Star NFL Player Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Person Rushed To Hospital After Amtrak Train Crashes Into Their Vehicle In OaklandWestmont Community NewsOakland, CA
COLD CASE: 6th. Victim of San Francisco’s Notorious Serial Killer The Doodler Identified.Will KohlerSan Francisco, CA
Dave’s Hot Chicken Opens New Location in OaklandMadocOakland, CA
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in CaliforniaEast Coast TravelerLos Angeles, CA
COLD CASE: 6th. Victim of San Francisco’s Notorious Serial Killer The Doodler Identified.
The Doodler, is an unidentified serial killer believed responsible for up to 16 murders and three assaults of men in San Francisco, California, between January 1974 and September 1975. The nickname was given due to the perpetrator’s habit of sketching his victims prior to their sexual encounters and slayings by stabbing. The perpetrator met his victims at gay nightclubs, bars and restaurants.
$100 repair bill sparked Half Moon Bay shooting, prosecutor says
SAN FRANCISCO — A farmworker charged with killing seven people at two Half Moon Bay mushroom farms reportedly told investigators he was spurred to carry out the shootings after his supervisor demanded he pay $100 to repair a forklift damaged at work. San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe...
Police search for 2 armed robbery suspects after South San Francisco business targeted
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO – Two armed robbery suspects out of South San Francisco remain on the loose late Saturday night, more than a day after they robbed a business at gunpoint and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.South San Francisco police said it happened at about 2 p.m. Friday at a business in the 300 block of Grand Avenue, where the armed suspects entered the business, pointed a handgun at the manager before demanding cash. After the suspects were given the cash, they ran off on foot heading westbound on Third Lane.The first suspect is described as a...
South City police seek suspects following Friday armed robbery
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in South San Francisco are searching for two suspects who robbed a business at gunpoint on Friday.According to authorities, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery in the 300 block of Grand Avenue around 2 p.m. Jan. 27. The suspects, both described as Hispanic males in their 20s, entered the business and pointed a handgun at the manager demanding money. They were last seen heading west on foot on Third Lane after obtaining the cash.The first suspect is described as having a thin build, standing at approximately 5 feet 2 inches and weighing...
sfstandard.com
Young Woman Jailed in Killing of 65-Year-Old Man Near Golden Gate Park
A young woman was arrested on suspicion of killing a 65-year-old man who was found bleeding out near Golden Gate Park almost a year and a half ago, authorities said. Just after 6 a.m. on Sept. 8, 2021, police responded to Haight and Shrader streets after a report of a person bleeding on the ground, the San Francisco Police Department said.
Driver in California cliff crash that injured his wife and two young children is moved from hospital to jail
MONTARA, Calif. — The driver of a car that plunged 250 feet off a treacherous cliff in northern California, injuring his two young children and his wife, was released from the hospital and jailed on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse, authorities said Friday. Dharmesh A. Patel, 41,...
EXCLUSIVE: Gardener seen beaten by San Rafael police in takedown video files claim against city
The lawyers for the gardener say the treatment he suffered at the hands of officers was so egregious, the city should pay.
Police: 3 men robbed jewelry store, shot at witness in Mountain View
MOUNTAIN VIEW – Police in Mountain View are searching for at least three men who robbed a jewelry store and shot at an eyewitness who followed them in a vehicle Friday morning.Around 11:50 a.m., officers were called to a store on the 1900 block of Latham Street on reports of a robbery.An investigation revealed that three armed men entered the store and stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the register. The suspects also stole personal belongings from customers and store employees before leaving.Police said the suspects left the scene in a getaway car headed towards Rengstorff Avenue. An eyewitness...
sfstandard.com
DA Reopens Probe Into Cop at Center of Oakland Police Chief’s Suspension
When the Oakland Police Department last month presented a criminal case against one of its sergeants to then-Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley, her office declined to file charges, according to an official with the office of newly elected Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price. Now Price’s police misconduct...
Police search for gray Porsche after hit and run in near Berkeley
KENSINGTON, Calif. (KRON) -- A gray Porsche crashed into a parked car before leaving the scene of the collision, and the Kensington Police Department is on the lookout for the vehicle and driver involved.
indybay.org
Records reveal Xianmin Guan of Fremont as slumlord owner of mass murder mushroom farms
Records reveal Xianmin Guan of Fremont as slumlord owner of mass murder mushroom farms. The mass murder shootings in Half Moon Bay recently, allegedly by Chunli Zhao age 66, killing 7, and leaving another critically wounded, took place around 8 days ago at the California Terra Garden mushroom farms, owned by slumlord Xianmin Guan, of Fremont.
Police in South San Francisco investigating incident at El Camino High
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in South San Francisco is conducting an investigation at El Camino High School Friday following an incident that led the school to be locked down, according to authorities.Police posted the tweet on the department's Twitter account at around 3:40 p.m. Friday afternoon regarding the investigation at the South San Francisco public high school located at 1320 Mission Road.The tweet said officers were conducting an active investigation at the school and indicated that the campus had been on lockdown, though specifics regarding the investigation and the reason behind the school campus being secured.Police confirmed that there was no threat at the school and that students were being released from their classrooms. This is a breaking news story. Additional information will be provided as authorities release more details.
Shots fired during armed robbery of jewelry store in Milpitas
Eight suspects carried out an armed robbery at a jewelry store on Friday, and one fired a gun at a store employee, according to the Milpitas Police Department
Bay Area gun activity: Double-shooting reported in SF, homicide in Oakland
Two men were wounded in a double shooting in Lower Nob Hill on Wednesday, officials said.
Farm where 4 were killed had separate shooting last summer
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The shooting that left four dead at a California mushroom farm on Monday was at least the second time an employee tried to kill a coworker on the property, records show. Martin Medina, a manager at California Terra Garden, was charged with attempted murder after he threatened to kill another manager and then fired a shot into the man’s trailer. The bullet went through the trailer and into a neighboring one that was home to Yetao Bing, one of the workers killed on Monday, a prosecutor told The Associated Press. No one was injured. Law enforcement interviewed Bing’s wife, Ping Yang, but it’s not clear from those interviews whether Bing was at home during the shooting, said Sean Gallagher, chief deputy district attorney for San Mateo County. Medina remains in custody on $5 million bail and appeared in court Monday for a preliminary hearing, hours before authorities say Chunli Zhao shot and killed four coworkers and wounded a fifth at California Terra Garden. Prosecutors say Zhao then drove to a nearby farm where he used to work and killed three more people.
Following allegations of misconduct, hearing delayed for SFPD officer who shot Keita O’Neil
As expected, a judge on Friday morning delayed the long-awaited hearing in former police officer Christopher Samayoa’s homicide case. In 2017, the rookie officer shot dead unarmed carjacking suspect Keita O’Neil. The delay came on the heels of recently acquired evidence from the District Attorney’s office. The material...
thesfnews.com
Meredith Decher Arrested For Haight Street Homicide
SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department have arrested a suspect connected to a fatal stabbing in September 2021. The SFPD reported that on September 8, 2021, at approximately 6:03 a.m., officers from Park Station responded to the area of Haight and Shrader Streets for a person bleeding on the ground. Officers arrived on scene and found a male suffering from possible stab wounds. Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene that transported the male to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died. The name of the suspect was not disclosed by the SFPD.
KTVU FOX 2
Woman dies on I-580 at 238 connector: CHP
HAYWARD, Calif. - A woman who appeared to have jumped out of a car died Monday morning at Interstate Highway 580 and the 238 connector. The California Highway Patrol reported the accident about 5 a.m. A sergeant told KTVU that early reports indicate a woman jumped out of a vehicle...
thesfnews.com
Ingleside District Shooter Wanted By SFPD
SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are searching for the suspect wanted for a fatal shooting in the Ingleside District that occurred on January 22. The SFPD reported at approximately 2:22 p.m., officers assigned to Ingleside Station responded to the 300 block of La Grande Ave on a report of a shooting.
Two dead and a juvenile arrested in stolen vehicle in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)- San Jose Police said a man and woman died after a juvenile male driver hit a light pole, causing the stolen vehicle to "immediately burst into flames." Police responded to the area of Cottle Road and Blossom Hill Road to investigate a single-car crash at around 4:20 a.m. Friday. The 2018 The post Two dead and a juvenile arrested in stolen vehicle in San Jose appeared first on KION546.
