Pima County, AZ

fox10phoenix.com

Man threatened to blow up Eloy Police and businesses, officials allege

ELOY, Ariz. - An Eloy man has been arrested, according to Eloy Police, for making threats to blow up a number of establishments within the South Central Arizona city. In a statement, officials with Eloy Police say Marcus Myers made the threats during the afternoon hours of Jan. 26. Myers allegedly made three calls, and threatened to blow up the Eloy Police Department, as well as a discount retailer in Eloy and a drug store in Casa Grande, which is located to the north of Eloy.
ELOY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson Police Department investigates overnight fatal crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Sunday, January 29th, 2023, shortly after 1:15 a.m., the Tucson Police Department and Tucson Fire Department responded to the intersection of N. Stone. Ave. and E. Calle Arizona for reports of a single-vehicle collision involving a black 2011 Chevrolet Camaro. The driver of...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: One hurt in shooting near Holy Hope Cemetery

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person was hurt in a shooting at a Tucson cemetery Saturday, Jan. 28. According to the Tucson Police Department, officers responded to Holy Hope Cemetery in the area near North Oracle Road and West Prince Road for the report of a shooting. One...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Authorities investigating homicide at Tucson rec center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was found dead at a Tucson recreational center early in the morning on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to the Donna R Liggins Recreation Center, located at 2160 North 6th Avenue, around 3 a.m. The TPD...
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona DPS troopers bust over 160 pounds of drugs in 3 traffic stops

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona state troopers confiscated over 160 pounds of drugs after three traffic stops just days apart last week. The drugs were being transported from California to Oklahoma, from Tucson to Marana, and from the Phoenix area to Denver. On Jan. 18, a DPS trooper stopped...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Shopping cart theft on the rise in southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Shopping carts are disappearing from stores big and small all across the nation, including in Arizona. With shopping carts disappearing, it’s causing a lot of frustration for both retailers and shoppers. According to officials, shopping carts are being stolen in large numbers in...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man found dead in Pima County jail cell

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after a 61-year-old man was found dead inside his cell at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on Monday, Jan. 23. According to a news release, a corrections officer found the man unresponsive in his cell and immediately took measures to...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man allegedly opened fire inside Tucson health care facility

TUCSON, Ariz. - A man accused of firing a gun inside a Tucson health care facility is facing several charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to authorities. Tucson police said 33-year-old Arthur John Bodnar had a video court appearance Saturday and a judge ordered him held on...
TUCSON, AZ

