Wrong-way crashes are a symptom of a car-dependent state

Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
New York pregnant woman dies after car driven by beau slams into electrical pole: police
A Staten Island, New York pregnant woman died on Saturday morning after her beau, who was allegedly drunk, drove into an electrical pole, causing the vehicle to split in three.
23-year-old woman killed in NYC car crash on Staten Island, cops say
A 23-year-old woman was killed in a dramatic one-car crash on Staten Island that left the vehicle split in two lengthwise, police said. The driver was arrested following the deadly episode, cops said. One Island business owner reporting to work likened the bloody, debris-strewned crash site to “Beirut.” The unidentified victim died from injuries she suffered after being thrown from the passenger seat of the white Dodge sedan she was riding in, police said. The episode unfolded around 4:45 a.m. Saturday, authorities said. A 30-year-old man was driving southbound when he lost control of the vehicle in front of 2545 Hylan Blvd., near New...
Small plane crashes at CT airport, pilot survives after ejecting
One person was injured when a small plane crashed shortly after taking off at the Hartford-Brainard Airport on Saturday, according to officials.
Amtrak worker had people pay for fake trip — then said bomb threat canceled it, feds say
She stole thousands from those who paid to secure their spot on a fake excursion from New Orleans to New York City, prosecutors said.
Mexico City says subway crash caused by cut wires, speeding
Mexico City prosecutors said Friday that severed cables and a speeding driver were responsible for a Jan. 7 subway crash that killed one person and injured dozens. One subway train slammed into another between stations, leading city officials to suspect sabotage, though many city residents see the problem as a lack of maintenance. Prosecution spokesman Ulises Lara said a cable serving the subway’s control system was found damaged by “intentional burning and cutting.” He said an investigation into possible sabotage would be opened.But Lara also said the driver of the train that rear-ended another would be charged with homicide...
U.S. NTSB to investigate road crash that killed six in New York
(Reuters) -The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said on Saturday it will investigate a crash of a Freightliner box truck and a bus that killed six in Louisville, New York. The crash, which occurred around 6:02 a.m. Saturday on State Highway 37 in the small city in St. Lawrence County...
