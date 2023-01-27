Read full article on original website
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy
LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
Proposed Blockbuster Trade Sends Ben Simmons And Seth Curry To The Los Angeles Lakers
This trade moves Ben Simmons and Seth Curry to the Lakers in a deal featuring Russell Westbrook.
NBA Players Are Pissed Off With The Referees After The Lakers vs. Celtics Game
Kyle Kuzma, Ron Harper, and Reggie Miller, to name a few, were livid with the calls.
Grizzlies star Ja Morant gets brutally honest on heated confrontation with Andrew Nembhard
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant opened up about his heated confrontation with Indiana Pacers rookie Andrew Nembhard on Sunday and shared what led to the shocking exchange. Morant and Nembhard were caught on video jawing each other in the third quarter of the contest. As reported earlier, Morant’s dad Tee Morant and friend Davonte Pack seemed to have a role in the altercation, with Pack actually escorted off the arena. Apparently, Pacers coaches complained about Tee and Davonte since they kept talking to the players.
Yardbarker
Report: Bucks offer for Knicks’ Cam Reddish doesn’t include Grayson Allen
One of the offers the New York Knicks have on their table for Cam Reddish is from the Milwaukee Bucks. But it doesn’t include two-way wing Grayson Allen. According to HoopsHype’s Mike Scotto, the Bucks have so far resisted including Allen in the Reddish trade talks. “Instead, the...
Brad Stevens drops major hint on Celtics’ trade plans ahead of deadline
At the moment, the Boston Celtics are still sitting on the best record in the entire league with 35 wins against just 15 losses. Despite their supremacy, however, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens refuses to rest on his laurels. The 46-year-old remains optimistic that this is going to be Boston’s year, and he’s willing to do all that he can to make this dream a reality.
Big Baby Davis lands interesting new job in basketball
Glen “Big Baby” Davis has officially returned to basketball as a [checks notes] … head coach. The Charlotte Purple Jackets announced on Friday that they have hired the former NBA big man Davis to be their next head coach. The Purple Jackets are a team in The Basketball League, an independent professional league that goes... The post Big Baby Davis lands interesting new job in basketball appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Lakers News: John Wall Scouts Possible Los Angeles Trade Candidate
Los Angeles still has some assets to move.
Nuggets star Nikola Jokic’s honest take on Joel Embiid dropping 47 on Denver
Saturday’s edition of the NBA’s rivalry week pitted arguably the two top big men in the league today when Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets took on Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers were able to score a 126-119 victory at home, and at least for this particular battle, it was clear which of the two towering centers came out on top.
Los Angeles Lakers reportedly targeting one-time All-Star ahead of trade deadline
After swinging a trade for Rui Hachimura this week, the Los Angeles Lakers may still not be done wheeling and
Stephen Jackson doesn't believe LeBron James is a top-five player in the NBA
Former NBA veteran Stephen Jackson has some interesting opinions on who is and isn't worthy of being called one of the top players in today's game. Appearing on the "I Am Athlete " podcast this week, Jackson put together his list of the current top five players in the league. Jackson's top five consisted of, in order, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, and Joel Embiid. While Jackson's list includes five of the best in the NBA, it has one glaring omission in the great LeBron James.
4x NBA All-Star Is Still A Free Agent
Kemba Walker is in attendance at Sunday's game between the Miami Heat and Charlotte Hornets (earlier this season, he played for the Dallas Mavericks).
Bears trade back from No. 1, land disruptive defender in new mock draft
The Chicago Bears have no shortage of options sitting atop the 2023 NFL draft, where GM Ryan Poles will likely look to trade out of the first overall selection and land more draft picks. Still, there’s a chance the Bears acquire additional compensation and still land a top prospect in...
Pistons appear committed to keeping Bojan Bogdanovic
Bojan Bogdanovic is potentially one of the top players on the trade market, but it sounds increasingly likely that the Pistons will hold on to him, according to Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype. Scotto reports that ownership and management told Bogdanovic that he’s considered part of the team’s core, and...
2x NBA All-Star Could Reportedly Be Traded
According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, two-time NBA All-Star Andre Drummond is a player who could potentially get traded.
Important Player Ruled Out For Lakers-Celtics Game
The Boston Celtics will be without one of their best players against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Trade candidate watch: Four popular wings
Salary: $17.5M in 2022-23, $18.8M player option in ‘23-24 Trent is a legitimate 3-and-D player in a league constantly looking for players in that mold. I’ve read nothing but good things about his work ethic, and he was praised for his professionalism after being briefly demoted to a reserve role early in the season.
OG Anunoby dealt injury blow amid Raptors trade rumors
Toronto Raptors swingman OG Anunoby was forced to exit Friday’s game against the Golden State Warriors due to wrist injury and didn’t return. Anunoby sustained the injury early in the second quarter of what ended a 129-117 defeat for the Raptors. As he attacked the basket past Jordan Poole, Anunoby fell awkwardly and landed hard on his left arm. It initially looked like he hurt his shoulder or elbow, but it was eventually revealed to be a wrist issue.
