washingtoncountyinsider.com
Funeral Monday, January 30, 2023 for community leader Allan C. Kieckhafer, 99, of West Bend, Wi
January 29, 2023 – West Bend, WI – News regarding the death of community leader and WWII veteran Allan Kieckhafer, 99, of West Bend, Wi hit everyone in the heart late Friday afternoon. “Never wanted this day to come,” said Kristin Brandner, CEO of United Way of Washington...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Livestream at noon of service for Allan Kieckhafer
January 30, 2023 – West Bend, WI – A Celebration of Life for Allan Kieckhafer, 99, of West Bend begins at noon today at Fifth Avenue Methodist Church. The service will be live-streamed at Washington County Insider on Facebook. A rebroadcast will be published today at WashingtonCountyInsider.com.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Condolences pour in for WWII veteran and community leader Allan C. Kieckhafer, 99, of West Bend, Wi
January 27, 2023 – West Bend, WI – The news regarding the death of community leader and WWII veteran Allan Kieckhafer, 99, of West Bend, Wi hit everyone in the heart late Friday afternoon. “Never wanted this day to come,” said Kristin Brandner, CEO of United Way of...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Pledge of Allegiance by the American Legion Fohl Martin Post in Allenton
Washington Co., WI – WashingtonCountyInsider.com is working to gather videos from people in the community reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. The hope is to post a different video daily. Today, the pledge is from the 75th anniversary celebration of the American Legion Fohl Martin Post in Allenton. Please send...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Snowfall totals across Washington Co., WI
Washington Co., WI – Mother Nature let go a blanket of winter white Saturday night across Washington Co., WI. Snow started initially Saturday morning in Germantown and by 1:30 p.m. started creeping further north into West Bend and Kewaskum. According to the Kennedy Space Center, Florida ruler the snowfall...
milwaukeemag.com
4 Updates on the Problems at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s
Since our initial report, the hospital has paused many surgeries and the reports have continued. Late last month, a Milwaukee Magazine’s investigative report revealed how severe staffing shortages at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s hospital have led to staff concerns around patient safety. The article struck a nerve with Milwaukeeans: With just five days left in 2022, the story became our most-read digital story of the year.
seehafernews.com
Local Builder Named President of Wisconsin Builders Association
A local construction expert has been named the leader of a statewide organization. Mike Howe, the owner of Mike Howe Builders, has been named the president of the Wisconsin Builders Association. Howe has been responsible for many projects in the Manitowoc area, including the revamping of the former Strand Theater...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Celebrating Catholic Schools Week | St. Frances Cabrini School – a Catholic lesson for life | By Ann Marie Craig
West Bend, WI – In celebration of the upcoming Catholic Schools Week, January 29 – February 4, this story penned by Anne Marie Craig in 2019 is back by popular request. “The wooden bead was just about the same size as the hole. Sister Suzanne Marie was hurrying us from the hallway to our second-grade classroom after square dancing in the gym, and I needed to get my little cowgirl hat hung up in my locker.
radioplusinfo.com
1-28-23 memorial service for former dodge county public health officer
A memorial service will be held Saturday for former Dodge County Public Health Officer Abby Sauer. Sauer died January 20th at Froedert Hospital in Milwaukee following a recent cancer diagnosis. She was 44. A memorial service will be held at 1pm Saturday at Trinity United Methodist Church in Lomira. Visitation will be held from 10am until the time of the service at the church. Sauer was the Dodge County Public Health Officer during the pandemic, and was currently employed as a nurse at SSM Health in Beaver Dam. She served as a combat medic in the army and is survived by her husband and two children.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
$4,000 MPTC scholarships awarded to Emilia Lang | By Gary Mlodzik
Kewaskum, WI – The 4th annual Don and Corrine Mlodzik Family Scholarship will be awarded to Emilia Lang, a soon to be 2023 graduate of Kewaskum High School. Emilia is the daughter of Shelly and Brian Lang. According to KHS counselor Rebecca Bryant, “It is clear in all of...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Sale of 105 S. Forest Avenue in West Bend, currently home to West Bend Transit
January 27, 2023 – West Bend, WI – Real estate sales records for the month of January 2023 have been released and it shows the properties at 105 S. Forest Avenue and East Water Street belonging to Jamela/Michigan LLC of Milwaukee have sold. The buyer is listed as F Street West Bend, LLC.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Highest snow totals favored near Lake Michigan; forecast on track
Just about all of southeastern Wisconsin still has a good chance of at least 3 inches – or more – of snowfall by Sunday morning, Jan. 29. Many areas closer to Lake Michigan and near Illinois could be closer to 6 inches when it's all said and done.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
St. Frances Cabrini celebrates Catholic Schools Week; Faith. Excellence. Service
West Bend, WI – Since 1974, National Catholic Schools Week is the annual celebration of Catholic education in the United States. It starts the last Sunday in January and runs through February 5. The theme for National Catholic Schools Week 2023 is “Catholic Schools: Faith. Excellence. Service.”
nbc15.com
Weekend snowfall prompts snow emergencies in south central Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ahead of several inches of snow predicted to fall over the weekend, cities across south central Wisconsin are preparing by issuing snow emergencies. A First Alert Weather day has been issued for Saturday as hazardous travel conditions are expected. This snow will head out during the evening. Snow totals will range from around an inch to the north to as much as five inches locally.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Fire at restaurant on Paradise Drive in West Bend, WI | By Captain Kenny Asselin
January 26, 2023 – West Bend, WI – On Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 2:40 a.m., West Bend Fire & Rescue. was dispatched for a water flow alarm at Qdoba, 920 W Paradise Dr., in the City of West Bend. Engine 3, Tower 1, and Battalion 1 responded....
nbc15.com
Wis. DMV revokes Beaver Dam, Arlington wholesale dealers’ licenses
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three Dodge County and 18 Columbia County wholesale dealers lost their licenses after the DMV revoked them Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) announced. The DOT said CRP Enterprises LLC, HB Motors LLC and R& R Tow & Trans LLC, located at 822 Park Ave,...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Plows and salters out across Washington County, Wi
January 28, 2023 – Washington Co., WI – The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Washington County, Wi and neighboring communities as a storm system moves east through Germantown, Richfield and West Bend. Plows and salters have been on road since early afternoon. Motorists...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Southeast Wisconsin accumulating snow Saturday, Jan. 28
MILWAUKEE - A more organized storm system eyes southeast Wisconsin for several inches of snow on Saturday, Jan. 28. This will be a fairly narrow area of snow, setting up over southern Wisconsin and parts of northern Illinois. A winter weather advisory is in effect until 3 a.m. Sunday for...
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Wisconsin
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner of Wisconsin. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
CBS 58
Snow emergencies declared across Southeastern Wisconsin
SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Several snow emergencies have been declared across Southeastern Wisconsin ahead of anticipated winter weather. The City of Milwaukee has declared a snow emergency for this evening into Monday morning. No parking will be allowed on the main streets from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. On...
