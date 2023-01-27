ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Indiana Daily Student

Berger reestablishes stardom, Indiana women’s basketball fends off upset-minded Rutgers

Prior to facing Rutgers Sunday afternoon, graduate guard Grace Berger had played fairly well since coming back from injury, but it hadn’t been anything special. However, Berger returned to All-American form in No. 6 Indiana women’s basketball’s 91-68 win over the Scarlet Knights, a sign that the best is yet to come for the star guard and the Hoosier squad.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana men’s basketball climbs back to No. 21 in AP Poll after defeating Minnesota, Ohio State

Indiana men’s basketball re-entered the AP Poll at the No. 21 spot in week 13 of the 2022-23 season, the publication announced Monday afternoon. The Hoosiers reached their highest ranking of the year as the No. 10 team in week 4 of the poll and were in the top-25 for nine consecutive weeks. Indiana had been unranked since its Jan. 8 loss to Northwestern prior to the release of Monday’s rankings.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana water polo completes clean sweep at Hoosier Invite over weekend

No. 13 Indiana women’s water polo hosted the Hoosier Invite this weekend. Indiana went undefeated after facing Villanova University, Harvard University, McKendree University and Marist College. Throughout the weekend, Indiana scored most of its points in the first half and depended on defense to maintain the lead in the...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

National Kappa Sigma headquarters reinstates IU chapter

The Kappa Sigma Fraternity returned to the Indiana University Interfraternity council in January of 2023, according to the IU Interfraternity Council website. The IU chapter of Kappa Sigma is returning after four years. In December of 2018, Kappa Sigma national headquarters withdrew their charter at IU due to code of...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs announces dual-degree program with University College Dublin

After five years of development, the O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs announced their partnership with University College Dublin on Jan. 13. The partnership will allow students to study and earn a master's of arts management and cultural policy in Bloomington and Dublin, Ireland in two years. Director...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Bloomington Denny’s closed permanently last week

The Denny’s located at 2160 N. Walnut St. permanently closed Jan. 23. Denny’s, which is an American diner-style restaurant chain, has been in Bloomington for more than 10 years. Server Tory McCraw — who managed the floor at Denny’s for two years off and on — said she...

