SFGate
‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Renewed for Season 4 at Starz, Michael Ealy Joins Cast
The renewal announcement comes just ahead of the Season 3 premiere, which is due air on March 17. In addition, Michael Ealy has joined the series for its fourth season in a series regular role. Production on Season 4 is currently underway in New York. More from Variety. “The high-octane...
SFGate
‘Bosé’ Star Mariela Garriga Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)
“Bloodline” and “Bosé” star Mariela Garriga has signed with CAA. Garriga is currently in production on the latest installments of the Mission: Impossible franchise, “Dead Reckoning” parts 1 and 2, starring opposite Tom Cruise. More from Variety. CAA Signs 'Heroes' Actor Jimmy Jean-Louis (EXCLUSIVE)
SFGate
Mary Stuart Masterson Joins Blumhouse Adaptation of ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’
Mary Stuart Masterson has been cast in Blumhouse’s feature film adaptation of “Five Nights at Freddy’s.” Production on the film adaptation of the popular video game series will begin in February in New Orleans. She joins an ensemble that also includes Josh Hutcherson and Matthew Lillard....
SFGate
Michael Jackson's nephew to star in King of Pop biopic
NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Jackson's 26-year-old nephew, Jaafar Jackson, will play the King of Pop in the planned biopic “Michael” to be directed by Antoine Fuqua. Lionsgate announced Jackson's casting Monday for the film being produced by Oscar-winning “Bohemian Rhapsody” producer Graham King. Jackson is the second-youngest son of Jermaine Jackson, Michael’s brother. He’s put out music of his own; in 2019, he released his debut single, “Got Me Singing.” “Michael” will be Jackson's acting debut.
SFGate
Phoebe Dynevor Says She’s Not in ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3: ‘I Did My Two Seasons’
Phoebe Dynevor is moving on from “Bridgerton,” at least for Season 3. The actor, who played Daphne Bridgerton in the first two seasons of the Netflix romance hit, said she is not starring in the upcoming third season of the show. Dynevor’s Daphne was the main character of “Bridgerton’s” breakout first season. She moved into a supporting role for Season 2.
SFGate
Eva Green tells UK court 'B movie' could have wrecked career
LONDON (AP) — Eva Green said in a British court Monday that she grew disillusioned with a film project because it was becoming a “B movie” that could ruin her career. The French actress is suing producers for a $1 million fee she says she is owed for “A Patriot,” a sci-fi thriller that collapsed in late 2019. Production company White Lantern Film is countersuing, claiming Green made “excessive creative and financial” demands and undermined the production.
SFGate
‘Snowpiercer,’ ‘Minx,’ ‘Dangerous Liaisons’ and Other Abrupt Cancellations Signal TV’s Latest ‘Reset Moment’
The promise of an unlimited future for television content has run into the economic realities of a business driven by unpredictable market forces. A recent shift in strategy for the largest producers of content has become apparent in recent weeks: Major networks and streamers have reversed course and canceled previously ordered or renewed series — and even halted plans to launch already produced programs. Every outlet scraps a series or two from time to time. But the past 12 months have seen an unprecedented number of about-face decisions on greenlights and renewals.
SFGate
Vic Mensa Shreds Guitar While Skydiving in New ‘Strawberry Louis Vuitton’ Video
Vic Mensa peels off some tasty licks while falling through the sky in the wild new video for “Strawberry Louis Vuitton.”. The tender, soulful tune features contributions from Thundercat as well as R&B artist Maeta. In the video, directed by Danielle DeGrasse-Alston, Mensa goes skydiving with his guitar, strumming and singing the whole way down before finally landing cooly in a field where he’s got a female companion waiting for him.
SFGate
Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter Previews New Solo LP With Orchestral Song
Thomas Bangalter — one half of the duo Daft Punk, who announced their split in 2021 — has released the first track, “L’Accouchement” from Mythologies, his upcoming debut solo album. It arrives on April 7 via Erato/Warner Classics. Bangalter’s orchestral composition — along with the...
SFGate
Lisa Loring, original Wednesday Addams actress, dies at 64
Lisa Loring, the former child star who portrayed Wednesday on the original “The Addams Family” series, has died, a friend announced. She was 64. The actress “suffered a massive stroke brought on by smoking and high blood pressure” and was on life support for three days, the friend, Laurie Jacobson, wrote late Sunday on Facebook.
SFGate
Chuck D Still Believes Rap Can Change the World
Chuck D is humble about his contributions to Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed the World — the expansive, four-part PBS and BBC series where he joins other hip-hop icons from Melle Mel to Eminem, as well as executives, journalists, and academics, in unspooling rap’s history as a social movement. “My work is as an initiator and giving the platform,” says the Public Enemy MC, who executive produced the project. “I know how to cut, edit, and design audio, but when it comes to film and TV…”
