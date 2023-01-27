Read full article on original website
USBP arrest smuggler at the Hwy 191
On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, agents with the U.S. Border Patrol arrested a U.S. citizen for smuggling 4 migrants.
Shooting behind Walmart on Wetmore sends man to hospital
Tucson Police are investigating a shooting behind the Walmart on E. Wetmore Road that left a man with "life-threatening injuries."
Man threatened to blow up Eloy Police and businesses, officials allege
ELOY, Ariz. - An Eloy man has been arrested, according to Eloy Police, for making threats to blow up a number of establishments within the South Central Arizona city. In a statement, officials with Eloy Police say Marcus Myers made the threats during the afternoon hours of Jan. 26. Myers allegedly made three calls, and threatened to blow up the Eloy Police Department, as well as a discount retailer in Eloy and a drug store in Casa Grande, which is located to the north of Eloy.
Person injured in shooting at Holy Hope Cemetery
One person suffered "non-life-threatening injuries" in a shooting at Holy Hope Cemetery on Saturday, according to Tucson Police.
Tucson Police Chief makes statement on Tyre Nichols case
Tucson Police Chief Chad Kasmar released a statement following further investigation into the Tyre Nichols case.
Tucson Police Department investigates overnight fatal crash
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Sunday, January 29th, 2023, shortly after 1:15 a.m., the Tucson Police Department and Tucson Fire Department responded to the intersection of N. Stone. Ave. and E. Calle Arizona for reports of a single-vehicle collision involving a black 2011 Chevrolet Camaro. The driver of...
UPDATE: One hurt in shooting near Holy Hope Cemetery
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person was hurt in a shooting at a Tucson cemetery Saturday, Jan. 28. According to the Tucson Police Department, officers responded to Holy Hope Cemetery in the area near North Oracle Road and West Prince Road for the report of a shooting. One...
TPD makes arrest after investigating suspicious death on Benson Highway
On Sept. 2, 2022, TPD responded to an apartment complex located at 314 E. Benson Highway for a woman who was in distress.
Suspect, officer who shot him in Jan. 15 incident identified
The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team identified a man who was hospitalized after a Tucson police officer shot him Sunday,Jan. 15 at a Prudence Road apartment complex.
Authorities investigating homicide at Tucson rec center
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was found dead at a Tucson recreational center early in the morning on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to the Donna R Liggins Recreation Center, located at 2160 North 6th Avenue, around 3 a.m. The TPD...
Arizona DPS troopers bust over 160 pounds of drugs in 3 traffic stops
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona state troopers confiscated over 160 pounds of drugs after three traffic stops just days apart last week. The drugs were being transported from California to Oklahoma, from Tucson to Marana, and from the Phoenix area to Denver. On Jan. 18, a DPS trooper stopped...
Shopping cart theft on the rise in southern Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Shopping carts are disappearing from stores big and small all across the nation, including in Arizona. With shopping carts disappearing, it’s causing a lot of frustration for both retailers and shoppers. According to officials, shopping carts are being stolen in large numbers in...
Plea for Help: Strangulation victim says pretrial services statement to judge is “wrong”
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Domestic violence has spiked in Pima County over the past few years, according to law enforcement and court officials. But is the current criminal justice system equipped to handle the rise in cases to keep the public safe?. A strangulation victim says no and...
Man found dead in Pima County jail cell
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after a 61-year-old man was found dead inside his cell at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on Monday, Jan. 23. According to a news release, a corrections officer found the man unresponsive in his cell and immediately took measures to...
Man shot at Silverbell Road sports bar dies in custody
The Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to an unresponsive inmate in his cell Monday around 10:15 p.m. After life-saving measures, the inmate was pronounced dead.
Man allegedly opened fire inside Tucson health care facility
TUCSON, Ariz. - A man accused of firing a gun inside a Tucson health care facility is facing several charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to authorities. Tucson police said 33-year-old Arthur John Bodnar had a video court appearance Saturday and a judge ordered him held on...
Troopers Seize More than 73 Pounds of Methamphetamine, 64 Pounds of Fentanyl Pills In Two Traffic Stops
On the morning of Wednesday, January 18, 2023, an Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) trooper initiated a traffic stop on the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck for moving violations on westbound Interstate 10 at milepost 239, near Marana. During the traffic stop, the trooper observed numerous indicators...
27-year-old woman dead after crashing into concrete barrier
The Tucson Police Department has confirmed that 27-year-old Anahy P. Soto has died after losing control of her car.
Man taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after shooting near Diamond Street Loop
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting near Diamond Street Loop which is near Wetmore Road and Stone Avenue. TPD said the shooting happened before 5:00 p.m. Saturday. One man was transported from the scene with life-threatening injuries. TPD said no suspects have...
Southern Arizona school goes on lockdown during search for suspect
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A school in southern Arizona was on a temporary lockdown Thursday morning after a suspect got onto campus. Combs Middle School said it happened when Pinal County deputies pulled over a vehicle near Kenworthy and Combs roads. One of the passengers, who has not...
