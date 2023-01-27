Read full article on original website
Related
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy
LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Patrick Beverley T'd Up for Showing Ref Camera After LeBron James No-Call
Patrick Beverley T'd up for showing ref camera after no-call on LeBron originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The officials in Saturday night's Celtics versus Lakers showdown missed a clear foul late -- and Patrick Beverley went to hilariously ridiculous lengths to make sure they knew about it. With the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Without Doncic, Dallas Mavericks Fall to Utah Jazz Saturday
Lauri Markkanen scored 29 points, Malik Beasley added 19 and the Utah Jazz took advantage of Dallas star Luka Doncic’s absence to beat the Mavericks 108-100 on Saturday night. Doncic sat out because of a sprained left ankle. Jordan Clarkson added 14 points for Utah, and Walker Kessler had...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
49ers' Trent Williams, Eagles' K'Von Wallace Ejected After NFC Championship Game Brawl
Trent Williams, K’Von Wallace ejected after 49ers-Eagles brawl originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The NFC Championship came to blows on Sunday, with the game well out of contention. Down 24 with just under four minutes remaining in the game, 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams slung Eagles safety K’Von...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Chiefs Advance to Play Eagles in Super Bowl After Defeating Bengals
Chiefs advance to play Eagles in Super Bowl after defeating Bengals originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Patrick Mahomes has finally defeated Joe Burrow. The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the AFC Championship game on Sunday as Mahomes edged Burrow for the first time in four career matchups. The Chiefs advance to Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 12.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
A Look Back at Previous Super Bowls in Arizona
A look back at previous Super Bowls in Arizona originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. American football’s biggest game is headed back to the desert. Arizona, more specifically Glendale, a city nine miles northwest of downtown Phoenix, is the host location of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Brothers Jason and Travis Kelce Will Make History When They Face Off at Super Bowl 2023
Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce are going where no pair of brothers -- not the Mannings, not the Barbers and not the Watts -- have gone before: The Super Bowl ... against each other. In a league filled with fraternal matchups, the Kelces will make history as the first pair...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Ja'Marr Chase Makes Epic 4th-Down Catch to Set Up Bengals' Tying TD Vs. Chiefs
When in doubt, throw it up to Ja'Marr Chase. With Cincinnati going for it on a fourth-and-6 to begin the fourth quarter of Sunday's AFC Championship Game, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow took a deep shot to his star wide receiver. And despite being covered by two Kansas City Chiefs defenders,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Candace Parker Announces She's Signing With Las Vegas Aces
Candace Parker announces signing with Las Vegas Aces originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Candace Parker is heading to the Las Vegas Aces, according to the WNBA star's Instagram. Parker, 36, played the first 13 seasons of her illustrious career with the Los Angeles Sparks, earning four All-Star nods and...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes Lead Super Bowl LVII MVP Odds
Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes lead Super Bowl LVII MVP odds originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Lombardi Trophy isn’t the only piece of hardware handed out at the Super Bowl. While the team award is the ultimate prize in the NFL, the league annually hands the Pete Rozelle...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
49ers Shirt Appears on Rocky Balboa Statue Ahead of NFC Title Game Vs. Eagles
Rocky statue adorned with 49ers shirt before NFC Championship originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Yo, Adrian! Someone is up to some shenanigans in Philadelphia. The city's beloved Rocky Balboa statue was photographed wearing a 49ers shirt Thursday night ahead of Sunday's NFC Championship Game, and Philadelphia Eagles fans are not happy.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Injured Brock Purdy Returns to NFC Championship After Josh Johnson Hurt
Injured Purdy returns to NFC title game after Johnson hurt originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Brock Purdy returned to NFC Championship Game in the third quarter despite sustaining a right elbow injury in the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. Purdy was pressed...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
NFL Playoffs: Championship Sunday Live Updates
The cast for Super Bowl LVII is set. Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles will face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in a matchup chock full of intrigue and history. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles center Jason Kelce -- both marquee players for their respective teams...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Travis Kelce Mocks ‘Burrowhead,' Sends Message to Cincinnati Mayor
The No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs outlasted the No. 3 Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in an AFC Championship Game thriller at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. Harrison Butker drilled a 45-yard field goal in the final seconds to send Kansas City to a third Super Bowl in four years. Travis Kelce hauled...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
All 22 Eagles Starters Ready to Go for NFC Championship Game
Eagles inactives: All 22 starters ready to go vs. 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. With the return of Avonte Maddox (toe), the Eagles will have all 22 offensive and defensive starters for this game. After years of injury-plagued seasons, the Eagles have stayed incredibly healthy for most of the 2022 season.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
NFL Predictions, Picks Against the Spread for AFC, NFC Conference Championship Games
NFL picks against the spread for AFC, NFC conference championship games originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL playoffs have reached the final four, and championship weekend features two phenomenal matchups between evenly matched and supremely talented teams. The AFC Championship Game is a repeat of last season. The...
Comments / 0