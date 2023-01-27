ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malverne, NY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pix11.com

Leaders in NY celebrate Rep. Hakeem Jeffries

While Rep. Jeffries already took his oath of office in Washington, Sunday's event was a chance for him to talk to his constituents and thank them. Other local leaders, including Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams, were also in attendance. Leaders in NY celebrate Rep. Hakeem Jeffries. While Rep....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Caribbean American legislators outraged over police killing of Tyre Nichols

Caribbean American legislators in New York on Friday expressed profound outrage over the police killing of an unarmed Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee on January 7. Late Friday, Memphis police released body camera and surveillance footage of police officers kicking and punching Nichols, 29, who died in hospital three days later.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Staten Island Advance

NYC civil service: Time is running out to apply for these law enforcement exams

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City opened several applications for civil service careers earlier this month — but time is running out for some law enforcement tests. The application period for exams opened on Jan. 4. Those included law enforcement careers such as correction officer, deputy city sheriff, police communications technician, police officer and school safety agent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

3 young teens arrested for Brooklyn stabbing death

NEW YORK - A 13-year-old faces murder charges and a 14 and 15-year-old face gang assault charges in connection with the stabbing death of a Coney Island teenager. 17-year-old Nyheem Wright was stabbed in the stomach in front of a store on Mermaid Ave. in the middle of the afternoon on Friday, Jan. 20th. He died the next day at Maimonides Medical Center.
BROOKLYN, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

School bus safety program sparks dialogue within Suffolk County government

The Suffolk County School Bus Safety Program has drawn scrutiny from Republican county officials targeting the program for alleged mismanagement. Enacted unanimously by the county Legislature in 2021, this traffic safety program uses cameras attached near the stop arm of school buses to enforce the New York Vehicle and Traffic Law. The county has partnered with Virginia-based BusPatrol to operate the program.
talkofthesound.com

Kwamain Dixon Announces Candidacy for New Rochelle Democratic Party Nomination for City Council District 3

NEW ROCHELLE, NY (January 29, 2023) — Kwamain Dixon has announced his candidacy to be the New Rochelle Democratic Party nominee for City Council District 3. Dixon, a resident of District 3 for going on five decades, is a well-known community advocate who describes himself as “boots on the ground” when it comes to dealing with issues that affect all District 3 residents.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

School boards want no part of vaccine orders

The other letters have all been asking permission of something that’s not law.”. Members of the Locust Valley Central School District Board of Education are considering sending an open letter to Gov. Kathy Hochul — and potentially, members of the State Legislature — arguing against vaccination mandates in state school districts. Districts including Oyster Bay-East Norwich and Massapequa sent letters to Hochul in December protesting recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the State Department of Health that children ages 5 to 18 be vaccinated for Covid-19.
MASSAPEQUA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy