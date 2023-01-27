Indiana men’s basketball re-entered the AP Poll at the No. 21 spot in week 13 of the 2022-23 season, the publication announced Monday afternoon. The Hoosiers reached their highest ranking of the year as the No. 10 team in week 4 of the poll and were in the top-25 for nine consecutive weeks. Indiana had been unranked since its Jan. 8 loss to Northwestern prior to the release of Monday’s rankings.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 38 MINUTES AGO