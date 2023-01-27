Steve Wilks' Lawyers Say They're ‘Shocked and Disturbed' by Panthers' Decision to Hire Frank Reich Over Interim Coach

Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
atozsports.com
Bengals: The biggest reason behind loss is being overlooked
The story of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game is getting very muddied for many reasons. Over the next few days and weeks, NFL fans around the country will discuss the officiating of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s quite simple to understand why. These...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Frank Reich’s daughter addresses her hiring by Panthers
The Carolina Panthers this week announced the hiring of Frank Reich as their head coach. Reich did a very good job during his four-plus seasons as the Indianapolis Colts’ head coach, so the hiring is a strong one by the NFC South club. But the team faced some questions about the hiring thanks to a... The post Frank Reich’s daughter addresses her hiring by Panthers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Hall of Fame GM says there’s a big misconception about new Panthers coach Frank Reich
Bill Polian, who hired new Panthers coach Frank Reich as both a QB at Carolina and as a coach at Indy, says Panthers have hit a home run.
REACTION: Clayton White Gets Athletic Monster In Wendell Gregory
South Carolina's football program is adding a different and much-needed skillset to their linebacker room in Wendell Gregory.
Panthers ownership, HC Frank Reich reportedly differ on DC preference
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper might’ve gotten his guy in Frank Reich. But in a lesson learned from his last “guy,” this one seemingly won’t have as much power. On Sunday night, CBS Sports senior NFL insider Josina Anderson dished out a few details regarding the team’s search for a defensive coordinator. In addition to noting Carolina’s lack of confidence in landing Vic Fangio—the hottest candidate on the market—Anderson tweeted that there’s a bit of a disagreement on preferences between ownership and their new head coach.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
A Look Back at Previous Super Bowls in Arizona
A look back at previous Super Bowls in Arizona originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. American football’s biggest game is headed back to the desert. Arizona, more specifically Glendale, a city nine miles northwest of downtown Phoenix, is the host location of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Brothers Jason and Travis Kelce Will Make History When They Face Off at Super Bowl 2023
Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce are going where no pair of brothers -- not the Mannings, not the Barbers and not the Watts -- have gone before: The Super Bowl ... against each other. In a league filled with fraternal matchups, the Kelces will make history as the first pair...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
49ers Shirt Appears on Rocky Balboa Statue Ahead of NFC Title Game Vs. Eagles
Rocky statue adorned with 49ers shirt before NFC Championship originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Yo, Adrian! Someone is up to some shenanigans in Philadelphia. The city's beloved Rocky Balboa statue was photographed wearing a 49ers shirt Thursday night ahead of Sunday's NFC Championship Game, and Philadelphia Eagles fans are not happy.
nfltraderumors.co
NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Rob Gronkowski, Falcons, Desmond Ridder, Panthers
Former Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski was unable to commit to returning when he contacted the team about playing around Thanksgiving but told them that his return in 2023 was a possibility. (Rick Stroud) Georgia OC Todd Monken is believed to be the highest-paid offensive coordinator in college football at $2.01...
Celebration of life to be held Saturday for former Charlotte Hornets head coach Paul Silas
CHARLOTTE — A celebration of life will be held for Paul Silas on Saturday, a former head coach for the Charlotte Hornets and Charlotte Bobcats. It will be held at The Park Church on Beatties Ford Road starting at 1 p.m. Silas passed away in December. He was 79....
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Eagles Advance to Super Bowl With Rout of 49ers in NFC Title Game
Super Bowl-bound Eagles are the gold standard and more in Roob's 10 obs originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Two Super Bowls in six years. Jeff Lurie was about 20 years too early when he said it, but this franchise really is the gold standard right now. They're that good.
