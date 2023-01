DAYTON, Ohio - It was a tough night for the Green Bay men's basketball team in Dayton, as the Phoenix fell to the Wright State Raiders 77-46. The Phoenix (2-21, 1-11) was led by Cade Meyer, who nearly finished with a double-double (10 points and nine rebounds) and Randy Tucker who also tacked on 10 points. Clarence Cummings III added eight points and six rebounds on the night.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO