LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy

LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Patrick Beverley T'd Up for Showing Ref Camera After LeBron James No-Call

Patrick Beverley T'd up for showing ref camera after no-call on LeBron originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The officials in Saturday night's Celtics versus Lakers showdown missed a clear foul late -- and Patrick Beverley went to hilariously ridiculous lengths to make sure they knew about it. With the...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Without Doncic, Dallas Mavericks Fall to Utah Jazz Saturday

Lauri Markkanen scored 29 points, Malik Beasley added 19 and the Utah Jazz took advantage of Dallas star Luka Doncic’s absence to beat the Mavericks 108-100 on Saturday night. Doncic sat out because of a sprained left ankle. Jordan Clarkson added 14 points for Utah, and Walker Kessler had...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Chiefs Advance to Play Eagles in Super Bowl After Defeating Bengals

Chiefs advance to play Eagles in Super Bowl after defeating Bengals originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Patrick Mahomes has finally defeated Joe Burrow. The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the AFC Championship game on Sunday as Mahomes edged Burrow for the first time in four career matchups. The Chiefs advance to Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 12.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

A Look Back at Previous Super Bowls in Arizona

A look back at previous Super Bowls in Arizona originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. American football’s biggest game is headed back to the desert. Arizona, more specifically Glendale, a city nine miles northwest of downtown Phoenix, is the host location of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.
TEMPE, AZ
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Candace Parker Announces She's Signing With Las Vegas Aces

Candace Parker announces signing with Las Vegas Aces originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Candace Parker is heading to the Las Vegas Aces, according to the WNBA star's Instagram. Parker, 36, played the first 13 seasons of her illustrious career with the Los Angeles Sparks, earning four All-Star nods and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes Lead Super Bowl LVII MVP Odds

Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes lead Super Bowl LVII MVP odds originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Lombardi Trophy isn’t the only piece of hardware handed out at the Super Bowl. While the team award is the ultimate prize in the NFL, the league annually hands the Pete Rozelle...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

49ers Shirt Appears on Rocky Balboa Statue Ahead of NFC Title Game Vs. Eagles

Rocky statue adorned with 49ers shirt before NFC Championship originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Yo, Adrian! Someone is up to some shenanigans in Philadelphia. The city's beloved Rocky Balboa statue was photographed wearing a 49ers shirt Thursday night ahead of Sunday's NFC Championship Game, and Philadelphia Eagles fans are not happy.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Injured Brock Purdy Returns to NFC Championship After Josh Johnson Hurt

Injured Purdy returns to NFC title game after Johnson hurt originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Brock Purdy returned to NFC Championship Game in the third quarter despite sustaining a right elbow injury in the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. Purdy was pressed...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

NFL Playoffs: Championship Sunday Live Updates

The cast for Super Bowl LVII is set. Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles will face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in a matchup chock full of intrigue and history. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles center Jason Kelce -- both marquee players for their respective teams...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Travis Kelce Mocks ‘Burrowhead,' Sends Message to Cincinnati Mayor

The No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs outlasted the No. 3 Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in an AFC Championship Game thriller at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. Harrison Butker drilled a 45-yard field goal in the final seconds to send Kansas City to a third Super Bowl in four years. Travis Kelce hauled...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

All 22 Eagles Starters Ready to Go for NFC Championship Game

Eagles inactives: All 22 starters ready to go vs. 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. With the return of Avonte Maddox (toe), the Eagles will have all 22 offensive and defensive starters for this game. After years of injury-plagued seasons, the Eagles have stayed incredibly healthy for most of the 2022 season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

NFL Predictions, Picks Against the Spread for AFC, NFC Conference Championship Games

NFL picks against the spread for AFC, NFC conference championship games originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL playoffs have reached the final four, and championship weekend features two phenomenal matchups between evenly matched and supremely talented teams. The AFC Championship Game is a repeat of last season. The...

