Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California witness says bright object appeared after night sky lit up orangeRoger MarshCalifornia State
Fashion Icon and "Original Supermodel" DiesDaily News NowSanta Barbara, CA
After a massive flood in California forced many to flee their homes, one little kid was carried awayMalek SherifMontecito, CA
Ellen DeGeneres shares Montecito evacuation footage of rising flood watersMalek SherifMontecito, CA
Authorities order everyone to leave town that's also home to Harry & Meghan due to bad weather and warnings of mudslidesVictorMontecito, CA
Related
Noozhawk
San Marcos Girls Overpower Santa Barbara, Stay in Playoff Hunt
San Marcos’ defensive pressure and up-tempo attack overwhelmed Santa Barbara High for a 70-18 Channel League girls basketball win on Saturday at J.R. Richards Gym. The Royals bolted out to a 23-2 lead in the first quarter and led 40-9 at halftime. “Everyone on the team contributed to the...
Noozhawk
Community Can Play Tennis With UCSB Women’s Team
The UC Santa Barbara women’s tennis team will be hosting a “Pro-Am” Day on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club. The event is an opportunity for the Santa Barbara community to enjoy a day of tennis, games, and lunch with the Gauchos. Attendees will get to play tennis with the team, hear from head coach Simon Thibodeau, and hit to win prizes.
Noozhawk
San Marcos Water Polo Places 4th at Newport Elite Eight
The San Marcos girls water polo team finished fourth in the Newport Elite Eight Tournament on Saturday. The Royals lost to No. 2 seed Foothill in the semifinals, 13-9, and fell to Laguna Beach, 8-7, in the third-place game. Foothill beat The Bishop’s School of La Jolla, 13-7, for the...
Noozhawk
Mark Patton: Son Also Rises to Court His Own Success for UCSB Basketball
One of the greatest shooters in California prep basketball history nearly followed his father’s cleat-steps into football. And then someone took a shot at him. “I played slot receiver in the seventh and eighth grades … and I liked it,” Cole Anderson said. “I was pretty good, too.
Noozhawk
Willard O. Allen of Santa Barbara, 1928-2019
Another member of the Greatest Generation is gone. Willard O. “Bill” Allen passed suddenly but peacefully in March 2019 in Santa Barbara. He was born in Chicago in 1928. Bill was survived by his wife Dorothy of 65 years; sister Priscilla Dial of Santa Rosa; stepdaughter Patricia Kerkis (Robert) of Thousand Oaks; daughter Lori Beth Isherwood (David) of Incline Village, Nevada; son, Mitchell K. Orr (Lori) of Lompoc; and six grandchildren. He is also remembered by many other nephews, nieces, stepchildren and relatives.
Noozhawk
Lacy Litten: Downstream, Santa Maria River Levee Comes Up Short
After the big Jan. 9 storm that hammered Santa Barbara County, several major news media outlets highlighted the deadly Montecito flash flooding and debris flows that occurred five years before, to the day. While I do not want to minimize the 2018 tragedy, I want to raise awareness of a...
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Gangs, Murder Leave Santa Barbara Officials Speechless
It’s been more than a week and I’m just as angry over the murder of Camarillo tourist Rob Gutierrez as I was when I wrote my Jan. 20 Best of Bill column. As Noozhawk reported back on Dec. 9, Gutierrez was shot that night near Santa Barbara’s world-famous Dolphin Family Statue at the base of Stearns Wharf — the exact center of our local tourist scene.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara County Housing Element Draft Aims to Meet Massive New State Demands
The Magnolia Shopping Center in the Goleta Valley is now on the list of potential housing sites, after Santa Barbara County Second District Supervisor Laura Capps pushed for the property to be included in the county’s draft Housing Element. Facing massive pressure from the state of California, the county...
Noozhawk
Allen Forest Morgan of Buellton, 1971-2023
Allen Forest Morgan died January 23, 2023, at his home. Allen and his wife, Jennifer, thoroughly enjoyed life on their beautiful ranch in Buellton, California. Allen was born on March 1, 1971, in Burbank, California, to Peggy and Alfred Morgan. Since he was born a week early, his father, Al,...
Noozhawk
Injured Man Rescued from Steep Hillside in Mountains Above Santa Barbara
Firefighters and other emergency personnel responded Sunday to rescue an injured man on a steep hillside in the mountains above Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Fire Engineer Mike Gray said crews were dispatched about 11:25 a.m. to the incident in the 2000 block of North...
Noozhawk
Takács Quartet to Play All-Beethoven Program at St. Mark’s in-the-Valley
The world-famous Takács Quartet will perform an all-Beethoven Concert at St. Mark’s in-the-Valley as part of the 42nd season of the Santa Ynez Valley Concert Series. The concert is at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19 at 2901 Nojoqui Ave., Los Olivos. “We are unbelievably fortunate to have the...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Police Converge on Westside After Man Found Seriously Wounded
Santa Barbara police swarmed into a Westside neighborhood Monday night after a man was found seriously injured, likely the victim of a shooting. Police and other emergency personnel were dispatched at about 7:30 p.m. after receiving 9-1-1 reports of a violent incident in the 500 block of West Anapamu Street, between San Pascual Street and the Union Pacific railroad tracks.
Noozhawk
Dorothy Anne Aschettino Allen of Santa Barbara, 1929-2021
Dorothy Anne Aschettino Allen was born in Long Branch, New Jersey. She was raised by her loving mother, after her father suddenly passed away when she was nine. She lived with her three sisters and two brothers, mother and grandmother until she married Danny O’Brien in 1946. They had three children before Danny O’Brien cruelly abandoned Dorothy and the toddlers.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History Lauds Winners of 14th Annual Legacy Awards
The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History hosted its Leadership Circles of Giving Dinner Jan. 19, honoring Elisabeth and Greg Fowler, Renee Grubb and Village Properties, and John O’Brien for their generosity and dedication to the museum. The annual event pays tribute to the generosity of Leadership Circles members...
Noozhawk
10 Seats Open on Channel Islands Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council
Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary is accepting applications for 10 seats on its Advisory Council. The deadline to submit an application is Feb. 17. During their two-year volunteer terms, Advisory Council members work to ensure public participation in sanctuary matters, and provide advice to sanctuary management. Channel Islands National Marine...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Design Panel OKs 36-Unit Carless Housing Project on Garden Street
An underutilized but prominent corner of State Street will soon be home to new market-rate and affordable housing. The Santa Barbara Architectural Board of Review last week voted 5-1 to approve a 36-unit housing, four-story project at 425 Garden St. The development will offer no on-site parking for cars. Instead,...
Noozhawk
UCSB Arts & Lectures Justice for All Series Targets Teen Mental Health
It would be easier to shrug off depression among youth as just another iteration of teenage angst, if it weren’t so dangerous. Rates of mental illness appear to be climbing across all age groups, with teenagers seeing steep increases following the pandemic and its long periods of social isolation.
Noozhawk
Highway 101 Crash at Gaviota Sends Driver to Hospital with Serious Injuries
One person was seriously injured Sunday afternoon in a rollover crash on Highway 101 in the Gaviota area, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Firefighters and other emergency personnel were dispatched shortly after 1 p.m. to the single-vehicle crash in the northbound lanes just north of the Gaviota Tunnel, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Noozhawk
Los Berros Visual and Performing Arts Academy Wins Exemplary Arts Education Award
Lompoc Unified School District’s Los Berros Visual and Performing Arts Academy has been named a 2023 recipient of the California Exemplary Arts Education Award. One of 19 schools to receive the honor, Los Berros will be celebrated at the California School Recognition Program Ceremony in Anaheim in February. Los...
Noozhawk
YMCA Opens Santa Barbara’s Only Center for Transitional-Age Clients Experiencing Homelessness
The first center for young adults ages 18 to 24 who are experiencing homelessness has opened at 701 E. Haley St. in Santa Barbara. The Haley Street Navigation Center is designed for transitional-age clients who are either experiencing homelessness or need help attaining basic needs such as food and clothing.
Comments / 0