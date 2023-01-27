Wrong-way crashes are a symptom of a car-dependent state

A 23-year-old woman was killed in a dramatic one-car crash on Staten Island that left the vehicle split in two lengthwise, police said. The driver was arrested following the deadly episode, cops said. One Island business owner reporting to work likened the bloody, debris-strewned crash site to “Beirut.” The unidentified victim died from injuries she suffered after being thrown from the passenger seat of the white Dodge sedan she was riding in, police said. The episode unfolded around 4:45 a.m. Saturday, authorities said. A 30-year-old man was driving southbound when he lost control of the vehicle in front of 2545 Hylan Blvd., near New...

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO