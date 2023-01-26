Read full article on original website
Related
crossroadstoday.com
What to expect on Community Crossroads
This week on Community Crossroads we learn about self-defense from a local attorney, as well as from the Victoria Police Department and we also hear from the Alexx Esquivel Band. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Tags. Community-crossroads.
crossroadstoday.com
Loud 'boom' sound heard Saturday afternoon was someone trying to destroy some Tannerite
VICTORIA, Texas - A loud 'boom' that was heard Saturday afternoon around 1:20 p.m. was someone trying to destroy some Tannerite, this according to the Victoria Police Department. VPD also said it is nothing to be concerned about. Tannerite is a brand of explosive targets used for firearms practice and...
Researcher shares amazing video of record-breaking sized eel found on Rockport Beach in Texas
It's not an animal you see every day, especially not in Texas! This mammoth-sized eel breaks the record of the first one recorded at three and a half feet long in the state.
crossroadstoday.com
Victoria County deputies search for missing black Brangus bull
VICTORIA COUNTY, Texas - Victoria County Sheriff's Office deputies are seeking the public's help in locating a missing black Brangus bull. The bull was last seen on property near FM 237 and Moritz Road in the Meyersville community. The bull has a Lazy B brand on the left hip. If...
Gonzales Inquirer
Cuero officer placed on administrative duties after suspect shooting death
A Cuero police officer has been placed on administrative duties until an investigation can be conducted into a shooting which took place Sunday, Jan. 22, in the 400 block of West Hamilton Street. Officers responded to the area at 4:15 p.m. Sunday in regards to a disturbance with a firearm...
crossroadstoday.com
Texas Rangers investigating officer-involved shooting Friday night
VICTORIA, Texas - Two people were hurt in a shooting Friday night. It happened around 10 p.m. in the 2400 block of N. Ben Wilson St. On the scene officers were met with an armed suspect in the parking lot. That resulted in an officer-involved shooting. The 26-year-old suspect was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
crossroadstoday.com
One man missing and another injured in boating accident near Port O'Connor
PORT O'CONNOR, Texas - The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office confirmed that 2 men were involved in a boating accident Friday. Their boat struck a large barge, with a call coming in around 11:30 p.m. Friday night. One man was taken to the hospital with injuries and another man is still...
Comments / 0