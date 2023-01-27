ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milam County, TX

Bryan College Station Eagle

3 from Cameron killed in fiery Milam County crash

A former Cameron Yoe football standout was one of three men killed during a single-vehicle accident in Milam County on Thursday afternoon, according to the Department of Public Safety. The accident occurred onto private property off Texas 36/U.S. 190 and just south of CR 337. The driver, 19-year-old Phabian Bynaum,...
MILAM COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Three dead in high-speed Milam County crash

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Texas Department of Safety Troopers are investigating a crash that killed three people Thursday afternoon in Milam County. Investigators say it happened at approximately 3:48 p.m. on Highway 36/Highway 190 – about two miles north of Milano – as a vehicle tried to evade a Milam County deputy. […]
MILAM COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

3 dead after chase with Milam County deputies ends in fiery crash

MILANO, Texas — Three people are dead after a police chase ended in a fiery crash in Milam County Thursday afternoon. The Milam County Sheriff’s Office said around 3:49 p.m., deputies were pursuing a vehicle at a high rate of speed on U.S. Highway 190. Just south of CR 337, the vehicle crashed onto private property.
MILAM COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Temple police investigating shooting, property damaged

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a home with damage. Officers responded to a call of a shooting at around 5:22 p.m. in the 600 block of S. 15 Street, at the corner of S. 15 Street and Avenue F. According to...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Suspect sought in Bush’s Chicken robbery

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Temple Police are searching for a man suspected of aggravated robbery. Officers were dispatched around 6:16 a.m. Monday to the Bush’s Chicken located at 4609 S. 31st Street. When officers arrived, they spoke to two employees – who said a man pointed a handgun at them, threatened them and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.
TEMPLE, TX
kurv.com

5 People Shot In Austin

Four people are injured and one person is dead following a Saturday night shooting in Austin. Police say the incident occurred at a hookah lounge just before 10:30 p.m. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while four were taken to area hospitals. Two of the victims had life-threatening...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

SWAT called to Perry Avenue, scene still active

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) SWAT was called out to an apartment complex for a "family violence" call. According to APD Spokesperson Alexandra Parker, a 911 call was made at 12:31 p.m. on Jan. 27 for "family violence with a deadly weapon" at 2213 Perry Avenue, where the Meadowbrook Apartment complex is located. Dispatchers were advised that the suspect was possibly under the influence of narcotics.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

1 dead, 4 injured in Hookah Lounge shooting

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead and four others are in critical condition after a shooting Saturday night in North Austin, the Austin Police Department confirmed. Police say they received multiple 911 calls around 10:19 p.m. on Saturday night reporting multiple shots fired. Police arrived at the strip mall in the 12600 block of Research Blvd. minutes later and found at least five victims with gunshot wounds.
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

Waco police search for missing man

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing man. Demontray Sims, 27, was last seen Jan. 28 near the intersection of Shelby and Sheppard wearing a black hoodie and hat. According to police, his family has not...
WACO, TX
KBTX.com

Pair arrested, accused of armed robberies in Bryan neighborhoods

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Swift police work led to the capture of two armed robbery suspects last week in Bryan, according to arrest documents obtained by KBTX. Jaquarious Ford, 19, and Daniel Salazar-Rivera, 17, were taken into custody shortly after they robbed their victims, said police. In the first robbery,...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

UPDATE: Missing 16-year-old found

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - UPDATE: Authorities have reported that the girl was located safely Saturday afternoon. The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley has issued an Endangered Missing Child advisory for a 16-year-old girl. She was last seen in the 1600 block of Southwest Parkway on Thursday morning. Authorities believe...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KWTX

Early morning shooting leaves building damaged

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a building damaged. This happened around 12:45 a.m., on the 1700 block of E. Avenue I. Officers responded to a call of multiple people fighting, then shots were fired. No injuries have been reported but a...
TEMPLE, TX

