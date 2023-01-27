Read full article on original website
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy
LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
NBC Washington
Patrick Beverley T'd Up for Showing Ref Camera After LeBron James No-Call
Patrick Beverley T'd up for showing ref camera after no-call on LeBron originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The officials in Saturday night's Celtics versus Lakers showdown missed a clear foul late -- and Patrick Beverley went to hilariously ridiculous lengths to make sure they knew about it. With the...
NBC Washington
Shaquille O'Neal Roasts Kevin Durant During Social Media Exchange
Shaquille O'Neal roasts Kevin Durant during social media exchange originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The war of words between Kevin Durant and the "Inside the NBA" crew continues. This time, it was Shaquille O'Neal who fired back at the Brooklyn Nets star, taking aim at Durant's....hair, or lack thereof.
NBC Washington
These Teams Had the Biggest NBA Rivalries of All Time
Who is the Bulls’ biggest NBA rival? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Throughout the history of the NBA, many great teams have taken center stage and competed in special matchups throughout the regular season and the playoffs. And for a few of those teams, a fierce competitive hatred developed between their respective organizations.
Sporting News
Kyle Shanahan contract details: How much money is 49ers head coach making in 2023?
Kyle Shanahan is looking to cash in with a Super Bowl victory this year. The 49ers head coach has had to navigate all sorts of quarterback issues during his tenure in San Francisco — injuries to Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance, having to play C.J. Beathard, Nick Mullens and Brock Purdy — while getting the team to the NFC championship game in three of his six seasons.
NBC Washington
Candace Parker Announces She's Signing With Las Vegas Aces
Candace Parker announces signing with Las Vegas Aces originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Candace Parker is heading to the Las Vegas Aces, according to the WNBA star's Instagram. Parker, 36, played the first 13 seasons of her illustrious career with the Los Angeles Sparks, earning four All-Star nods and...
NBC Washington
Where Jalen Hurts ranks among youngest QBs to start in a Super Bowl
Jalen Hurts entered the NFL as a backup to Carson Wentz. Just a few years later, he's set to start in a Super Bowl. Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles continued their magical season with a 31-7 rout of the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. The victory clinched Philadelphia's second Super Bowl berth in six seasons.
NBC Washington
Ja'Marr Chase Makes Epic 4th-Down Catch to Set Up Bengals' Tying TD Vs. Chiefs
When in doubt, throw it up to Ja'Marr Chase. With Cincinnati going for it on a fourth-and-6 to begin the fourth quarter of Sunday's AFC Championship Game, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow took a deep shot to his star wide receiver. And despite being covered by two Kansas City Chiefs defenders,...
Oklahoma Daily
OU basketball's Taylor Robertson surprised by Stephen Curry after breaking NCAA record for career 3-point makes
Oklahoma guard Taylor Robertson received a congratulatory video from Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry after breaking the NCAA career 3-point record against Iowa State on Saturday. “(I) just wanted to say congratulations on breaking the all-time … 3-point record,” Curry said in the video. “498 threes, now I know...
