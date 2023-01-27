ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferrum, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecarrollnews.com

Lady Cavs paste Spotswood in rematch of state semi

Jaelyn Hagee led four Carroll County players in double figures with 18 points as the Cavaliers crushed Spotswood 67-34 Saturday in a rematch of last year’s 3A State Semifinal. Hagee was joined in double figures by teammates Ashton Richardson (15 points), Lauren Alley (14 points) and Alyssa Ervin (11...
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
Blue Ridge Muse

Buffaloes beat Radford 58-45 before a packed crowd

In too many past seasons, the Radford Bobcats have delivered devastating defeats to the basketball Buffaloes of Floyd County High School but that came to an end Friday night on the Alan Cantrell Court. The Buffs were down 9-0 halfway through the first quarter before scoring and fighting back, scoring...
RADFORD, VA
WSET

Martinsville High School sets basketball spectator limit after on-court brawl

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — There is a new restriction for fans wanting to attend a Martinsville High School boys' basketball game. MHS principal Dr. Aji Dixon said in a letter, "beginning Friday, January 27, 2023, we will allow 300 spectators into the Martinsville gymnasium during boys’ basketball games. The basketball players, coaches, and school officials do not count as spectators. Tickets will be sold on a first-come-first-served basis beginning at 5:00 p.m."
MARTINSVILLE, VA
earnthenecklace.com

Justin McKee Leaving WSLS-TV: Where Is the Roanoke Meteorologist Going?

Justin McKee has been forecasting the weather and communicating the information on WSLS 10 News in an informative and engaging way for three years. But now, the meteorologist has decided to depart from the Roanoke, Virginia station for an exciting opportunity. As soon as the news broke that Justin McKee was leaving WSLS-TV, 10 News viewers started looking for answers. They are curious to know if he will also leave the broadcasting industry. So, here’s what the meteorologist has to say about his exit from WSLS-TV.
ROANOKE, VA
vegetablegrowersnews.com

Virginia Tech Extension specialist Swafford dies

Jerry “Dan” Swafford, a Virginia Cooperative Extension specialist who championed the use of drones to gather data on crops, has died. Swafford, Extension project associate and curriculum specialist, died Jan. 4 at his home in Christianburg, Virginia. He was 71. He was a member and supporter of the...
BLACKSBURG, VA
scenicstates.com

5 of the Best Hot Springs Virginia Has to Offer

Hot Springs VA and Warm Springs, Virginia are two places in VA where thermal springs are found the most. About 20 thermal springs are recognized in the state. Many of these springs include seepages next to each other, which is why one hot spring resort could have several names. For example, the group of resorts at Warm Springs is made of 3 springs located within 30 meters of each other, plus a 4th spring approximately 250 meters to the southwest.
HOT SPRINGS, VA
WFXR

Foodie Friday: Tammy’s Grill

MARTINSVILLE, Va (WFXR) — Each Friday on “Good Day Virginia” is Foodie Friday, we highlight restaurants, chefs, and more throughout southwest Virginia. WFXR’s Hazelmarie Andeson took a trip to the southside to check out a restaurant rooted in family. Located in Martinsville is where you will find some finger-lickin’ food. “The food is amazing. You […]
MARTINSVILLE, VA
wfirnews.com

Fire early this morning in SW Roanoke

This morning at 12:12 a.m., Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to the 1600 block of Rorer Ave SW for a reported structure fire. First arriving units found flames showing from the back of a vacant residence. The fire extended from the 1st to the 2nd floor on the exterior of the residence, with minimal extension to the interior, and was quickly extinguished. No injuries have been reported. Damages to the structure are estimated to be about $10,000. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Woman with Roanoke ties nominated for the Oscars

ROANOKE, Va. – An artist with ties to Roanoke is going for gold at the Oscars. Ruth E. Carter is a costume designer best known for her work in the Marvel movie ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.’. She designed 2,100 costumes for the film and is now nominated for...
ROANOKE, VA
Franklin News Post

Rocky Mount neighbors: Obituaries for January 28

Read through the obituaries published today in Franklin News Post. (1) update to this series since Updated 32 min ago. Pauline Young October 1, 1932 - January 22, 2023 On Sunday, January 22, 2023, our beloved Pauline Young, passed away peacefully at Highpointe …
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
WBTM

Project Imagine Honors Latest Class of Graduates

Five teenagers were honored on Thursday for completing life skills training and goal-setting exercises through Project Imagine, a community violence intervention collaborative that steers gang-prone kids off the streets and toward pursuing something greater in their life, such as completing school and becoming employed. Graduating from the program were Terrance...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke talent show cost draws concern from local leaders

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The latest plan from Roanoke’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission is drawing some concerns from members and the mayor. They are planning to host a talent show for youth in the Star City but the idea isn’t the issue. It’s the cost - $25 thousand.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Man found in road suffering from gunshot wound in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting after they found a man lying in a roadway with what appeared to be a serious gunshot wound. The Roanoke Police Department (RPD) says they were notified about the shooting at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29. Police responded to the 800 block of Hunt Ave. NW to find a man lying in the road suffering from a gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS came to transport the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
ROANOKE, VA
wfirnews.com

Fatal shooting in NW Roanoke last night

On January 25, 2023 at approximately 8:00 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 700 block of Hunt Avenue NW. Responding officers located an unresponsive adult male with what appeared to be a critical gunshot wound outside of a residence in the area. Roanoke Fire-EMS pronounced the victim deceased on scene. His identity will be shared after next-of-kin is properly notified.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Crash along BUS US-220N in Roanoke cleared

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A crash near Broadway Ave; Wonju St; City Rt. 3N/S (City of Roanoke) has closed BUS US-220N on Friday night. Delays should be expected, according to VDOT. Check back for updates.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Shooter sought after man found wounded on Roanoke street

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are looking for whomever is responsible for a shooting Sunday morning. About 9:30 a.m. January 29, 2023, officers were called to the 800 block of Hunt Avenue NW about a person who had been shot. Officers found a man lying in the road with what appeared to be a serious gunshot wound, according to police. He was taken to a hospital.; no information about his condition has been released.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Henry County School bus involved in crash

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Henry County Public Schools (HCPS) has reported that one of its buses was involved in a crash on January 26. According to HCPS, the incident happened on Thursday morning when the bus was rear-ended by a vehicle. School officials tell WFXR News five students were on the bus during the crash, but no one was injured.

Comments / 0

Community Policy