Palmer, MA

westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to barn fire in Rowe

Crews battle three-alarm fire on Main Street in Springfield. Hampden County Sheriff discusses what’s in store for department in 2023. Hampden County Sheriff discusses what’s in store for department in 2023. Western Mass News: Getting Answers - Jan. 29. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. This week, we’re getting...
ROWE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews battle house fire on Pinnacle Road in Monson

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Saturday afternoon, crews in Monson responded to a reported house fire. According to the Monson Fire Department, they received the call about the incident at 12 Pinnacle Road. When Assistant Chief Miller arrived on scene, he extinguished the fire briefly. Officials remained on-scene for approximately...
MONSON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Palmer firefighter credited with saving choking dog

PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A local firefighter is being credited with helping save a dog in distress on Wednesday. Palmer fire officials said that around 6:30 p.m., a dog was brought to the fire station in respiratory distress and was met by firefighter Pat Jessop. Jessop found that the dog...
PALMER, MA
NBC Connecticut

1 Transported to Hospital by LifeStar After Motorcycle Crash in Willington

One person was transported to the hospital by LifeStar after a motorcycle crash in Willington on Sunday afternoon. Firefighters were called to a motorcycle crash in the 100 block of Ruby Road around 2:45 p.m. According to fire officials, one person was taken to a Hartford-area hospital by LifeStar. Authorities...
WILLINGTON, CT
nbcboston.com

State Police Search Reservoir in Southborough for Missing Man, 57

State and local agencies searched a reservoir on Sunday in Southborough, Massachusetts, marking the third day of their water search for a missing 57-year-old man. Jeffrey Allard, of Ware, was reportedly last seen several days ago after leaving a medical facility in Marlborough, according to Massachusetts State Police. Sunday's search...
SOUTHBOROUGH, MA
nbcboston.com

Rhode Island Police Investigating Dog's Suspicious Death

The mayor of East Providence, Rhode Island, announced the establishment of a reward fund Monday aimed at helping to get answers about a dog that was found dead last week. East Providence police said they began investigating the suspicious death of a Siberian Husky named Niko on Jan. 24. The dog had gotten loose from its home on Lakeside Avenue that morning and was found later that evening in the area of Forbes and Lunn streets with what appeared to be an injury to its head. Police said a veterinarian later determined that Niko had been shot with a pellet or small caliber round from a gun.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
nbcboston.com

Man, 54, Injured in Worcester Shooting

A man was shot Saturday night in Worcester, Massachusetts, police announced. Worcester police said officers were called around 9:35 p.m. to a Merrifield Street address for a report of a gunshot victim. Responding officers found a 54-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital with...
WORCESTER, MA
spectrumnews1.com

'It's like going to a funeral': Donut lovers say goodbye to Glazy Susan on businesses' last day

WORCESTER, Mass. - The line outside of donut shop Glazy Susan was long Sunday morning, before they closed their doors permanently. Some people lined up as early as 7 a.m. before the shop opened at 9 a.m. in an effort to get one last donut from the popular Worcester business. Glazy Susan opened in 2018, offering unique, specialty donuts. The shop put together a special menu for its last day in business, including a chocolate-covered strawberry mochi donut.
WORCESTER, MA

