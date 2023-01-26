Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Thrift Shop in California is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
FINAL FORECAST: Arctic Originated Storm System to Move Through Southern California Later Sunday and into TuesdaySouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
Gunman opens fire in a posh LA area, leaving three people dead.Sherif SaadLos Angeles, CA
Inglewood homeless count numbers appear to be skewed2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
The Oldest House In CaliforniaTonicmudLos Angeles, CA
Related
Dodgers: Analyst Says This Could Be LA Superstar's Last Season in MLB
Bleacher Report lists Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw as one of ten star players who might call it a career after the 2023 season.
Dodgers Utility Player Happy to Play 'Wherever They Need Me'
Chris Taylor has played all over the field for the Dodgers over the past six seasons, and he's looking forward to doing it again in 2023.
Dodgers Prospects: Talent Evaluator Feels LA Got a Steal with Gavin Stone
Geoff Pontes of Baseball America says that with the way Gavin Stone has developed, he's in the top 15 from the 2020 draft after being taken with the 159th pick.
Dodgers: Max Muncy Reacts to Exit of LA Hitting Coach Brant Brown.
The club lost coaching talent this offseason after Brown accepted a new position.
Former Dodger and KC World Series Champ Signs With Texas Rangers
He spent nearly two seasons in the Dodgers organization.
Dodgers: MLB Insider Believes LA Lost Miguel Rojas Trade
Former MLB general manager Jim Bowden says the Dodgers lost the trade by giving up Jacob Amaya for Miguel Rojas. We're not so sure about that.
Angels News: Mike Trout Says Shohei Ohtani 'Hates Losing,' Wants to Win to Keep Him in LA
He doesn't want to lose his teammate this offseason.
Ex-World Series MVP generates buzz after throwing for scouts
A former World Series MVP is trying to make a comeback in 2023, and his attempt supposedly is off to a good start. The agent for Cole Hamels said in December that the former pitcher wanted to try to pitch again in 2023. On Friday, the New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported that Hamels threw... The post Ex-World Series MVP generates buzz after throwing for scouts appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former-ish Dodger Pitcher Attempting Yet Another Comeback
This would be an impressive comeback.
Angels News: MLB Personality Calls Halos ‘Biggest Loser’ of Offseason
In the biggest Hot Take of January, Jomboy says the Angels are the biggest losers of the offseason because they didn't do enough to support Shohei Ohtani.
Yardbarker
Cito Gaston is apparently among the possible candidates to be considered for the Hall of Fame by the Era Committee this year
The Era Committee, which is also known as the Veterans Committee, is how players, managers, umpires, etc. get voted into the Hall of Fame if they didn’t make it during their 10-year eligibility on the BBWAA ballot after they retired. Much like the standard Hall of Fame vote, there are 16 members on the Era Committee and a person needs 75 percent of the votes among that committee to be elected into Cooperstown.
Dodgers Ink Another Righty Pitcher to a Minor League Deal
They're adding more depth in the minor leagues.
Phillies Re-Sign Peterson to Minor League Deal
The Philadelphia Phillies have re-signed outfielder Dustin Peterson to a minor league deal.
Tri-City Herald
Dodgers: Justin Turner Open to A Number of Baseball Jobs After Hanging Up His Spikes
The beauty of professional sports is the jobs athletes can land once their playing days are done. Formers Dodgers star Justin Turner is no exception to the notion and is prepared to pursue a baseball career once he retires. The on-field knowledge is what fans continue to eat up and...
Report: SF Giants sign two-time Gold Glove award winning catcher
The SF Giants have reportedly further solidified their catching depth by agreeing to a deal with former Gold Glove winner Roberto Pérez.
Comments / 0