Connecticut can do a better — and more profitable — job of collecting taxes

NBC Connecticut
Governor Proposes Increase in CT's Earned Income Tax Credit
Gov. Ned Lamont today is proposing increasing Connecticut’s Earned Income Tax Credit. The governor said Monday that his budget proposal will include increasing the state’s Earned Income Tax Credit from 30.5% to 40%. The governor said it will provide an additional $44.6 million in state tax credits to...
Lamont unveils $45M tax cut for CT’s working poor
The expanded earned income tax credit would save families about $211 per year on average and make CT's EITC rate among the highest.
NBC Connecticut
Face the Facts: What Rising Costs to Build the State Pier Mean for Taxpayers
It's been billed the future hub for wind power infrastructure. So far, though, the only thing that continues to get billed over and over in recent years is the Connecticut taxpayer. This week, we learned crews building the new and improved state pier will likely come back to taxpayers for...
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: Commissioner of Revenue Services discusses tax season
(WTNH) – It is the end of January and that means it’s tax season. The income tax in Connecticut ranges from 3% to just under 7% depending on how much you earn and your filing status. The Commissioner of Revenue Services, Mark Boughton, is in charge of collecting...
ctnewsjunkie.com
OP-ED | Rent Stability Is Past Due In Connecticut
The housing crisis in Connecticut feels hopeless right now. But we can fight it by telling our stories to the politicians in power who need to understand that this crisis affects tenants in every city and town in Connecticut. Together, we can demand change. Last summer, I and other members...
MAP: Connecticut’s 2021 affordable housing units, by town
Explore the percentage of housing units in each CT municipality that were considered affordable in 2011, 2019, 2020 and 2021.
New funding to help college students financially in Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The cost of higher education is always increasing. But now, Connecticut officials are making an effort to keep costs affordable for families across the state. New funding from Congress is expected to increase aid for students that receive Pell Grants, as these students often experience greater financial burdens. Federal Pell Grants […]
Eyewitness News
Hundreds of thousands of borrowers in CT would have been eligible for student loan forgiveness plan
(WFSB) - Borrowers in Connecticut who would have been eligible for the one-time student debt relief plan numbered in the hundreds of thousands. Channel 3 was able to learn from The White House that the exact number was 321,000. They were part of the Biden Administration’s plan to offer up...
CT tax cuts are likely, but fierce debate expected over who benefits
When it comes to taxes, the question state officials are trying to answer this year isn’t whether to cut them. For Gov. Ned Lamont and the General Assembly, the larger issues are how deep to cut — and who should benefit. Even as the national economy flirts with...
Compost Headlines: Ready, Set … Advocate!
(Opinion) Come listen to a story about a man named Ned. Ned just won a second term as Connecticut’s governor, with political capital to spare. Ned presides over a state where the ultra-wealthy on average pay just 7.1 percent of income in state and local taxes, according to a report by his own revenue department, while lower to middle-income filers like teachers and cops and bus drivers on average pay more than three times as much, around 26 percent.
LIHEAP can help CT families cover energy costs. How is it funded and who qualifies?
LIHEAP helps low-income families pay for winter heating and other energy costs. Here's an overview of the program and its eligibility requirements.
Technical error shuts down ReEmployCT appeals filing feature
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Labor ordered its unemployment appeals filing feature to shut down this week after a technical error made it so data was available to one other filer, according to an announcement Thursday. The issue in ReEmployCT, which led to the system giving the same docket number to two […]
Studies Say Connecticut is Good for Aging But Bad for Retirement, What to Do?
If you follow the bouncing ball, you'll find yourself at the intersection of "What to Do Street" and "I Don't Know Avenue." I've been writing about the State of Connecticut for about 10 years and I've learned a lot in that time. I've learned its a complex place to live, that has startling highs and lows. When we're good at something in the Nutmeg State, we're right at the top, when we're not good, we're usually the worst.
cbia.com
Transform Connecticut: ‘A Thoughtful, Strategic Plan’
Why did almost half the members of the General Assembly pledge support for CBIA’s Transform Connecticut policy solutions?. House Majority Leader Jason Rojas (D-East Hartford) said he looked at the 12-point policy recommendations and “saw a really thoughtful, strategic plan.”. Speaking at CBIA’s Jan. 19 Economic Summit +...
State unveils ambitious plan to solve serious trash problem
HARTFORD, Conn. — Politicians and public officials are talking trash, and this time it’s about the kind you throw away. Connecticut has a big trash problem. Usually, you bring your can to the curb and never think about it again. But it doesn’t just disappear to some magic island. Here in Connecticut, a lot of your trash gets shipped out of state.
thebeveragejournal.com
Connecticut Brand Murphy and Monico Irish Cream Launches
Murphy Distributors added Monico Irish Cream, now available to accounts across Connecticut. A family recipe passed down over five generations is hitting the shelves. For the last eight holiday seasons, brand Co-founders Matthew Murphy, President, Murphy Distributors, and John Monico worked to perfect the Irish cream recipe, mixing and bottling it by hand for friends and family. “We are thrilled to bring our delicious Irish cream to Connecticut,” said Murphy. “We believe that our high-quality ingredients and smooth, creamy taste set us apart from other Irish creams on the market.” Murphy and Monico Irish Cream was perfected over years of fulfilling requests from friends and family, with a blend of Irish whiskey and cream, notes of vanilla, chocolate and a hint of toffee. It’s perfect for enjoying on its own or mixing into cocktails such as Irish coffees and mudslides. “We invite Connecticut residents to give our Irish cream a try,” Monico said. “We believe that it will quickly become a go-to for anyone looking for a premium, delicious Irish cream.”
Connecticut lawmakers consider legalizing 'human composting'
Instead of being buried or cremated, "human composting" entails covering remains with natural, biodegradable materials. After several months, the result is upward of 15 bags of nutrient-rich soil.
WTNH.com
Capitol Report: DMV offering classic plates for cars 20 years or older
(WTNH) – If you think the 2000 Buick Lesabre is a car that deserves a Connecticut classic license plate, the folks at DMV won’t argue with you. Whether it’s a Buick or a Bentley, as long as your car is 20 years or older, you can get a classic plate.
greenwichsentinel.com
Editorial: Senator Looney’s Predatory Legislation
Connecticut’s legislature, and our Greenwich delegation, have returned for their “long session” when they produce a two-year budget and can consider bills on any topics. With inflation, fear of recession, surging health insurance premiums, energy costs, and more weighing down Connecticut residents, you would think legislators would be looking to bring relief to state residents. This is what Governor Lamont has said he wanted to do.
darientimes.com
Proposal would create restrictions for gas stoves in CT
A new bill in the Connecticut General Assembly proposes to set emissions standards for natural gas stoves and other natural gas appliances. If passed, the bill would also establish a loan fund for the replacement of gas appliances. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, roughly 30% of homes in Connecticut have a natural gas cooking appliance.
