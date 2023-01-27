Read full article on original website
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
voiceofmotown.com
WVU Lands Local Talent
(Photo via WVU Recruiting) Nathaniel Flower, a 2023 football prospect from Fairmont Senior High School, has committed to play for Neal Brown and the Mountaineers via Twitter. Flower, who comes to WVU as a preferred walk-on, will be a kicker and punter for the Mountaineers. He will complete a position room that is wide open heading into 2023 with the departure of Casey Legg.
voiceofmotown.com
Former Player Says WVU Basketball Would Thrive in the ACC
Morgantown, West Virginia – There is no question that the Big 12 Conference is the toughest, most difficult conference in college basketball right now. With six teams in the Top 25 and no real weak teams, there is no other conference in the nation that compares to the Big 12.
voiceofmotown.com
Auburn Coach Says Beating WVU Would Have Been a Real Prize
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers (13-8, 2-6) defeated the #15 ranked Auburn Tigers in front of a sold-out WVU Coliseum crowd yesterday. Following the game, Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said it was a disappointing loss, complimented the West Virginia crowd and said that his team missed out on a very big opportunity.
What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Auburn
Can the Mountaineers pull off the upset?
In-state QB relishes in WVU opportunity
Princeton (WV) quarterback Grant Coachran polished off a stellar high school career this past fall, throwing for 2,103 yards and accounting for 31 total touchdowns in just ten games. That put his career totals over 8,000 yards and over 90 touchdowns, with his name littering the record books. That kind of production led to several Division II and FCS offers, plus interest from his home-state school, WVU. Earlier this month, the Mountaineers invited him up to campus for a visit.
Huggins is Uncertain if Kedrian Johnson Will Play vs Auburn
The Mountaineers may be without their starting point guard.
Quick Hits: Future of Big 12/SEC Challenge, Finding Minutes For Wilson & Okonkwo + More
WVU head basketball coach Bob Huggins meets with the media ahead of Saturday's game against Auburn.
Park strikes Linsly in overtime and advances to West Virginia state finals
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)–The West Virginia High School State Hockey Championship continued on Saturday in the Friendly City. Where teams fought for the 18th annual “Bob Otten Trophy.” The #5 Wheeling Park Patriots had a remarkable win against #4 Martinsburg. Where they won in overtime 3-2. Then hours later took on the #1 seed […]
voiceofmotown.com
Charles Barkley Ate His Own Words
Charles Barkley is never one to shy away from sharing his opinion. Well, it seems as if that mentality has come back to bite him. According to WVU Assistant Coach DerMarr Johnson, was in a bar in Morgantown last night telling WVU fans that his Auburn Tigers were going to kick their “you know what.”
Prep Basketball: No. 2 Shady Spring avenges title game loss, throttles No. 1 Fairmont Senior
Shady Spring – Revenge is a dish best served cold and Saturday’s spread was too frigid for even a polar bear to stomach. In a rematch of last year’s Class AAA state championship game, one that was won on a Zycheus Dobbs floater at the buzzer, Class AAA No. 2 Shady Spring avenged that agonizing defeat with an 85-65 victory over No. 1 Fairmont Senior at Shady Spring.
americanfarmpublications.com
West Virginia wants more dairies
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Here’s something you probably haven’t heard in a few years: There’s a place that needs more dairy farmers — now. That’s the message from the West Virginia Department of Agriculture these days as it looks to meet the new demand of a massive dairy beverage business setting up shop in the Mountain State.
Appalachian band awaits release of new album
A new album from the Appalachian-native Davisson Brothers Band promises to be their best.
Metro News
$180 million in projects underway or soon to be for I-79 in northcentral West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Recent investments in I-79 from Harrison County to the Pennsylvania state line have totaled more than $180 million. State highway officials say the projects have added lanes to handle increased commerce and traffic and rehabilitated bridges that are more than 50-years-old. The section of interstate in...
WDTV
Crumbl Cookies franchise coming to Emily Drive
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This story comes from our media partners Connect Bridgeport. A popular cookie shop is coming to Clarksburg. A Bridgeport family is set to open a Crumbl Cookies franchise on Emily Dr. “We’ll be in the end cap beside Jersey Mikes and Shogun (Japanese Steakhouse),” said Bridgeport’s...
WVNT-TV
Why are there stripes on the roads in West Virginia?
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you see that roads are temporarily striped, a vehicle wasn’t accidentally spilling something or accidentally dragging something on the road. The roads have been pretreated against snow or other winter weather. Because roads can be pretreated with the brine up to 48 hours before snow hits, the stripes can sometimes show up before drivers are even thinking about snow.
WDTV
Mild, cloudy Monday, then some snow tonight!
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After rain moved in yesterday, we’re starting the workweek with mild temperatures and cloudy skies. We might also see more precipitation chances this week. Find out those details in the video above!. After a cold front brought rain into our area yesterday, leftover moisture today...
Metro News
Governor’s tax road trip rolls on – and so do Senate questions
Gov. Jim Justice plans to keep on trucking with town hall events to promote an income tax cut proposal. After four events last week, Justice now plans to pitch the proposal at noon Monday in Bridgeport and noon Tuesday in Martinsburg. More stops could be announced as the week goes on.
WDTV
Sunset Ellis Restaurant announces reopening date
SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - 2022 was a year of uncertainty for Sunset Ellis Restaurant in Shinnston, but in 2023, they’re looking toward new horizons. The popular Harrison County staple announced their grand re-opening will be on Feb. 16. The restaurant will be open Monday-Saturday 7 a.m. - 8 p.m....
WDTV
Calm Saturday before an active weather pattern next week
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A weak system may push a few very light and isolated rain and snow showers through the overnight hours tonight, but we can enjoy a break in precipitation and above average temperatures tomorrow. Rain returns on Sunday, and active weather will remain the trend through next week. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.
Demolition begins on Wilson Furniture building
BRIDGEPORT, Ohio (WTRF) — It’s a sad day for residents in one local village as a part of their history for well over a century is being torn down. Demolition has begun on the Wilson Furniture building in Bridgeport. The first of three buildings has been taken down, while plans are underway for the remainder […]
