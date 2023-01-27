ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WTWO/WAWV

Two Parke County dogs doing better, owner charged

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two Parke County dogs are reportedly on the mend, and their original owner has been charged with cruelty to animals after deputies discovered them in need of shelter this week. Tuesday, just before the winter weather arrived to the area, Parke County deputies reported finding two dogs in need of […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

A traffic stop lands two women behind bars for dealing cocaine

BEDFORD – On Friday, January 27th, Senior Trooper Richard Klun was working the areas of I-69 and State Road 37 during High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Awareness (HIDTA) campaign when a vehicle stop resulted in the arrest of two residents of Lawrence County. The driver of the vehicle was 29-year-old Jamisha...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wdrb.com

2 Lawrence County women arrested for dealing cocaine, Indiana State Police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Lawrence County women were arrested and charged with dealing cocaine on Friday, according to Indiana State Police. Police stopped a vehicle on State Road 37 in Lawrence County as part of ISP's High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Awareness campaign. Troopers spoke to two Bedford women in the vehicle and observed criminal activity, leading to the deployment of K-9 Loki.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Authorities release identity of driver killed in Daviess Co. crash

Police: Driver more than 3 times legal alcohol limit leaves the scene of crash. Man badly burned in Evansville high-rise fire, rescued from balcony. Man badly burned in Evansville high-rise fire, rescued from balcony. Updated: 24 minutes ago. DCSO: Man disarms deputy during struggle. Gibson Co. Sheriff Bruce Vanoven stresses...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Conviction rates in Marion County

The Marion County Prosecutors Office is back on firm footing in the first month of 2023 with a handful of violent felony criminal convictions this week along with several murder verdicts as prosecutors clear out the criminal justice backlog of the last couple of years. Conviction rates in Marion County.
MARION COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Police find 230 grams of meth at Edinburgh home; 2 men arrested

EDINBURGH, Ind. — Police found over 230 grams of methamphetamine and six pounds of marijuana at an Edinburgh home after a four-month investigation, the Edinburgh Police Department said. EPD explained that it used their two newly-formed narcotics teams throughout the investigation to find drugs during traffic stops on people...
EDINBURGH, IN
Fox 59

Dr. Mimms' license suspended

Cyclists, runners frustrated with icy Monon days …. Two days after a winter storm left a few inches of snow across Indianapolis, many parts of the Monon Trail remained icy Friday morning. Devour Indy Winterfest. More than 130 restaurants are participating in Devour Indy this year. Car crashes into house...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLKY.com

3 people killed in southern Indiana house fire identified by coroner

The three victims in a deadly southern Indiana house fire have been identified. The Jennings County Coroner said the homeowner, 53-year-old Christopher Hermann; his girlfriend, 51-year-old Angela Lyons; and her son, 25-year-old Jimmy Lyons, died as a result of smoke inhalation. Firefighters responded to the home on North County Road...
JENNINGS COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Two were arrested after police learned about marijuana being sold to juveniles

BEDFORD – On Thursday, Jan. 26, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Sergeant Lonnie Johnson responded to a local school where a young juvenile was in possession of a “vape”. Sgt. Johnson tested the substance in the vape and discovered that it was THC. He launched an investigation, with the assistance of Indiana State Police Trooper Chance Humphrey, on how and why such young juveniles were coming into possession of the illegal drug.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

ISP finds cocaine, meth and handgun after traffic stop

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police troopers found several grams of cocaine, methamphetamine and a loaded handgun after conducting a traffic stop on Friday. ISP said a vehicle was stopped for an equipment violation on State Road 37 in Lawrence County that led to troopers discovering 60 grams of cocaine, three grams of methamphetamine, […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
Wave 3

Officials identify 3 killed in Jennings County house fire

JENNINGS CO., Ind. (WAVE) - The three people who were killed in a house fire Tuesday morning in Jennings County have been identified. Christopher Hermann, Angela Lyons and her son, Jimmy Lyons, died due to smoke inhalation according to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office. Calls came in around 5:30...
JENNINGS COUNTY, IN
salyersvilleindependent.com

Body found in roadway

BLOOMINGTON – A death investigation is underway concerning a man found in the roadway in the Bloomington area on Tuesday. According to Magoffin County Sheriff Bill Meade, just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24 Magoffin County 911 received a call reporting an individual lying in the roadway, unresponsive.
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
Current Publishing

Zionsville disputes unmade payment claim, fraud investigation underway

The Town of Zionsville is disputing a claim from the owner of the firm that operates the ice-skating rink at Mulberry Fields Park that the town failed to make a payment for services. ​According to a police report obtained by Current, the owner of Ice-America, Scott Williams, contacted the Zionsville...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
WTHR

Police: 6-month-old twin at center of AMBER Alert in December dies

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One of the twin boys who became the center of a statewide AMBER Alert that garnered attention nationwide last year has died. Police confirmed to 10TV that 6-month-old Ky'air Thomas was pronounced dead just before midnight Saturday. Homicide detectives responded to the call for an unresponsive child, and are investigating the baby’s death.
COLUMBUS, OH

