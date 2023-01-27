ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Shantelle
3d ago

praying WHOLEHEARTEDLY FOR everyone impacted, as I know it will DEFINITELY take a while to get back to anything as normal, please keep all counties in prayer

Mark Star

Are you a teacher or community worker? Apply for Florida Hometown Heroes Housing Program and get $25,000

If you are working as a frontline community worker, the chance is that your salary will not be enough to get all the comforts and luxuries to the family. No doubt, law enforcement officers, teachers, medical experts, firefighters, childcare workers, and veterans or military officers have to work really hard. They do everything needed to fulfill their duties and aim to serve, protect and educate people around them.
FLORIDA STATE
classiccountry1045.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Hometown Heroes Program Reaches Milestone $50 Million Awarded for Down Payment and Closing Cost Assistance

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the Hometown Heroes housing assistance program has awarded more than $50 million in down payment and closing cost assistance to Florida’s hometown heroes. The program assists individuals such as law enforcement officers, educators, healthcare professionals, and active military personnel or veterans in purchasing their first home in Florida. The Hometown Heroes housing assistance program launched in June 2022 and has since assisted nearly 3,500 hometown heroes in purchasing their first home in the community that they serve.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Florida VA facilities provides housing for 3,400 homeless veterans in 2022

The VA Sunshine Healthcare Network in Florida told Sebastian Daily they provided housing for more than 3,400 homeless Veterans in 2022. The number represents nearly 102 percent of the established goal for the network. “Permanent housing placements provided by VA staff and community partners included apartments or houses that Veterans...
FLORIDA STATE
thefamuanonline.com

Private school vouchers on track to expand

Former Florida Governor Jeb Bush said in a column earlier this month that he supports expanding school-of-choice programs for the state’s public and private schools. School choice in Florida allows families to use public resources to receive education outside their neighborhood school and even at private schools. This program is used to help improve academic outcomes, lead to more satisfaction among parents, enhance school safety, reduce criminal behavior, and positively impact later life outcomes such as earnings and knowledge skills.
FLORIDA STATE
cw34.com

Proposed Florida housing bill bans rent control

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — On Thursday, lawmakers in Tallahassee announced a proposed bill that they hope will help tackle the affordable housing crisis across the state. The $811 million dollar housing bill does a number of things:. Provides incentives for the private sector to be the primary...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

These are the Florida state and county fairs happening in 2023

ORLANDO, Fla. - It's Florida fair season! Over the next several months, you can fill your calendar with fair fun across the state. We're talking Ferris wheels, fried goodies, and amazing concerts!. Here's a roundup of some of the state and county fairs you'll want to check out in 2023:
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Survey shows rising food insecurity in Florida

Even middle-income families are facing substantial food insecurity. A poll commissioned by No Kid Hungry Florida this month shows an alarming rate of food insecurity among Floridians of all economic backgrounds. Parents and families living in rural parts of the state have been hit hardest, but according to the research,...
FLORIDA STATE
cherokeephoenix.org

Florida resident hits $1.29M jackpot

ROLAND – A Floridian truck driver is $1.29 million richer after hitting a jackpot during a stop at Cherokee Hotel & Casino Roland while on his route Jan. 20. He won the jackpot with a $3 bet on Aristocrat Gaming’s Buffalo Grand progressive slot game. “When it hit,...
ROLAND, OK
villages-news.com

People won’t be able to live in Florida if Legislature doesn’t act

Florida addressed the needs for affordable housing very well in 1992 by creating the Sadowski Fund. Funded through stamp tax fees from real estate deals, the Sadowski includes two trust funds. Seventy percent of the money in the Sadowski fund goes to local housing assistance known as SHIP and the...
FLORIDA STATE
Oscar

A fishing license in Florida

A fishing license in Florida costs $17 for residents and $47 for non-residents for a one-year license. There are also options for 3-day, 7-day, and annual non-resident licenses.
FLORIDA STATE

