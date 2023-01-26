ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

What to expect on Community Crossroads

This week on Community Crossroads we learn about self-defense from a local attorney, as well as from the Victoria Police Department and we also hear from the Alexx Esquivel Band. ​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Tags. Community-crossroads.
Victoria County deputies search for missing black Brangus bull

VICTORIA COUNTY, Texas - Victoria County Sheriff's Office deputies are seeking the public's help in locating a missing black Brangus bull. The bull was last seen on property near FM 237 and Moritz Road in the Meyersville community. The bull has a Lazy B brand on the left hip. If...
Cuero officer placed on administrative duties after suspect shooting death

A Cuero police officer has been placed on administrative duties until an investigation can be conducted into a shooting which took place Sunday, Jan. 22, in the 400 block of West Hamilton Street. Officers responded to the area at 4:15 p.m. Sunday in regards to a disturbance with a firearm...
Texas Rangers investigating officer-involved shooting Friday night

VICTORIA, Texas - Two people were hurt in a shooting Friday night. It happened around 10 p.m. in the 2400 block of N. Ben Wilson St. On the scene officers were met with an armed suspect in the parking lot. That resulted in an officer-involved shooting. The 26-year-old suspect was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
