Read full article on original website
Shantelle
3d ago
praying WHOLEHEARTEDLY FOR everyone impacted, as I know it will DEFINITELY take a while to get back to anything as normal, please keep all counties in prayer
Reply
3
Related
Are you a teacher or community worker? Apply for Florida Hometown Heroes Housing Program and get $25,000
If you are working as a frontline community worker, the chance is that your salary will not be enough to get all the comforts and luxuries to the family. No doubt, law enforcement officers, teachers, medical experts, firefighters, childcare workers, and veterans or military officers have to work really hard. They do everything needed to fulfill their duties and aim to serve, protect and educate people around them.
classiccountry1045.com
Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Hometown Heroes Program Reaches Milestone $50 Million Awarded for Down Payment and Closing Cost Assistance
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the Hometown Heroes housing assistance program has awarded more than $50 million in down payment and closing cost assistance to Florida’s hometown heroes. The program assists individuals such as law enforcement officers, educators, healthcare professionals, and active military personnel or veterans in purchasing their first home in Florida. The Hometown Heroes housing assistance program launched in June 2022 and has since assisted nearly 3,500 hometown heroes in purchasing their first home in the community that they serve.
Up to $10,000 available to qualified Florida homebuyers as part of Homebuyer Program: Check your eligibility and apply
Florida is a massive and one of the best states, and a large number of people love settling in Boca Raton or Orlando. It can be a little expensive to stay in this American state, especially if you are coming from an underdeveloped country or you don't have enough money to buy food and afford shelter and clothing.
sebastiandaily.com
Florida VA facilities provides housing for 3,400 homeless veterans in 2022
The VA Sunshine Healthcare Network in Florida told Sebastian Daily they provided housing for more than 3,400 homeless Veterans in 2022. The number represents nearly 102 percent of the established goal for the network. “Permanent housing placements provided by VA staff and community partners included apartments or houses that Veterans...
mcknightshomecare.com
Home health agencies hired nurses involved in diploma scam, authorities say
More than two dozen people could go to prison for up to 20 years each for selling phony diplomas to nursing students, some of whom later obtained licenses to work in home healthcare. Last week, federal authorities in Florida charged the defendants with wire fraud in a scheme to sell...
thefamuanonline.com
Private school vouchers on track to expand
Former Florida Governor Jeb Bush said in a column earlier this month that he supports expanding school-of-choice programs for the state’s public and private schools. School choice in Florida allows families to use public resources to receive education outside their neighborhood school and even at private schools. This program is used to help improve academic outcomes, lead to more satisfaction among parents, enhance school safety, reduce criminal behavior, and positively impact later life outcomes such as earnings and knowledge skills.
cw34.com
Proposed Florida housing bill bans rent control
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — On Thursday, lawmakers in Tallahassee announced a proposed bill that they hope will help tackle the affordable housing crisis across the state. The $811 million dollar housing bill does a number of things:. Provides incentives for the private sector to be the primary...
fox35orlando.com
These are the Florida state and county fairs happening in 2023
ORLANDO, Fla. - It's Florida fair season! Over the next several months, you can fill your calendar with fair fun across the state. We're talking Ferris wheels, fried goodies, and amazing concerts!. Here's a roundup of some of the state and county fairs you'll want to check out in 2023:
floridapolitics.com
Survey shows rising food insecurity in Florida
Even middle-income families are facing substantial food insecurity. A poll commissioned by No Kid Hungry Florida this month shows an alarming rate of food insecurity among Floridians of all economic backgrounds. Parents and families living in rural parts of the state have been hit hardest, but according to the research,...
cherokeephoenix.org
Florida resident hits $1.29M jackpot
ROLAND – A Floridian truck driver is $1.29 million richer after hitting a jackpot during a stop at Cherokee Hotel & Casino Roland while on his route Jan. 20. He won the jackpot with a $3 bet on Aristocrat Gaming’s Buffalo Grand progressive slot game. “When it hit,...
Florida utility company proposes rate increase of up to 37 percent on electric bills
In a recent press release, Duke Energy Florida announced they are seeking rate hikes that could send some customer monthly bills soaring by 37 percent. The utility company has requested the Florida Public Service Commission (FPSC) approve their proposal to increase the amount it charges customers for fuel and capacity rates.
Florida bill would ban driving in the left lane ‘continuously’
The proposed legislation aims to keep traffic moving and prevent drivers from staying in the left-most lane "continuously."
WPBF News 25
Supporters, opponents clash on new bill's ability to help Florida renters
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A new bill going through the state legislature which supporters say will add more housing options is also getting backlash from opponents, who say it does not protect renters. The Republican lawmakers who filed the Live Local bill (Senate Bill 102) say the proposal would, among...
villages-news.com
People won’t be able to live in Florida if Legislature doesn’t act
Florida addressed the needs for affordable housing very well in 1992 by creating the Sadowski Fund. Funded through stamp tax fees from real estate deals, the Sadowski includes two trust funds. Seventy percent of the money in the Sadowski fund goes to local housing assistance known as SHIP and the...
Rent or buy? Florida’s housing costs make decision more complicated
Is it better to rent or buy a home right now?
Pinellas County leaders: Number of homeless people increasing across Tampa Bay
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of volunteers hit the streets in Pinellas County to count the number of homeless people in the Tampa Bay area community. Dozens of homeless people met with volunteers at Williams Park in St Petersburg. Counting the number of unsheltered people in the county helps...
Push to ban rent control measures in Florida gains traction
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — There’s now a push to ban rent control measures across the state. STORY: Jacksonville Dave & Buster’s employee arrested after serious fight at the business, police say. Florida Senate president Kathleen Passidomo proposed that ban for this year’s legislative session. She announced the...
WCJB
‘That it’s scary:” Florida lawmakers request DEI documents and information from universities
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida House lawmakers are requesting documents and information relating to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) from colleges and universities. University of Florida Faculty Senate Chair Amanda Phalin said lawmakers have the right to request this information. “If the elected officials in the state of Florida need...
A fishing license in Florida
A fishing license in Florida costs $17 for residents and $47 for non-residents for a one-year license. There are also options for 3-day, 7-day, and annual non-resident licenses.
It could be illegal to drive in some Florida left-hand lanes starting in 2024
A bill recently filed in the Florida Senate seeks to penalize drivers who "continuously" travel in the left-hand lane without the intent to pass.
Comments / 8