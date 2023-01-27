Juju Watkins, 5-star USC women's basketball signee, sets Sierra Canyon scoring record

The senior set a single-game record with 45 points and nearly dropped a triple-double in the Trailblazers' win over Alemany

Photo by Leon Neuschwander

As the No. 1 girls basketball player in the country and a young celebrity in the sport, Sierra Canyon (California) standout Juju Watkins was already set to go down as a school legend.

Now Watkins' name will be etched in the team's history books.

Watkins set the program's single-game scoring record with 45 points, in addition to grabbing 16 rebounds and dishing eight assists Thursday night, as Sierra Canyon, the No. 1 team in the SBLive Power 25 national girls basketball rankings , defeated Mission League foe Alemany 93-49 to improve to 22-0 this season.

The dominant effort came two days after the 6-foot-tall guard was named to the girls roster for the 2023 McDonald's All-American Game , which will be played in March in Houston. Watkins is ranked the nation's No. 1 recruit in the class of 2023, according to ESPN .

Earlier this month, Watkins finished with 30 points and 18 rebounds in a win over nationally-ranked La Jolla Country Day (Calif.) and five-star prospects Breya Cunningham and Jada Williams.

Sierra Canyon is seeking its second consecutive CIF Open Division state championship. Watkins put on an unforgettable performance in last year's title game, posting 23 points, 19 rebounds, six assists, six blocks and three steals, in a lopsided win over Archbishop Mitty.