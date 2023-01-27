Mitchell’s defense maintains innocence in hearing about Chase Meola’s murder, claims witness testimonies are ‘unreliable’

No. 5 Ohio State went two for two and captured team wins this weekend against its rivals in the north: at No. 3 Michigan and versus Michigan State. Ohio State (11-1, 5-0 Big Ten) fended off Wolverines (9-2, 4-2 Big Ten) comeback attempts en route to a 23-15 victory, its first in Ann Arbor since 2018. Michigan State (8–5, 1–5) didn’t seem to have an answer for the Buckeyes, and Ohio State capped its weekend with a 36-3 thumping of the Spartans.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO