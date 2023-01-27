Read full article on original website
Related
Yakima’s Warehouse Theatre and ‘The Book of Will’. Want Tickets?
The Warehouse Theatre Company in Yakima is celebrating its 75th year in Yakima. The next offering on the boards at their theatre location on 24th Avenue is one that fans of William Shakespeare will enjoy, as well as those who may be unfamiliar with his body of work. This play tells the story of how the world nearly missed out on his work entirely.
Yakima Welcomes New Taproom for New Shorthead Brewery in February
I'm always down for more taprooms in Yakima. Being that Yakima is home to 75% of the hops used in the United States it only makes sense. Shorthead Brewing is a new brewery in town that many people are talking about. Those you may have seen a beer or two from them around town like at Public House, they're gearing up to open their own taproom to the public.
Chef at Yakima Crafted Nominated For Prestigious Award
If you've ever had the opportunity to eat at the restaurant Crafted in downtown Yakima you probably know why the Chef is a finalist for a prestigious national award. Crafted, at 22 N 1st Street opened six years ago and now Chef Dan Koommoo is a semifinalist for this year’s James Beard Awards®. Koomoo is nominated in the “Best Chef: Northwest and Pacific” category.
The Serial Killer Born in Toppenish, Washington. Do You Know His Story?
With all the recent violent events that our valley, let alone our world, has been dealing with, the topic of serial killers is definitely a sensitive subject. It is a fascinating topic that many people absorb and try to understand. What is someone’s mindset or what pushes them to go to such extremes? The Pacific Northwest, for some reason, seems like it is #1 when it comes to this topic. Take the Serial Killer born in Toppenish, Washington, for example, Westley Allan Dodd.
Eat at MOD Pizza Thursday and Help Support IKE at the Same Time
Every year the local high schools do fundraising efforts through their Mr. [insert school here] campaign. Mr. Ike, Mr. Davis, Mr. West Valley and so on. One of the popular fundraisers are doing restaurant takeovers where by simply eating out or grabbing food to-go you can help support these schools. Ike is doing a MOD Pizza takeover today (Thursday, January 26) on at Rainier Square on Nob Hill. You don't have to worry about cooking or doing the dishes all while helping out our Ike students and helping support Children's Miracle Network. Sounds like a win-win.
Pop-Up Restaurant Event in February in Yakima
WORD ON THE STREET...A POP-UP FOODIE EVENT IN YAKIMA. If you have a Facebook account, it is likely you have seen an advertisement for various traveling mobile food trucks coming to the Yakima Valley and other cities across Washington state. We recently noticed that Piroshky Piroshky bakery has been getting...
More Snow? Say it Ain’t So! Yakima Expecting More Snow This Weekend
Just when you thought we were in the clear for the year, Mother Nature has decided it's not done yet to frost us with those frozen flakes of unfortunateness. As most of the snow has melted over Yakima, only leaving piles of ice in some parts around town, it appears as we'll get more snow this weekend.
Murdered Microsoft Exec’s Ex-Wife Living in West Richland
The ex-wife of slain Microsoft Executive Jared Bridegan has been spotted in West Richland, Washington. Multiple news outlets are reporting that Shanna Gardner-Fernandez, and her second husband Mario Fernandez, have relocated to West Richland. Bridegan, 33, was gunned down in February of 2022 in Jacksonville Beach, Florida as exited his...
Own a Kia Or Hyndai? Your Vehicle Could Be Easy To Steal
Lock your car doors. Don't leave things in your car that makes your vehicle attractive to thieves. Things police tell vehicle owners all the time to prevent theft of things in the vehicle or the vehicle itself. Every year Yakima Police say they see an average of 500 to 700 vehicles every year.
Major Summitview Road Work Starts Overnight Sunday in Yakima
A popular area of Summitview Avenue will be closed Sunday night for some road work. Yakima City officials say city crews will be busy with water line work resulting in the overnight closure of Summitview Avenue between 40th Avenue and 39th Avenue starting Sunday, January, 29th through Thursday, February 2.
Watch Your Speed Yakima Officers Watching Your Driving
If you don't speed and follow all traffic laws it's likely you haven't been stopped by a Yakima Police Officer during the ongoing emphasis patrol in the city. During the past 6 months Yakima police have made more than 4,000 traffic stops and issued more than 2,000 citations and the emphasis patrols continue.
3 People Killed in a Convenience Store Shooting in Yakima
Yakima Police say a 21-year-old man is now a suspect in the homicide of 3 people at the Circle K on 18th Street, after locking himself out of his vehicle at another store nearby. Yakima Police Chief Mathew Murray says Jarid Haddock allegedly first parked his car at the Arco...
Two Juveniles Arrested in Yakima Gang Shooting
Yakima Police have arrested 2 juveniles in connection with a shooting Thursday that left a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound. Both face charges of assault of unlawful possession of a firearm. Police say the gang related shooting happened on North First Street at H Street. Yakima Police say the...
Yakima Circle K Shooting Suspect Kills Himself
Yakima Police say a 21-year-old man who shot three people Tuesday at a Yakima store has died after shooting himself. Chief Mathew Murray told reporters at a press conference Tuesday afternoon Jerid Haddock died at at about 3:15 pm at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital. Haddock was found walking in the...
Driver Arrested After Deadly Toppenish Crash
Authorities say they've arrested a driver of a vehicle who fled after a fatal head-on crash in Toppenish early Saturday on State Route 22. Washington State Patrol Troopers say 22-year-old Homero Lemus is behind bars after being arrested on Monday. Lemus is being held in the Yakima County jail. There's...
Mega 99.3
Yakima, WA
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
617K+
Views
ABOUT
Mega 99.3 plays the best old-school jams and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima Valley. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0