Mysuncoast.com
I-75 interchange improvements at Fruitville on list to be fast-tracked
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis has proposed fast-tracking 20 highway projects over the next four years, including one in Sarasota County. At a news conference in Auburndale Monday, DeSantis said the plan will combat congestion, improve safety, and ensure a more resilient transportation system. The spending, which must...
ABC Action News
They sold land under their mobile homes, now they regret it
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Nancy DeCamp can no longer bear to enter the home on lot 257. Her sister Tootie lived here, just a golf cart ride from where Nancy shares a place with her husband in their manufactured home community in central Pinellas County. After Tootie died in October, the DeCamps tried, without success, to sell her home.
Backyard chickens: Is it legal to keep chickens in Tampa & St. Pete?
As egg prices remain elevated, where in Tampa Bay can you keep chickens to get your eggs at home?
sarasotamagazine.com
Sarasota Has a Poop Problem
Each week, the Suncoast Waterkeeper releases water sample reports from seven sites throughout Sarasota County’s bays. The latest report showed a general decline in enterococci colony-forming units (in laymen’s terms, that means poop). Less poop in our waters? That’s great news! Right?. Not so fast. Dr. Abbey...
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do in Sarasota
Sarasota is a city bordering the Gulf of Mexico, just about 60 miles (95 km) south of Tampa. Before Sarasota became one of the most popular tourist destinations in the Sunshine State, it was home to Native tribes, including the Calusa, Tocobaga, and Timucuan. The name “Sarasota” comes from a 1700s Spanish map, which named the area “Zara Zota,” or “a place of dancing.” Throughout history, Sarasota has gained other nicknames, including “Circus City,” as a nod to the Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circuses, which used the city as their winter headquarters.
usf.edu
FGCU nurse anesthesiologists will be doctors for first time
Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers has been training nurse anesthesiologists since about 2006, but it’s still not a well-known specialty. “Nurse anesthesiology is basically the same as medical anesthesiology in that we provide perioperative care to any patients needing surgery or anesthesia for procedures,” says Robert Bland, who teaches in the program.
Experts warn of contaminated water at Lee County Beaches
LEE COUNTY, FLA. – Southwest Florida water experts are warning beachgoers, boaters, and the like – go in at your own risk. Colusa Waterkeeper and the Department of Health samplings show how even at beaches like Lynn Hall Beach Park, bacteria is showing in high amounts. People are going out anyway.
Longboat Observer
Siesta Key fights for its independence
For the first 50 years or so of his life, no one would accuse retired construction executive Tim Hensey, 66, of being a beach bum. Hensey and his wife lived in rural east Sarasota for many years, raising two kids. They bought a house on Siesta Key in 2006, he says, when the kids were grown, to “live the island life.”
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota police searching for missing woman
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - UPDATE:. Sarasota Police has reported that Mayara has returned home and is safe. Sarasota Police say Mayara Simone Tonini Muller, 35, is missing. Muller was last seen at her home in the 1900 block of Cocoanut Ave., at 5am Sunday. Police say she may be driving...
Mysuncoast.com
Storage unit fire in Bradenton
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue responded to a fire in a Manatee County storage facility located on 920 Cortez Road at around 7:30. According to Batallion Chief Doug Brett, firefighters were on the scene within three minutes and were able to contain the fire to a single unit.
sarasotanewsleader.com
Public opposition mounting to proposed Sarasota County Code changes that would loosen restrictions regarding preservation of Grand Trees
Jan. 31 public hearing planned in downtown Sarasota. On Jan. 31, the Sarasota County Commission will conduct a public hearing on proposed changes to the County Code of Ordinances to facilitate the removal of Grand Trees for construction purposes. Based on Facebook posts and emails that advocates for the protection...
Free adoption day at Gulf Coast Humane Society
Today at Gulf Coast Humane Society in Fort Myers, customers have the chance to adopt a dog or cat for free!
WINKNEWS.com
LCSO looking for James Rawley, considered missing and endangered
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding James Rawley, 42, consider missing and endangered. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Rawley was last seen near Second Street in Fort Myers. However, Rawley may be in the Naples area. Rawley is 5’10” and weighs about...
businessobserverfl.com
This week saw a gym, a restaurant, an investment firm and a Las Vegas buyer
Coffee and a sandwich: The owners of the 5th Avenue Coffee Company & 6th Diner in Naples have bought the eateries’ building. According to property records, a company registered to Frederik and Karen Overdijking paid $6 million for a property at 589 5th Ave. S. The restaurant’s address is 599 5th Ave. S, though, and that’s an address which doesn’t appear on the property appraiser’s website. Frederik Overdijking says in an email that despite the differing street numbers it is the same building.
Tzeva opens in Sarasota on February 8
Tzeva (1255 North Palm Avenue) is pleased to announce that it will open its doors on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. The 74-seat restaurant features modern Mediterranean cuisine with Israeli influences that shine in beautifully plated dishes full of bright colors, unique flavors, and global spices that combine cultural traditions and modern touches. The restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
995qyk.com
These Are USA Today’s Top 10 New Restaurants In Florida
These are USA Today’s top 10 new restaurants in Florida! Luckily for us, there are a couple Tampa Bay spots on the list. Some other places mentioned are a quick drive away in Orlando, Naples, and Fort Myers. If you’re ever driving across the state or taking a staycation at a nearby Florida town, be sure to check out these places!
mynews13.com
New blood cancer treatment an advancement in health care, experts say
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Getting a cancer diagnosis can be a scary thing, and getting a diagnosis where there is no cure can be even worse. But a new multiple myeloma blood cancer treatment called CAR T-cell therapy has patients jumping up for the opportunity to receive it. What...
WINKNEWS.com
McLaren 570S driver nearly 65 mph above speed limit in Lee County, arrested
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-30:dd85c0db1d00b495d931d03 Player Element ID: 6319473419112. A Naples man was arrested for driving almost 65 mph over the speed limit in a McLaren on Friday. According to Florida Highway Patrol,...
Roadwork reminder for residents in North Port
Beginning tomorrow the section of Greenwood Avenue will be closed for 30 days as crews begin to install new stormwater drainage.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Port Charlotte commercial land sells for $675K
Windward El Jobean Owner LLC purchased the vacant commercial land at 4170 El Jobean Road in Port Charlotte from Heise Port Charlotte Property LLC for $675,000. Lane Boy of Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Property Southwest Florida represented the seller.
