CBS12 News Athlete of the Week- Lake Worth High School's Hedrens Barthelus
LAKE WORTH, FLA. (CBS12) — The Lake Worth High School boys basketball team is one of the best teams in Palm Beach County so far this season, thanks in part to a break out star. Hedrens Barthelus had a limited role in last year‘s run to the State Semi Finals, but this year‘s major role could be a big reason why the Trojans go all the way this time. Barthelus is our CBS12 News Athlete of the Week.
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:. 02-18-23-27-47, Powerball: 15, Power Play: 4. There were no winners and the estimated jackpot is now $613,000,000.
South Florida teachers participate in underwater robotics demonstration at Manatee Lagoon
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — FAU Lab Schools partnered with Florida Power & Light Company to host an underwater robotics teacher training on Friday. Teachers from South Florida received a firsthand look at remotely operated vehicles. Video shows the demonstration of underwater robotics in a large inflatable pool.
$613M Powerball drawing live on CBS12 at 11 p.m.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The drawing for the $613 million Powerball jackpot can be watched live on CBS12 News at 11 p.m. on Monday. No one won Saturday night's drawing worth $572 million, so the jackpot rolled over again. The $613M prize is among the top 10...
Man found covered in blood after being robbed by 3 people on the way to Miami
ROCKLAND KEY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people are accused of robbing a mentally disabled homeless man after he paid them to take him to Miami. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to U.S. 1 and Rockland Drive on Saturday, Ja. 21, at around 2:13 a.m. A motorist stopped to assist a 62-year-old man who was covered in blood, and trying to flag down anyone for help. The sheriff's office said the man was mentally disabled and homeless. He was taken to the Lower Keys Medical Center where he required stitches to his head.
World-class conference for rare pediatric limb deformity surgeries held locally
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Many might not know, but Palm Beach County holds the number one medical institute in the world for rare pediatric limb deformity surgeries. That's according to the director of the Paley Orthopedic and Spine Institute at St. Mary’s Medical Center. And once...
Brightline will begin high speed testing at 110 mph in Palm Beach County
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Brightline has announced it will begin high speed testing up to 110 mph in northern Palm Beach County. Brightline said testing should begin as soon as Saturday, February 11. Testing will occur throughout February and March and will span through Jupiter, Palm Beach Gardens, North Palm Beach, Lake Park, Riviera Beach and West Palm Beach.
911 call leads police to a 30-year-old man murdered in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police in West Palm Beach are looking for a killer. On Jan. 27, the West Palm Beach Police Department found a 30-year-old man murdered inside the Royal St. George Apartments. According to police, he was shot to death. Detectives said, a hysterical person...
Road rage, bomb, and slumber party: Top stories in photos
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in photos. A road rage encounter led to gunfire and an arrest in central Florida. The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said the confrontation involved a man on a motorcycle and a car. "I have a...
New Glades Road interchange on I-95 opens Monday
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Starting Monday morning, a new highway interchange will be open in the Boca Raton area. It is expected to change the way you get on and off the interstate and hopefully ease some traffic congestion. The Diverging Diamond Interchange will open at S.R. 808/Glades...
Woman cries for help after man falsely imprisons her in West Palm Beach: police
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman's cry for help led to the arrest of a West Palm Beach man. On Jan.22, around 11:34 p.m., the West Palm Beach Police Department responded to domestic trouble at 410 S Rosemary Ave 2. Marc Volpicelli called police when he heard...
Young couple arrested in South Florida shooting, robbery
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — A couple has been arrested in the shooting and robbery that occurred in North Lauderdale. The Broward County Sheriff's Office (BSO) said at around 3:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, dispatch received a call about a shooting near U.S. 441 and Bailey Road. Deputies...
Reckless driver, peeping tom, and robbery: Top stories in video
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in video. Dramatic Video: Reckless driver leads deputies on high speed chase, sheriff says. A traffic stop turned into a high speed chase for deputies in Volusia County. The sheriff's office said on Friday afternoon,...
Anti-Semitic flyers found in Town of Palm Beach
PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The town of Palm Beach Police Department has issued several littering citations after discovering antisemitic flyers on Saturday. According to Captain Will Rothrock, the bags and flyers had antisemitic messages regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. Rothrock tells CBS12 News they issued several littering citations to...
Proposed Florida housing bill bans rent control
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — On Thursday, lawmakers in Tallahassee announced a proposed bill that they hope will help tackle the affordable housing crisis across the state. The $811 million dollar housing bill does a number of things:. Provides incentives for the private sector to be the primary...
Greyhounds undergoing training to become service animals for veterans, first responders
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Five special Greyhound puppies are on a mission to protect and serve those who protect and serve our community. The dogs are six months old and are starting their training to become service animals for veterans and first responders. On Saturday, the dogs...
Letter carriers union says armed robberies of letter carriers on the rise
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Letter Carriers' Union in South Florida is sounding the alarm about armed holdups of letter carriers. The union says this has become a growing problem. When you think of armed robberies, you may think of banks or convenience stores. But some bandits...
Volunteers spend 24 hours counting the homeless
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The number of people battling homelessness is on the rise in Palm Beach County and in most places across the country. There are many different reasons for that – like skyrocketing rent, inflation and lack of available housing. Other factors that have nothing to do with the economy include mental illness and drug addiction.
