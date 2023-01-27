ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, OH

Firefighters called to mobile home fire in Riverside

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago
RIVERSIDE — Emergency crews responded to a mobile home fire in Riverside late Thursday night.

Firefighters responded to a fire in the 3300 block of Travelo Drive around 10:30 p.m., according to dispatchers for Riverside Police.

>>Fire in Clayton causes more than 1,000 people to be without power

Our crews at the scene say they could see flames shooting from the top of the home.

Further details have not been made available at this time.

We will update this story once we learn more.

Dayton, OH
