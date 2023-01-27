ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevens Point, WI

Here are Thursday's high school sports results for the Wausau and Stevens Point area

By USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Wausau Daily Herald
Wausau Daily Herald
 3 days ago

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

BOYS HOCKEY

Stevens Point 7, Wausau West 4

STEVENS POINT - The Panthers took a 1-0 lead in the first period on Mason Keller’s goal and never trailed in the win over the Warriors.

Stevens Point’s other goals came off the sticks of Kade Smigaj, who had two goals, Coy Brish, Mason Dillingham, Jackson Schroeder and Jackson Spees.

Wausau West got its goals from Chase Crass, Thomas Gerum, Cade Damrow and Cooper Depuydt.

Parks Guenther had 24 saves in goal for Stevens Point. Hunter Christjohn had 20 saves for Wausau West.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Pacelli 91, Tri-County 16

STEVENS POINT - Camden Schurk scored 16 points to lead the Cardinals to the victory.

Andrew Van Order added 14 points and Jaydon Awe scored 13 for Pacelli.

Tri-County 2 14 - 16

Pacelli 45 46 - 91

Pacelli: Beduhn 4, Birrenkott 4, Van Order 14, Mayer 10, Jeidy 6, Schurk 16, Martin 4, Awe 13, Miller 2, Flaker 4, Flees 9, Eckendorf 5. 3-pt: Van Order 2, Flees 2, Schurk. FT: 10-14.

Almond-Bancroft 75, Rosholt 28

ALMOND - Ayden Phillips and TJ Lamb combined for 46 points in the Eagles’ win over the Hornets.

Phillips finished with 24 points while Lamb had 22 points. Xander Miner added 11 points.

Tyler Hintz scored eight points for Rosholt.

Rosholt  14  14  -  28

Almond-Bancroft  42  33  -  75

Rosholt: Lemanczyk 5, Studzinski 2, Gruna 2, Hintz 8, Peterson 3, Rutta 5, Stroud 3. 3-pt: Lemanczyk, Hintz 2, Peterson, Stroud. FT: 1-4. Fouls: 16.

Almond-Bancroft: Dernbach 9, Pratt 2, Lamb 22, Klismith 2, Phillips 24, Stiles 3, Omernick 2, Miner 11. 3-pt: Lamb 5. FT: 10-18. Fouls: 13.

Colby 85, Gilman 51

COLBY - Kaden Wiese scored 17 points and Joe Streveler added 13 as the Hornets had 12 players score in the victory.

Colby raced out to a 48-22 halftime advantage and was never challenged.

Caleb Marion scored 12 points and Trevor Vick had 11 for Gilman.

Gilman  22  29  -  51

Colby  48  37  -  85

Gilman: M. Ustianowski 2, S. Syryczuk 4, A. Syryczuk 8, Winger 2, Wisocky 4, Vick 11, Marion 12, Olynick 8. 3-pt: A. Syryczuk, Wisocky, Vick 3. FT: 8-14. Fouls: 19.

Colby: T. Meyer 4, Rue 8, Ortega 4, Robida 7, Polivka 8, Morillon 3, M. Lopez 7, Healy 8, Wiese 17, Smith 4, Streveler 13, Zamora 2. 3-pt: T. Meyer, Rue 2, Robida, Polivka 2, M. Lopez, Wiese 3. FT: 19-28. Fouls: 13.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Wisconsin Rapids 62, Mosinee 55

WISCONSIN RAPIDS - Aliyah Jennings scored 20 points and three other players reached double figures as the Red Raiders earned the nonconference win.

Wisconsin Rapids raced out to a 29-18 halftime advantage and held off Mosinee in the second half.

Also powering the Red Raiders were Gabby Neilitz and Sydney Holberg with 11 points each, while Kate Schaeffer added 10.

Taelyn Jirschele led Mosinee with a game-high 28 points, while Britt Fitzgerald added 10.

Mosinee  18  37  -  55

Wisconsin Rapids  29  33  -  62

Mosinee: Selle 1, Gonzalez 5, Baars 8, Fitzgerald 10, Jirschele 28, Munoz 3. 3-pt: Baars 2, Fitzgerald, Jirschele 4. FT: 1-2. Fouls: 24.

Wisconsin Rapids: Schillinger 3, Neilitz 11, Radtke 7, Jennings 20, Holberg 11, Schaeffer 10. 3-pt: Schillinger, Neilitz 2, Holberg, Schaeffer. FT: 20-28. Fouls: 12.

Auburndale 53, Newman Catholic 45

WAUSAU - Annamarie Aue finished with 14 points and scored her 1,000th career point in the Eagles’ win over the Cardinals.

Aue is only the third player to reach 1,000 points in Auburndale girls basketball history.

Ashlyn Grimm added 11 points, while Mya Krings and Josie Ertl each scored 10 for Auburndale.

Auburndale  30  23  -   53

Newman Catholic  15  30  -  45

Auburndale: Becker 4, M. Krings 10, Grimm 11, Ertl 10, Schulte 4, Aue 14. 3-pt: Grimm 2, Aue. FT: 4-9. Fouls: 17.

Pittsville 48, Spencer 41

PITTSVILLE - Reese Grimm scored 17 points to lead the Panthers to the win over Spencer.

Pittsville’s Brynn Friday and Haylee Zawislan scored 10 and nine points, respectively, to back up Grimm.

WRESTLING

Stevens Point 54, Wausau East 28

106: Jake Roberts SP pinned Benjamin Lo 1:06. 113: Ryan Jaeger WE dec. Hunter Prisk 14-6. 120: Jack Bessette WE pinned Camden Mayek 2:54. 126: Warren Soik SP pinned Yongyi Lor :22. 132: Maddox Rye WE pinned Zack Kolodziej 1:17. 138: Logan Seavers SP pinned Noah Reah 1:44. 145: Jake Hall SP pinned Jacob Anderson 2:16. 152: T.J. Schierl SP pinned Jalon Bailey Clark 1:32. 160: Riley Seavers SP pinned Garrison Stockwell 3:59. 170: Kale Roth SP pinned Coltyn Muenchow 1:35. 182: Zach Bembenek SP pinned Amicus Liss 2:39. 195: Elmer Heard WE won by forfeit. 220: Aidan Haugen WE pinned Quintin Brezinski 1:37. 285: Josh Woznicki SP pinned Logan Glovinski 3:12.

Wisconsin Rapids 38, D.C. Everest 34

170: Tanner Rickman DCE dec. Mark Jeske 6-3. 182: Daytona Pagel DCE pinned Trent Rattle 4:29. 195: Kailar Tritz WF pinned Wyatt Geier 1:48. 220: Kyle Schmidt DCE won by forfeit. 285: Tanner Gormanson WR pinned Oscar Latendresse 3:51. 106: Gavin Jacob WR pinned Caleb Jaeger 2:50. 113: Landyn Freeman WR dec. Tyler Modjewski 13-4. 120: Taylor Dillion DCE dec. Matthew Miller 12-3. 126: Easton Cooper DCE dec. Carter Freeman 5-0. 132: Aiden Armagost WR pinned Josh Danens 5:01. 138: Blake Heal DCE pinned Mason Tritz 1:26. 145: Lucas Bean WR dec. Cameron Saari 12-4. 152: Blake Bangtson DCE pinned Jeremiah Peters 3:23. 160: Bennett Weidman WR pinned Gavin Madson 3:40.

Marshfield 58, Merrill 18

220: Noah Klug ME pinned Bob Shearer 3:01. 285: Adrian Kruger MA pinned Ian Dreikosen 1:21. 106: Jon Sternweis MA dec. Dustin Schmirler 10-2. 113: Ava Gardner MA pinned Allison Hunter 4:39. 120: Easton Ledden MA won by forfeit. 126: Jace Kelnhofer MA dec. Brett Suchocki 17-13. 132: Brady Norton ME pinned Keenen Landwehr 2:45. 138: Brett Franklin MA pinned Callum Wheeler 1:42. 145: Hoyt Blaskowski MA pinned Preston Schuelke 1:09. 152: Grayden Rode MA pinned Hunter Opper 1:38. 160: Joseph White MA won by technical fall over Gage Lassa 19-2. 170: Garrett Willuweit MA dec. Brian Ball 12-4. 182: Mason Seidl MA pinned Austin Depies 4:38. 195: Ryder Depies ME pinned Ethan Richardson 2:42.

Wisconsin Rapids 33, Wausau West 31

106: Henry Ruffi WW dec. Gavin Jacob 6-3. 113: Thai Yang WW dec. Matthew Miller 15-8. 120: Landyn Freeman WR dec. Xavier Sengkhammee 11-1. 126: Carter Freeman WF pinned Logan Brewer 1:50. 132: Aiden Armagost WR dec. Christopher Galang 4-1. 138: Mason Tritz WR pinned Christian Galang 2:47. 145: Gabriel Galang WW pinned Jeremiah Peters :43. 152: Lucas Bean WR dec. Timothy Gospodarek 10-1. 160: Bennett Weidman WR dec. Henry Galang 9-0. 170: Connor Calmes WW won by forfeit. 182: Kailar Tritz WR pinned Evan Raboin 1:21. 195: William Ford WW dec. Trent Rattle 7-3. 220: Emmanuel Rodriguez-Ortega WW won by forfeit. 285: Cayden Kershaw WW dec. Tanner Gormanson 17-8.

BOYS SWIMMING

D.C. Everest 96, Wisconsin Rapids 67

200 Medley R: 1, D.C. Everest (Sean O’Donnell, Adam Swedlund, Keaton Barwick, Benjamin Soehl) 1:54.04; 2, Wisconsin Rapids (Elliott Schultz, Wyatt Erdmann, Brady Steward, Alex Bournoville) 2:06.31. 200 Free: 1, Camden Barwick DCE 1:57.79; 2, Logan Maciejewski WR 2:11.65. 200 IM: 1, Blake Beatty DCE 2:12.17; 2, Adam Swedlund DCE 2:29.59. 50 Free: 1, Benjamin Soehl DCE :25.05; 2, Wyatt Erdmann WR :25.62. 100 Fly: 1, Keaton Barwick DCE :56.96; 2, Aiden Huser WR 1:07.73. 100 Free: 1, Camden Barwick DCE :50.20; 2, Sean O’Donnell DCE :58.98. 500 Free: 1, Benjamin Soehl DCE 5:52.06; 2, Wyatt Erdmann WR 5:56.06. 200 Free: 1, D.C. Everest (Blake Beatty, Adam Swedlund, Xavier Guild, Keaton Barwick) 1:46.99; 2, D.C. Everest (Camden Barwick, Caldon Berg, Benjamin Soehl, Kyle Johnson) 1:52.09. 100 Back: 1, Keaton Barwick DCE 1:01.51; 2, Aiden Huser WR 1:14.46. 100 Breast: 1, Blake Beatty DCE 1:06.21; 2, Adam Swedlund DCE 1:09.20. 400 Free R: 1, D.C. Everest (Camden Barwick, Sean O’Donnell, Xavier Guild, Blake Beatty) 4:02.76; 2, Wisconsin Rapids (Logan Maciejewski, Elliott Schultz, Seth O’Day, Wyatt Erdmann) 4:11.24.

Stevens Point 128, Wausau East 38

200 Medley R: 1, Stevens Point (Konnor Pilger, Mason Soik, William Gargulak, Gavin Stelzer) 1:46.52; 2, Stevens Point (Hayden Ackerlund, Nevyn Klessig, Kegan Brown, Henry Bowling) 1:59.73; 200 Free: 1, Konnor Pilger SP 1:49.91; 2, Landon Bicknase SP 2:06.06. 200 IM: 1, Mason Soik SP 2:20.59; 2, Nevyn Klessig SP 2:35.14. 50 Free: 1, Marcus Gruszynski WE :24.62; 2, Henry Bowling SP :25.09. 100 Fly: 1, William Gargulak SP :52.27 (pool record); 2, Henry Bowling SP 1:03.95. 100 Free: 1, Gavin Stelzer SP :55.98; 2, Conner Hoffman SP :56.55. 500 Free: 1, Konnor Pilger SP 4:48.08 (pool record); 2, Landon Bicknase SP 5:35.63. 200 Free R: 1, Stevens Point (Henry Bowling, Hayden Ackerlund, Mason Soik, Gavin Stelzer) 1:42.25; 2, Wausau East (David Richards, Quinn Barber, Isaac Harding, Marcus Gruszynski) 1:44.54. 100 Back: 1, William Gargulak SP 1:02.04; 2, Kegan Brown SP 1:09.55. 100 Breast: 1, Mason Soik SP 1:06.71; 2, Nevyn Klessig SP 1:12.69. 400 Free R: 1, Stevens Point (Konnor Pilger, Landon Bicknase, Conner Hoffman, William Gargulak ) 3:40.97; 2, Wausau East (David Richards, Quinn Barber, Isaac Harding, Marcus Gruszynski) 4:08.49.

