Name of new diner is a cause for concern for some town residentsAneka DuncanCoventry, CT
Connecticut Restaurant 'Woke Breakfast & Coffee' was Getting Complaints on Town Forum After an Innocent MistakeZack LoveCoventry, CT
A Wilbraham High School is Costing Taypayers an Estimated 'Thousands of Dollars per Month' with 7,000 Lights 'Always On'Zack LoveWilbraham, MA
USA's Biggest Lottery Winnerhard and smartChicopee, MA
Gordon Parks Celebration at the Valley Photo CenterD. John McCarthySpringfield, MA
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to barn fire in Rowe
Crews battle three-alarm fire on Main Street in Springfield. Hampden County Sheriff discusses what’s in store for department in 2023. Hampden County Sheriff discusses what’s in store for department in 2023. Western Mass News: Getting Answers - Jan. 29. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. This week, we’re getting...
Fire crews put out barn fire on Middletown Hill Road in Rowe
The Rowe Fire Department was sent to 51 Middletown Hill Road for a barn fire Sunday morning.
25 families without a home from large building fire in Springfield
Springfield Fire is currently working on a large building fire in the city's North End.
westernmassnews.com
Crews battle house fire on Pinnacle Road in Monson
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Saturday afternoon, crews in Monson responded to a reported house fire. According to the Monson Fire Department, they received the call about the incident at 12 Pinnacle Road. When Assistant Chief Miller arrived on scene, he extinguished the fire briefly. Officials remained on-scene for approximately...
Sturbridge police reminding residents of gift card schemes
The Sturbridge Police are asking for the public's help locating the victim of a scheme.
westernmassnews.com
Palmer firefighter credited with saving choking dog
PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A local firefighter is being credited with helping save a dog in distress on Wednesday. Palmer fire officials said that around 6:30 p.m., a dog was brought to the fire station in respiratory distress and was met by firefighter Pat Jessop. Jessop found that the dog...
Deerfield family fears homelessness as it pleads with town for working heat, water
A few days before Christmas, Ashleigh Young woke up to no heat or hot water. The next day, her hot water was brown and “smelled awful.” And on Christmas Eve, her pipes froze, causing more problems. Since the family of four moved into their Deerfield apartment in 2021,...
NBC Connecticut
1 Transported to Hospital by LifeStar After Motorcycle Crash in Willington
One person was transported to the hospital by LifeStar after a motorcycle crash in Willington on Sunday afternoon. Firefighters were called to a motorcycle crash in the 100 block of Ruby Road around 2:45 p.m. According to fire officials, one person was taken to a Hartford-area hospital by LifeStar. Authorities...
NBC Connecticut
Firefighters Continue to Assess Damage After Large Fire at Bozrah Egg Farm
More than 100 firefighters worked to put out a large fire at an egg farm in Bozrah on Saturday. Firefighters said the fire was in a 50 foot by 600 foot operating chicken coop at Hillandale Farms on Schwartz Road. Crews from 16 surrounding departments including Colchester, East Haddam, Salem,...
nbcboston.com
State Police Search Reservoir in Southborough for Missing Man, 57
State and local agencies searched a reservoir on Sunday in Southborough, Massachusetts, marking the third day of their water search for a missing 57-year-old man. Jeffrey Allard, of Ware, was reportedly last seen several days ago after leaving a medical facility in Marlborough, according to Massachusetts State Police. Sunday's search...
Price Rite Marketplace of Worcester employees recognized for lifesaving heroics
Correction: An earlier version of this story had an incorrect address for the Price Rite Marketplace. WORCESTER — Four employees at Price Rite Marketplace on Southbridge Street were recognized by the company for performing lifesaving acts while on the job. ...
nbcboston.com
Rhode Island Police Investigating Dog's Suspicious Death
The mayor of East Providence, Rhode Island, announced the establishment of a reward fund Monday aimed at helping to get answers about a dog that was found dead last week. East Providence police said they began investigating the suspicious death of a Siberian Husky named Niko on Jan. 24. The dog had gotten loose from its home on Lakeside Avenue that morning and was found later that evening in the area of Forbes and Lunn streets with what appeared to be an injury to its head. Police said a veterinarian later determined that Niko had been shot with a pellet or small caliber round from a gun.
whdh.com
Police: Suspected DUI driver with child passenger slams into house in Dudley
DUDLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a suspected drunken driver with a child passenger careened into a house in Dudley on Friday night, officials said. Police say the driver hit utility pole and drove through a fence before crashing into the house on Pierpont Road around 6 p.m.
nbcboston.com
Man, 54, Injured in Worcester Shooting
A man was shot Saturday night in Worcester, Massachusetts, police announced. Worcester police said officers were called around 9:35 p.m. to a Merrifield Street address for a report of a gunshot victim. Responding officers found a 54-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital with...
Local shoppers react to deadly shooting at Holyoke Mall
Business as usual Sunday morning at the Holyoke Mall with extra security details from Holyoke Police.
State Police search Quaboag River in Palmer
Several State Police cruisers and a helicopter were called to Palmer on North Main Street Thursday afternoon.
Eyewitness News
6-year-old taken by Lifestar to CT Children’s Hospital after 15 foot fall from ski lift
NEW HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A 6-year-old has been taken by Lifestar to Connecticut Children’s Hospital after officials say the child fell possibly 15 feet from a ski lift at Ski Sundown. State Police confirm the New Hartford Fire Department and Ambulance responded to the bunny hill at Ski...
Fire put out on Dunn Street in Chicopee
Crews worked to put out a fire on Dunn Street in Chicopee Friday morning.
spectrumnews1.com
'It's like going to a funeral': Donut lovers say goodbye to Glazy Susan on businesses' last day
WORCESTER, Mass. - The line outside of donut shop Glazy Susan was long Sunday morning, before they closed their doors permanently. Some people lined up as early as 7 a.m. before the shop opened at 9 a.m. in an effort to get one last donut from the popular Worcester business. Glazy Susan opened in 2018, offering unique, specialty donuts. The shop put together a special menu for its last day in business, including a chocolate-covered strawberry mochi donut.
Annual Honorary Deputy Sheriff’s Breakfast in Chicopee
The Sheriff's annual Honorary Deputy Sheriff's Breakfast took place on Sunday.
