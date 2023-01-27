Read full article on original website
New data: With no booster, nursing home residents face 30 percent higher COVID risk
Nursing home residents who are up to date with their COVID-19 vaccines are 30% to 50% less likely to become infected with SARS-CoV-2 than their fellow residents who haven’t gotten boosted, a new federal study finds. The data is based on weekly incidence rates in federally supported nursing homes...
North Carolina Doctor convicted of fraud after she was found guilty of reusing single-use surgical devices
A doctor in North Carolina has been convicted after she was caught reusing single-use needles numerous times. According to reports, an ear, nose, and throat surgeon has been arrested and charged with putting patients at risk for infection and possibly even death after she was caught red-handed reusing needles that should be discarded after one use.
Study: Shift to home COVID tests leads to vast undercount of cases
Home testing, a practice highly encouraged by health officials for infection control, may have begun to thwart the ability to accurately track COVID-19 case counts and positivity rates, investigators report. The findings come from a “citizen science” study, in which researchers from the University of California, San Francisco gathered patient-reported...
Opioid 40X stronger than fentanyl rising in cities across US
(NewsNation) — A synthetic opioid first developed in the 1950s is falling back into the hands of Americans. Nitazines, nicknamed Frankenstein opioids, are up to 40 times stronger than fentanyl. Fentanyl is already 50 times more powerful than heroin. Nitazine comes in powder, pill and liquid form and is...
Nursing homes finally seeing benefits of Medicare Advantage supplemental services
Supplemental benefits designed to address seniors’ health and well-being have long targeted community-dwelling beneficiaries. They have grown from simple dental and vision add-ons to a wide swath of extras ranging from meals to pest control. But residents of skilled nursing facilities, where most medical support is already covered, have...
Without 20 percent Medicaid boost, state’s providers say bed reductions will continue
New York state nursing home advocates want a 20% Medicaid boost to pay rates, a demand struggling for traction while the governor’s budget framework puts money into home-based care instead. The demand was delivered officially to Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) Friday in a letter signed by the heads of...
