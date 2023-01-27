The mayor of East Providence, Rhode Island, announced the establishment of a reward fund Monday aimed at helping to get answers about a dog that was found dead last week. East Providence police said they began investigating the suspicious death of a Siberian Husky named Niko on Jan. 24. The dog had gotten loose from its home on Lakeside Avenue that morning and was found later that evening in the area of Forbes and Lunn streets with what appeared to be an injury to its head. Police said a veterinarian later determined that Niko had been shot with a pellet or small caliber round from a gun.

