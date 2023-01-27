Read full article on original website
Goodhue, Hayfield Among Top Girls Basketball Teams
Minnesota Basketball News most recent rankings have rated Goodhue #4 in Class 2A, Hayfield #5 in Class 1A. Stewartville is #4 in Class 3A. There are four Big Nine Conference schools with Rochester Mayo #10 in Class 4A, Red Wing #7, Austin #13, Mankato East #19 in Class 3A. Four...
KAAL-TV
Mayo BBB’s Isaiah Hanson scorches Faribault in 83-52 win
The senior Spartan scored 37 total points in the victory. (ABC 6 News) — Highlights of Mayo Boys Basketball’s win over Faribault on January 27. The Spartans dominated off the heels of Isaiah Hanson’s 37 point-performance.
KAAL-TV
Twins Winter Caravan to make stops in Rochester, Mason City this week
(ABC 6 News) – Winter continues to rage on, but it’s not too early to start thinking about spring and baseball season. The 61st edition of the Twins Winter Caravan is in progress with stops in Rochester and Mason City scheduled this week. The caravan will stop at...
KAAL-TV
New trail for Rochester Nordic Ski Team annual Invite
(ABC 6 News) – Nearly 200 skiers hit the trail at Gamehaven park for the annual Rochester Nordic ski team invitational. This is the teams first year hosting the race at Gamehaven park, in previous years it was held at Eastword golf course. From beginners to veterans, skiers got...
agupdate.com
Erickson’s corn yield goals continue to rise each year
ALDEN, Minn. – Dan Erickson remembers his dad, Chuck Erickson, documenting 200-bushel per acre corn for the National Corn Yield Contest. He doesn’t remember the exact year, but it was worth celebrating. Now Dan has verified 300-bushel per acre corn with his 2022 entry in the conventional/non-irrigated class...
Minnesota witness describes three objects in triangle formation zigzagging across night sky
A Minnesota witness at Forest Lake reported watching three objects in a triangle formation that began zigzagging around the sky at 8:45 p.m. on November 21, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
KIMT
StormTeam 3: Saturday snow trending stronger and further north, Winter Storm Warning for parts of Iowa
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY through 10pm Saturday has been expanded further north to include the very southernmost counties of Minnesota including Freeborn, Mower, Fillmore, and Houston. 3-6" is expected here during the day Saturday. This expansion has also also included the Iowa counties of Winnebago, Worth, Mitchell, Howard, and Winneshiek. At least 3-6" of snow is expected here, with potential for a bit more in some places.
KIMT
Teen crashed Saturday night on Highway 52 in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A teen was sent to the hospital after a crash late Saturday. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 11:30 pm on Highway 52 in Rochester. A 16-year-old female was driving south when she crashed into the median near 12th Street SW. The teen was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital.
KAAL-TV
Bringing MMA back to the Med City
(ABC 6 News) — What started out as simply a thought in passing quickly formed into an ambitious and exciting new venture for former fighter Jay Paulson and combat sports lover Matthew Vogt. “There’s really not a whole lot of entertainment,” MCFC co-owner and CEO Matthew Vogt said. “A...
Fishing trailer explosion damages home, vehicle near White Bear Lake
WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. - A big blast from a fishing shack damaged a building and a vehicle just south of White Bear Lake.Firefighters found the remnants of a fishing trailer when they showed up to a home in Birchwood Village. Neighbors had called in, reporting a large explosion. Crews said a propane leak in the trailer caused the explosion. No one was injured, but firefighters say it's a good reminder to be careful with explosive gasses.
KAAL-TV
Free family child care class in Albert Lea
(ABC 6 News) – A free course in Albert Lea hopes to get more people interested in starting a family childcare business. The class is Monday night from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Brookside education center. It is sponsored by the Albert Lea Economic Development Agency and hosted by Families First Minnesota.
KAAL-TV
Elma man charged in death of missing Iowa man faces additional charges
(ABC 6 News) – A northern Iowa man faces new charges on top of the 1st-degree murder charge that he already faces. Sayvonne Eugene Jordan, Elma now facing new charges of going armed with intent and abuse of a corpse. According to court documents, Jordan dismembered a corpse in...
MN Murderer ‘Losing Streak Lois’ Was Featured On Investigation Discovery
It's amazing to me how quickly time seems to go by. It will have been 5 years this March since a Southern Minnesota grandmother killed her husband and then a stranger in Florida. She was dubbed 'Losing Streak Lois' as she was known to lose large amounts of money at casinos, and her luck didn't change after she had committed murder.
Snowmobiler Airlifted Following Rochester Area Crash
Dover, MN (KROC-AM News)- A snowmobiler had to be airlifted to a hospital after crashing his machine in the Rochester area Friday night. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller says the man was riding with a group north of Dover when he lost control of the snowmobile and was thrown from it. The crash occurred around 10 p.m.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Woman Injured in Hwy. 14 Rollover Crash Near Lewiston
Lewiston, MN (KROC-AM News)- A rollover crash on Hwy. 14 sent a Winona woman to the hospital Friday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the wreck shortly before 3 p.m. It occurred at the intersection of Hwy. 14 and Rolling Hills Rd., which is about a mile east of Lewiston.
BEWARE: New Scam Targeting Minnesota Property Owners Surfaces
SCAM ALERT: A new scam is popping up in mailboxes and e-mails throughout Minnesota, including in Rochester. Don't Fall For the Latest Scam Hitting Southeast Minnesota. Sylvia Rogers, a Realtor at Edina Realty in Rochester, Minnesota sent a note out to her clients letting them know that another scam has surfaced. She has noticed quite a few of these real estate scams lately and because this one mentions Edina Realty Mortgage specifically, she did some research and stated "I've checked with all of Edina's companies and we know nothing about this".
KAAL-TV
Temperatures in the negatives this week
(ABC 6 News) – With the temperatures expected to be in the negatives this week, people in the area are getting ready for the cold days ahead. The last couple of weeks has been abnormally warm for January. The temperatures have remained above zero for the last 32 days until Saturday night.
Crews battle large fire near Vermillion
VERMILLION, Minn. -- Crews are battling a fire at a farm property near Vermillion.The Inver Grove Heights Fire Department said there is no water or fire hydrants in the area of the 17000 block of Emery Avenue. The department said they need to use tender trucks to run a water shuttle to suppress the fire.At the same time, the fire department said crews helped with a working vehicle fire and medical call.This is a developing story, check back for more information.
Two men sentenced for carjacking in Rosedale Center parking lot
Two men have been sentenced to prison for carjacking a woman in the parking lot of Rosedale Center last year. Leon Kismit Bell, 49, was sentenced to 20 months followed by three years of supervised release in U.S. District Court last week, while Jack Mitchell Piche, 23, was sentenced to 40 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.
