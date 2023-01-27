Read full article on original website
thecarrollnews.com
Lady Cavs paste Spotswood in rematch of state semi
Jaelyn Hagee led four Carroll County players in double figures with 18 points as the Cavaliers crushed Spotswood 67-34 Saturday in a rematch of last year’s 3A State Semifinal. Hagee was joined in double figures by teammates Ashton Richardson (15 points), Lauren Alley (14 points) and Alyssa Ervin (11...
Blue Ridge Muse
Buffaloes beat Radford 58-45 before a packed crowd
In too many past seasons, the Radford Bobcats have delivered devastating defeats to the basketball Buffaloes of Floyd County High School but that came to an end Friday night on the Alan Cantrell Court. The Buffs were down 9-0 halfway through the first quarter before scoring and fighting back, scoring...
WSET
Martinsville High School sets basketball spectator limit after on-court brawl
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — There is a new restriction for fans wanting to attend a Martinsville High School boys' basketball game. MHS principal Dr. Aji Dixon said in a letter, "beginning Friday, January 27, 2023, we will allow 300 spectators into the Martinsville gymnasium during boys’ basketball games. The basketball players, coaches, and school officials do not count as spectators. Tickets will be sold on a first-come-first-served basis beginning at 5:00 p.m."
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke’s firefighters take home victory in annual Guns N’ Hoses charity game
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke-area firefighters beat the Valley’s police officers in the 19th annual ‘Guns N’ Hoses’ hockey charity game Saturday night. The “hoses”, Roanoke’s firefighters, started off strong by scoring the first goal. Then the “guns,” Roanoke’s police officers, scored right after.
earnthenecklace.com
Justin McKee Leaving WSLS-TV: Where Is the Roanoke Meteorologist Going?
Justin McKee has been forecasting the weather and communicating the information on WSLS 10 News in an informative and engaging way for three years. But now, the meteorologist has decided to depart from the Roanoke, Virginia station for an exciting opportunity. As soon as the news broke that Justin McKee was leaving WSLS-TV, 10 News viewers started looking for answers. They are curious to know if he will also leave the broadcasting industry. So, here’s what the meteorologist has to say about his exit from WSLS-TV.
vegetablegrowersnews.com
Virginia Tech Extension specialist Swafford dies
Jerry “Dan” Swafford, a Virginia Cooperative Extension specialist who championed the use of drones to gather data on crops, has died. Swafford, Extension project associate and curriculum specialist, died Jan. 4 at his home in Christianburg, Virginia. He was 71. He was a member and supporter of the...
WSLS
Virginia Tech sets new record with more than 47,000 applications for first-year admissions
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech has reached a historic high of first-year applications for the third year in a row. For the fall of 2023 admissions, there were 47,128 applications submitted, a 4.4 percent increase in comparison with last year’s record of 45,124, according to the university. Overall,...
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ7 Sunday Mornin’ starts late January 29, 2023
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Because of children’s programming, WDBJ7 Sunday Mornin’ is scheduled for a late start. The show will begin at 7 a.m. on January 29, 2023.
scenicstates.com
5 of the Best Hot Springs Virginia Has to Offer
Hot Springs VA and Warm Springs, Virginia are two places in VA where thermal springs are found the most. About 20 thermal springs are recognized in the state. Many of these springs include seepages next to each other, which is why one hot spring resort could have several names. For example, the group of resorts at Warm Springs is made of 3 springs located within 30 meters of each other, plus a 4th spring approximately 250 meters to the southwest.
Foodie Friday: Tammy’s Grill
MARTINSVILLE, Va (WFXR) — Each Friday on “Good Day Virginia” is Foodie Friday, we highlight restaurants, chefs, and more throughout southwest Virginia. WFXR’s Hazelmarie Andeson took a trip to the southside to check out a restaurant rooted in family. Located in Martinsville is where you will find some finger-lickin’ food. “The food is amazing. You […]
wfirnews.com
Fire early this morning in SW Roanoke
This morning at 12:12 a.m., Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to the 1600 block of Rorer Ave SW for a reported structure fire. First arriving units found flames showing from the back of a vacant residence. The fire extended from the 1st to the 2nd floor on the exterior of the residence, with minimal extension to the interior, and was quickly extinguished. No injuries have been reported. Damages to the structure are estimated to be about $10,000. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
WSLS
Woman with Roanoke ties nominated for the Oscars
ROANOKE, Va. – An artist with ties to Roanoke is going for gold at the Oscars. Ruth E. Carter is a costume designer best known for her work in the Marvel movie ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.’. She designed 2,100 costumes for the film and is now nominated for...
Franklin News Post
Rocky Mount neighbors: Obituaries for January 28
Read through the obituaries published today in Franklin News Post. (1) update to this series since Updated 32 min ago. Pauline Young October 1, 1932 - January 22, 2023 On Sunday, January 22, 2023, our beloved Pauline Young, passed away peacefully at Highpointe …
WBTM
Project Imagine Honors Latest Class of Graduates
Five teenagers were honored on Thursday for completing life skills training and goal-setting exercises through Project Imagine, a community violence intervention collaborative that steers gang-prone kids off the streets and toward pursuing something greater in their life, such as completing school and becoming employed. Graduating from the program were Terrance...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke talent show cost draws concern from local leaders
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The latest plan from Roanoke’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission is drawing some concerns from members and the mayor. They are planning to host a talent show for youth in the Star City but the idea isn’t the issue. It’s the cost - $25 thousand.
wfxrtv.com
Man found in road suffering from gunshot wound in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting after they found a man lying in a roadway with what appeared to be a serious gunshot wound. The Roanoke Police Department (RPD) says they were notified about the shooting at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29. Police responded to the 800 block of Hunt Ave. NW to find a man lying in the road suffering from a gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS came to transport the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
wfirnews.com
Fatal shooting in NW Roanoke last night
On January 25, 2023 at approximately 8:00 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 700 block of Hunt Avenue NW. Responding officers located an unresponsive adult male with what appeared to be a critical gunshot wound outside of a residence in the area. Roanoke Fire-EMS pronounced the victim deceased on scene. His identity will be shared after next-of-kin is properly notified.
WDBJ7.com
Crash along BUS US-220N in Roanoke cleared
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A crash near Broadway Ave; Wonju St; City Rt. 3N/S (City of Roanoke) has closed BUS US-220N on Friday night. Delays should be expected, according to VDOT. Check back for updates.
WDBJ7.com
Shooter sought after man found wounded on Roanoke street
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are looking for whomever is responsible for a shooting Sunday morning. About 9:30 a.m. January 29, 2023, officers were called to the 800 block of Hunt Avenue NW about a person who had been shot. Officers found a man lying in the road with what appeared to be a serious gunshot wound, according to police. He was taken to a hospital.; no information about his condition has been released.
wfxrtv.com
Henry County School bus involved in crash
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Henry County Public Schools (HCPS) has reported that one of its buses was involved in a crash on January 26. According to HCPS, the incident happened on Thursday morning when the bus was rear-ended by a vehicle. School officials tell WFXR News five students were on the bus during the crash, but no one was injured.
