ComicBook
Dead Space Developer Warns YouTubers Covering the Game
The developer of the Dead Space remake is warning YouTubers who are planning to upload content for the game. Dead Space is one of the best survival horror games ever made and was yet another pivotal moment for sci-fi horror. While movies like Alien helped create true terror in space in cinema, Dead Space helped create that same feeling in a playable medium. It was a huge success because of how effective it was. It was graphic, intense, and incredibly suspenseful, all of which allowed it to spawn sequels which sustained a lot of those important elements. Now, over a decade after the original game's release, EA has released a remake that further modernizes the gameplay, adds new content such a secret ending, and much more.
ComicBook
New Starfield Report Shares Concerning News About Release Date
A new report tied to Bethesda's upcoming open-world RPG Starfield has shared more concerning news about the game's potential release date. Based on what we currently know, Bethesda and Xbox have committed to releasing Starfield at some point before the end of June 2023. With no such launch date yet announced, though, fans have started to become concerned that the game could slip back further. Sadly, a new report has now further added credibility to this possibility.
ComicBook
Diablo 4 Rumor Claims Release Date Is "Questionable"
The release date of Diablo 4 is reportedly in doubt. Diablo 4 is one of the most anticipated games of 2023 and it comes after almost a whole decade of Diablo 3. The franchise is slated to make its grand return later this year and is expected to arrive when Microsoft hopes to close its acquisition of Activision. However, the FTC's antitrust lawsuit that aims to block the acquisition could delay that whole ordeal. Either way, Activision will continue to operate as normal until the deal closes and that means getting Diablo 4 out the door in a condition that is satisfactory for both players and shareholders.
'League of Legends' game maker says it won't pay ransom after hackers reportedly ask for $10 million and threaten to release source code
The hackers sent a ransom email to Riot Games, reportedly saying that their "sole motivation is financial gain."
AI house party images are freaking people out
We can all spot a photo created by AI, right? We like to think so at least. While the latest series of photos showing a fake house party full of people who don't exist doesn't exactly challenge that assumption, it might make you do a double take. A Twitter user...
Owner of valuable Pokemon Yellow copy destroyed by US customs says they were shocked by "senseless damage"
"There were some WTFs flying around that day for sure."
ComicBook
N64 Classic Now Available to Play for Free for Some
One of the best N64 games -- and one of the best games of all time across all platforms -- is now available for free, but not for everyone. While the N64 didn't sell as well as its competition or even well compared to some other Nintendo consoles, it, like every Nintendo console, except maybe the Wii U, boasts a very impressive library littered with incredible exclusive games. One of the greatest examples of this is GoldenEye 007, which was re-released today via Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X this week. And if you have Nintendo Switch Online or Xbox Game Pass, you can play the re-release for no extra charge. How long it will be available via the pair of subscription services, hasn't been clarified.
ComicBook
Bethesda Game Will Soon Be Free to Download
Bethesda is making one of its games completely free to download. The game in question is available via a variety of platforms, but only the PC version will be made free, and that's because the free offer is coming via Epic Games Store. Every week, Epic Games rewards users of its digital PC storefront with a free game. Sometimes even more than one free game a week is offered. Next week is set to be an example of the latter, with two free games, one of which is Dishonored: Death of the Outsider.
ComicBook
Epic Games Reportedly Shutting Down Battle Royale Game
According to a new report, the free-to-play battle royale meets brawler game, Rumbleverse, from Iron Galaxy Studios and Epic Games Store, is shutting down in February, only months after its August 11 release via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Why the game is being shutdown, it's not said, but it likely has something to do with the fact that virtually no one is playing the game, which immediately stumbled out of the gate and failed to generate the level of buzz a free-to-play game needs to survive long term. There's a variety of contributing factors to this, but the chief of these factors is the game's quality, which isn't great. Add to this a saturated market dominated by some of the biggest games of all time and little pre-release buzz, and the game always had a mountain to climb.
ComicBook
New PlayStation Plus Free Games for February 2023 Leaked
The new lineup of free PS5 and PS4 games coming to PlayStation Plus in February 2023 have leaked ahead of an official announcement from Sony. If you're used to following each month's new PS Plus releases, you've probably come to expect that the list of new games tend to leak ahead of time on a routine basis. Once again, before the start of February, this has transpired and has now given us a better idea of what to expect to see land on PS Plus in the coming weeks.
DeadPool Star, TJ Miller, Credits His Hollywood Success to Brain Damage Suffered While Filming in New Zealand
You may know TJ Miller from his on-screen personas on hit shows like Silicon Valley, Marvel's mega-hit Deadpool, or his long list of voiceover work. But, the 41-year-old, Colorado native's first and true love is standup comedy.
ComicBook
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Deal Offers Game for Free
A new Star Wars Jedi: Survivor deal has been announced that offers the upcoming Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order sequel for "free." Free is in quotations because while it's technically true, there's a hefty purchase required to unlock the deal, much like "free" PlayStation Plus games or Xbox Game Pass games, but on steroids. That said, if you're in the market for a new CPU, it's a good deal. You will specifically need to buy an AMD Ryzen 7000 CPU though. When you purchase any Zen 4 chip you will get, courtesy of AMD, a PC code for the game, for free.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Game Finally Releasing After Long Delay
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers are finally getting a game after it was delayed at the last second in December. A two-month delay is not long in terms of video game releases, but it's when it comes to Xbox Game Pass. Once games are announced for Xbox Game Pass, they are very rarely delayed unless their release is delayed entirely. That said, this game was already out and had been out for over a year, so that was not the problem. It remains unclear why it was ever delayed in the first place out of its December release, but it's finally coming on February 7.
ComicBook
PS5's First Big Exclusive of 2023 Is a Flop
The first big PS5 exclusive of 2023 is out and it's looking increasingly like a rare flop for PlayStation. When you think of PlayStation and exclusive games, you think of high-quality games and series like Bloodborne, The Last of Us, God of War, Uncharted, Marvel's Spider-Man, and Death Stranding. Last generation, some of the best games were PlayStation exclusives. So far, it looks like this success will continue with the PS5 if the likes of God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbbiden West, Demon's Souls, and more are indicators. Yet, not every PlayStation exclusive can live up to this quality. And when the exclusive is made via a second-party or third-party developer, the consistency often suffers. One of the biggest recent flops, Babyon's Fall, came the way of a third-party deal PlayStation made with Square Enix. Fast-forward and Square Enix has delivered PlayStation another flop in the form of Forspoken.
ComicBook
Xbox Live Gold Free Games for February 2023 Revealed
The free games with an Xbox Live Gold subscription for February 2023 have been revealed, and once again Xbox Live Gold subscribers are getting two Xbox One games. Xbox Series X|S games continue to not be included in the offer, and as of last year, classic Xbox and Xbox 360 games are also no longer included. This wouldn't be a problem if the Xbox One games were high quality, but they very rarely are. Where PlayStation Plus offers both high-quality PS4 and PS5 games, Games With Gold usually offers smaller indie games. Sometimes these games are decent, other times they are downright insignificant. This month it's a mix of the two.
ComicBook
Elden Ring DLC Rumors Excite Players
Elden Ring players are abuzz over resurfaced discussions of a rumored DLC planned for the game that's supposed to be "really big," a rumor that's good news for anyone who's been looking for more to do in the Lands Between. Unfortunately, these rumors consist solely of hype around the size of the supposed DLC without any details about what might actually be in it. What's more, the rumors aren't necessarily new, but they're new to many, and that's enough to get people excited all over again.
ComicBook
Mortal Kombat Boss Ed Boon Reveals Which Game He Wants to Remake
Longtime Mortal Kombat boss Ed Boon has revealed which installment in the long-running fighting game franchise he has often thought of remaking. At this point in time, many Mortal Kombat fans are looking forward to Mortal Kombat 12, which increasingly seems likely to be NetherRealm Studios' next big release. Prior to MK12's potential announcement, though, Boon has shared which game he has "considered" returning to.
ComicBook
Shayna Baszler Debuts New Warhammer 40K-Inspired Ring Gear at Royal Rumble
Shayna Baszler debuted a new Warhammer 40K-inspired look at last night's Royal Rumble event in San Antonio. The well-known 40K fan debuted ring gear based on the Night Lords, a legion of Chaos Space Marines known primarily for their campaigns of terror and fear in the aftermath of the Horus Heresy. Baszler's ring gear incorporated the red wings and lightning emblazoned on the Night Lords' armor, as well as several arrows of the eight-pointed cross that represents Chaos in the Warhammer 40K universe. Baszler confirmed the connection this morning on her Twitter account, with a quote from Konrad Curze, the founder of the Night Lords.
ComicBook
Nintendo Gives Switch Users New Warning About Console
Nintendo has issued a new warning to Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED owners. The portability of the Nintendo Switch presents a variety of problems that don't particularly manifest with PlayStation or Xbox consoles unless we are talking about the couple of times PlayStation released portable machines. The portability is perhaps the biggest selling point of the Nintendo Switch though. In other words, the minor problems that come with portability are both worth it for Nintendo and those who buy the console. That said, if you're a Switch owner and you do take advantage of the Switch's portability by bringing it everywhere, then Nintendo wants you to be aware of condensation.
ComicBook
Xbox Boss Breaks Silence on Future of Halo
Head of Xbox Phil Spencer has reaffirmed his support for Halo developer 343 Industries following some road bumps. Halo is the most important franchise Xbox has, it basically put the platform on the map when it was originally released and has done wonders for the brand ever since. The franchise was started by Bungie and the developer only grew it from there with games that got progressively better until the studio opted to leave after Halo: Reach. Bungie had done its time with Halo and wanted to go make Destiny, so it passed the baton to a new studio that was built with the sole intention of making more Halo games: 343 Industries. Although 343 Industries has made some alright Halo games, they haven't been as beloved as the Bungie entries. Halo Infinite was well-received, but various problems with its live service elements and missing features that were previously included on day one left a sour taste in the mouths of fans.
