Police in Kilgore, TX Need Your Help Identifying a Fraud Suspect
Do you recognize this woman suspected of committing fraud at a store located near Tyler, Texas?. On January 24, the Kilgore Police Department shared a few details, though not many, and a couple of photos in a Facebook post they shared on their page, which you can access here. Will you take a look at the photos, particularly if you live in or frequent either Kilgore or Tyler, Texas?
Crews responding to structure fire on Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — Crews are responding to a reported structure fire on a busy Tyler roadway. According to the Tyler Police Department, the fire broke out in the 5500 block of Old Jacksonville Highway, near KP Engineering, around 5:40 p.m. Details are limited, but CBS19 has a crew headed...
a-z-animals.com
How Deep is Lake O’ the Pines in Texas?
Lake O’ the Pines is located in Texas — more precisely on Big Cypress Bayou, sometimes called Big Cypress Creek, in Marion County. It is located 25 miles northeast of Longview. However, a small part of the reservoir is located in Morris and Upshur counties. This isn’t a natural lake but rather a reservoir, meaning an artificial lake formed upon the construction of a dam across a river. The dam can be either a natural or an artificial formation that stores fresh water.
East Texas man wanted for not completing cemetery memorials for customers, police say
ATLANTA, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man is wanted for allegedly not completing cemetery memorials for customers, police said. The Atlanta Police Department is looking for Bobby Joel Caraway Jr., 56, for the felony offense of theft. He is also wanted on other misdemeanor warrants. Authorities said Caraway was the owner of Hopkins Memorials […]
Gas leak, injuries reported after vehicle crashes into Henderson home
HENDERSON, Texas — Rusk County officials are on scene of a major crash with reported injuries. According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the crash occurred in the 500 block of S. Marshall St. in Henderson. Officials say the vehicle crashed into a home. Injuries have been...
Comments / 0