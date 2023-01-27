Read full article on original website
"A Man Murdered A Woman And Her Kids And Got Away With It." The Story Of Jameila WestThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
One Of Kidnapped 6-Month-Old Ohio Twins Returned To Parents Suddenly DiesThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Ohio State and Columbus leadership speak out on death of Tyre Nichols by Memphis policeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Buckeyes comeback falls short, lose to Purdue 73-65The LanternColumbus, OH
Indiana Daily Student
Berger reestablishes stardom, Indiana women’s basketball fends off upset-minded Rutgers
Prior to facing Rutgers Sunday afternoon, graduate guard Grace Berger had played fairly well since coming back from injury, but it hadn’t been anything special. However, Berger returned to All-American form in No. 6 Indiana women’s basketball’s 91-68 win over the Scarlet Knights, a sign that the best is yet to come for the star guard and the Hoosier squad.
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: Is it too soon for No. 6 Indiana women’s basketball to look toward postseason?
They’ve had an answer for virtually every question imaginable. At each turn, challenges have been conquered. No. 6 Indiana women’s basketball’s 91-68 walloping of Rutgers on Sunday afternoon was more than expected — but it left me pondering a very important philosophical question. Can the Hoosiers...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana men’s basketball climbs back to No. 21 in AP Poll after defeating Minnesota, Ohio State
Indiana men’s basketball re-entered the AP Poll at the No. 21 spot in week 13 of the 2022-23 season, the publication announced Monday afternoon. The Hoosiers reached their highest ranking of the year as the No. 10 team in week 4 of the poll and were in the top-25 for nine consecutive weeks. Indiana had been unranked since its Jan. 8 loss to Northwestern prior to the release of Monday’s rankings.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana men’s tennis dominates Butler, Ball State in Sunday double-header
Indiana men’s tennis was back in action this weekend as they hosted Butler University and Ball State University in a Sunday double-header. The Hoosiers defeated Butler 4-0 and Ball State 5-2. It had been over a week since the Hoosiers were last on the court. After an extended break...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana men’s basketball’s 15-0 run a microcosm of what went right in victory over Ohio State
For the first 15 minutes of Indiana men’s basketball’s game against Ohio State on Saturday night, the two teams exchanged blows and looked like they were settling in for an evenly-matched dogfight. But for the last five games, Indiana hasn’t been evenly matched with anybody — it’s been...
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: No promises, but Indiana men’s basketball might have figured it out
I try not to make any bold proclamations about Indiana men’s basketball. Things can change rapidly and drastically, so the shelf life for any take is pitifully short. Besides, mine are usually wrong anyway. Nevertheless, after Indiana’s 86-70 victory over Ohio State, I can confidently say the Hoosiers have...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana water polo completes clean sweep at Hoosier Invite over weekend
No. 13 Indiana women’s water polo hosted the Hoosier Invite this weekend. Indiana went undefeated after facing Villanova University, Harvard University, McKendree University and Marist College. Throughout the weekend, Indiana scored most of its points in the first half and depended on defense to maintain the lead in the...
Indiana Daily Student
Jordan Geronimo out with leg injury for Indiana men’s basketball against Ohio State
Junior forward Jordan Geronimo will not play against Ohio State on Saturday after reaggravating a previous leg injury, according to an IU Athletics release. Geronimo has started five of his 19 appearances for Indiana men’s basketball this season and is averaging 5.6 points and 3.2 rebounds per game. Indiana...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana men’s and women’s swim and dive sets three pool records in season finale
The No. 7/9 Indiana men’s and women’s swim and dive teams closed the regular season in style, defeating the No. 17/6 University of Louisville Cardinals at the Ralph Wright Natatorium Friday afternoon. The men and women both finished the regular season 7-1 and both squads closed the 2022-23 campaign on a six-meet winning streak.
Indiana Daily Student
National Kappa Sigma headquarters reinstates IU chapter
The Kappa Sigma Fraternity returned to the Indiana University Interfraternity council in January of 2023, according to the IU Interfraternity Council website. The IU chapter of Kappa Sigma is returning after four years. In December of 2018, Kappa Sigma national headquarters withdrew their charter at IU due to code of...
Indiana Daily Student
O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs announces dual-degree program with University College Dublin
After five years of development, the O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs announced their partnership with University College Dublin on Jan. 13. The partnership will allow students to study and earn a master's of arts management and cultural policy in Bloomington and Dublin, Ireland in two years. Director...
Indiana Daily Student
Bloomington Denny’s closed permanently last week
The Denny’s located at 2160 N. Walnut St. permanently closed Jan. 23. Denny’s, which is an American diner-style restaurant chain, has been in Bloomington for more than 10 years. Server Tory McCraw — who managed the floor at Denny’s for two years off and on — said she...
