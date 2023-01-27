ELOY, Ariz. - An Eloy man has been arrested, according to Eloy Police, for making threats to blow up a number of establishments within the South Central Arizona city. In a statement, officials with Eloy Police say Marcus Myers made the threats during the afternoon hours of Jan. 26. Myers allegedly made three calls, and threatened to blow up the Eloy Police Department, as well as a discount retailer in Eloy and a drug store in Casa Grande, which is located to the north of Eloy.

ELOY, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO