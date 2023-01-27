Read full article on original website
406mtsports.com
Butte holds off Helena to hand the Bengals their first loss in over a month
BUTTE – The Butte Bulldogs hosted the Helena Bengals in a Western AA matchup on Saturday afternoon. With a 58-49 victory, Butte handed Helena their first loss since Dec. 16. Helena entered the matchup undefeated in conference games and an 8-1 record overall. The Bulldogs stifled the Bengals throughout the game to earn the upset win.
buttesports.com
Bulldog Boys bully Bengals
Butte High VS Capital (Photo by Kristina Mengon for this Butte Sports file Photo.) The Butte High Bulldogs were eager to get another crack at another Helena team as they had just lost to Capital by 1 Thursday night, The Bengals came in with a 6-0 conference play record and 8-1 overall but Butte would change that as the Bulldogs handled them all night, although Helena would make it interesting in the second half Butte had control after a huge 19-4 run in the second quarter and got a big win on a snowy late January day.
buttesports.com
Bengals punish Butte defensively
The Lady Bulldogs traveled to Helena today to take on the Bengals, Helena won in convincing fashion as the Bulldogs couldn’t notch double figures in any quarter of play tonight. It has been a rough season for the Bulldogs as they still adjust to losing the bulk of their scoring from a season ago. When watching these games, they are always in it they just have yet to put a complete game together.
buttesports.com
Bulldog Swimmers honor their seniors
The Butte High Swim team honored their seniors yesterday, they are pictured here in order as, Octavia Breeton, Jerica Hamburg, Ireland Johnston, Alex Kovnesky and Cora Rauch. The Butte High Girls took 4th and the Boys took 6th at the Butte High January Splash. Top 10 places for the girls:
Fairfield Sun Times
Poor road conditions have part of I-15 closed in Montana Sunday
DILLON, Mont. - The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting I-15 from around Butte to the Montana/Idaho state line is closed. Blowing snow, reduced visibility and scattered snow and ice are being reported on the interstate. In Idaho, I-15 is closed from mile marker 196 to mile marker 167 in...
Do You Know About This Amazing Montana World Record Holder?
A few years ago, as I was heading to the "Rockin' the Rivers" concert and making my way through Three Forks, my friend Bill and I made a stop for some of the best and biggest cinnamon rolls around. As we were discussing how much we enjoyed our baked goods. He then brought up the ”World Record”.
montanarightnow.com
Multiple crashes reported on different parts of I-90 in Montana Friday night
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Crashes on different parts of I-90 across Montana are delaying traffic Friday night. Travelers can expect to see delays around mile markers 115 near Missoula, 197 near Deer Lodge, 299 near Bozeman and 334 near Livingston. Outside of Missoula, road conditions on I-90 are reported to be...
bozemanmagazine.com
Hunters and Outfitters Unite at ‘Elk Camp at the Capitol’
Hunters and Outfitters Unite at ‘Elk Camp at the Capitol’ as they roll out a legislative agreement to improve relationships and wildlife management. More than one hundred hunters and outfitters participated in “Elk Camp at the Capitol’ on Tuesday at the Helena Capitol building. The event...
NBCMontana
Parts Montana Highway 287 closed
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office announced Montana Highway 287 is closed between Sheridan and Twin Bridges. The Closure is due to blowing snow and white out conditions officials say. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office put out the following:
News-Medical.net
Montana pharmacists may get more power to prescribe
Mark Buck, a physician and pharmacist in Helena, Montana, said he's been seeing more patients turn to urgent care clinics when they run out of medication. Their doctors have retired, moved away, or left the field because they burned out during the covid-19 pandemic, leaving the patients with few options to renew their prescriptions, he said.
montanarightnow.com
CHEF'STORE opens 3rd Montana location in Helena
Helena's newest retailer opens its doors to the public Saturday. US Foods CHEF'STORE, a national chain of warehouse grocery stores, picked Helena for its 87th location and third in the Treasure State. "We've done well in Missoula, Kalispell, these mid-tier cities," US Foods Vice President of Retail Support Stan Walker...
NBCMontana
Modular home manufacturer building massive facility in Butte
A major economic investment is coming to Butte that will shake up the housing construction industry. Representatives from Dvele, a company that designs, manufactures, and builds modular homes in the U.S. And Canada, is building a 450 ,000 square foot manufacturing plant at the Montana Connections Industrial Park in Silver Bow County.
NBCMontana
Vehicle crashes along I-90 and I-15
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are reporting two separate vehicle crashes one on I-90 and the other on I-15. The crash on I-15 is in the northbound lane near mile marker 173 on Boulder Hill and emergency crews are responding. The accident on I-90 is...
NBCMontana
Crews called to multi-vehicle crash on I-90 south of Deer Lodge
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Powell County Sheriff's Office is alerting drivers that first responders are on the scene of a multiple-vehicle accident south of Deer Lodge. The incident site is on Interstate 90 near the Racetrack area. Montana’s road report website indicates multiple commercial vehicles were involved in the...
