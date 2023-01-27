Read full article on original website
KWTX
Texas woman faces manslaughter charge in connection to 2021 crash on SH 36 in Temple
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Texas woman has been charged with manslaughter in connection to a 2021 crash in Temple. Judy Sanders, 53, was arrested following a warrant obtained by the Texas Department of Public Safety. According to the affidavit obtained by KWTX, the crash occurred at 1:28 a.m. Dec....
Bryan College Station Eagle
3 from Cameron killed in fiery Milam County crash
A former Cameron Yoe football standout was one of three men killed during a single-vehicle accident in Milam County on Thursday afternoon, according to the Department of Public Safety. The accident occurred onto private property off Texas 36/U.S. 190 and just south of CR 337. The driver, 19-year-old Phabian Bynaum,...
Three dead in high-speed Milam County crash
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Texas Department of Safety Troopers are investigating a crash that killed three people Thursday afternoon in Milam County. Investigators say it happened at approximately 3:48 p.m. on Highway 36/Highway 190 – about two miles north of Milano – as a vehicle tried to evade a Milam County deputy. […]
CBS Austin
3 dead after chase with Milam County deputies ends in fiery crash
MILANO, Texas — Three people are dead after a police chase ended in a fiery crash in Milam County Thursday afternoon. The Milam County Sheriff’s Office said around 3:49 p.m., deputies were pursuing a vehicle at a high rate of speed on U.S. Highway 190. Just south of CR 337, the vehicle crashed onto private property.
KWTX
Temple police investigating shooting, property damaged
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a home with damage. Officers responded to a call of a shooting at around 5:22 p.m. in the 600 block of S. 15 Street, at the corner of S. 15 Street and Avenue F. According to...
fox44news.com
Suspect sought in Bush’s Chicken robbery
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Temple Police are searching for a man suspected of aggravated robbery. Officers were dispatched around 6:16 a.m. Monday to the Bush’s Chicken located at 4609 S. 31st Street. When officers arrived, they spoke to two employees – who said a man pointed a handgun at them, threatened them and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Suspects fire rounds at home, property damaged: Temple police
The Temple Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that left a residential property damaged.
kurv.com
5 People Shot In Austin
Four people are injured and one person is dead following a Saturday night shooting in Austin. Police say the incident occurred at a hookah lounge just before 10:30 p.m. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while four were taken to area hospitals. Two of the victims had life-threatening...
fox7austin.com
Austin gas station shooting: Local attorney says suspect should not have been arrested
AUSTIN, Texas - The East Austin Shells gas station employee arrested for murder is still in the Travis County Jail with a $1 million bond. Local attorney Terry Keel considers the bond amount unjustified. "They don't set bonds that high typically in capital murder cases in this county," said Terry...
SWAT called to Perry Avenue, scene still active
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) SWAT was called out to an apartment complex for a "family violence" call. According to APD Spokesperson Alexandra Parker, a 911 call was made at 12:31 p.m. on Jan. 27 for "family violence with a deadly weapon" at 2213 Perry Avenue, where the Meadowbrook Apartment complex is located. Dispatchers were advised that the suspect was possibly under the influence of narcotics.
1 dead, 4 injured in Hookah Lounge shooting
AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead and four others are in critical condition after a shooting Saturday night in North Austin, the Austin Police Department confirmed. Police say they received multiple 911 calls around 10:19 p.m. on Saturday night reporting multiple shots fired. Police arrived at the strip mall in the 12600 block of Research Blvd. minutes later and found at least five victims with gunshot wounds.
KWTX
Waco police search for missing man
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing man. Demontray Sims, 27, was last seen Jan. 28 near the intersection of Shelby and Sheppard wearing a black hoodie and hat. According to police, his family has not...
KBTX.com
Pair arrested, accused of armed robberies in Bryan neighborhoods
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Swift police work led to the capture of two armed robbery suspects last week in Bryan, according to arrest documents obtained by KBTX. Jaquarious Ford, 19, and Daniel Salazar-Rivera, 17, were taken into custody shortly after they robbed their victims, said police. In the first robbery,...
One dead following shooting on Highway 6, Falls County Sheriff's Office says
FALLS COUNTY, Texas — Falls County Sheriff's Office says a man is dead following a shooting on State Highway 6, just south of Reagan on Thursday, Jan. 26. According to authorities, around 3 p.m. deputies responded to a call of a black GMC truck on the shoulder of the road with its driver side window shot out.
Authorities: Body found in creek at Wolf Pen Creek
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A body has been found in the creek of Wolf Pen Creek, according to College Station PD. According to police, they received a 911 call around 10 a.m. on Friday with a report of a dead body in the 1900 block of Dartmouth Street. The...
KWTX
Suspect in Waco corner store murder transferred to local jail after pleading guilty to firing weapon at Falls County deputy
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Eddie Bohannon, 24, who pleaded guilty on Tuesday to firing a weapon at a Falls County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Jan. 18, 2022, has been transferred to the McLennan County Jail to answer charges in a deadly corner store shooting. A McLennan County grand jury...
KBTX.com
UPDATE: Missing 16-year-old found
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - UPDATE: Authorities have reported that the girl was located safely Saturday afternoon. The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley has issued an Endangered Missing Child advisory for a 16-year-old girl. She was last seen in the 1600 block of Southwest Parkway on Thursday morning. Authorities believe...
CBS Austin
18-wheeler carrying thousands of gallons of gasoline crashes in E Williamson County
An 18-wheeler carrying thousands of gallons of gasoline was involved in a crash with a small vehicle in east Williamson County Thursday morning. At 10:53 a.m., the Round Rock Fire Department responded to the scene in the 11000 block of Chandler Road. To minimize the environmental impact that the fuel...
KWTX
Early morning shooting leaves building damaged
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a building damaged. This happened around 12:45 a.m., on the 1700 block of E. Avenue I. Officers responded to a call of multiple people fighting, then shots were fired. No injuries have been reported but a...
Texas lawmakers hope their effort could stop catalytic converter thefts
Texas falls only behind California for the highest number of catalytic convertor theft claims, according to the insurance company.
