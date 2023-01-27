Butte High VS Capital (Photo by Kristina Mengon for this Butte Sports file Photo.) The Butte High Bulldogs were eager to get another crack at another Helena team as they had just lost to Capital by 1 Thursday night, The Bengals came in with a 6-0 conference play record and 8-1 overall but Butte would change that as the Bulldogs handled them all night, although Helena would make it interesting in the second half Butte had control after a huge 19-4 run in the second quarter and got a big win on a snowy late January day.

BUTTE, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO