LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy

LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC Washington

Patrick Beverley T'd Up for Showing Ref Camera After LeBron James No-Call

Patrick Beverley T'd up for showing ref camera after no-call on LeBron originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The officials in Saturday night's Celtics versus Lakers showdown missed a clear foul late -- and Patrick Beverley went to hilariously ridiculous lengths to make sure they knew about it. With the...
NBC Washington

Shaquille O'Neal Roasts Kevin Durant During Social Media Exchange

Shaquille O'Neal roasts Kevin Durant during social media exchange originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The war of words between Kevin Durant and the "Inside the NBA" crew continues. This time, it was Shaquille O'Neal who fired back at the Brooklyn Nets star, taking aim at Durant's....hair, or lack thereof.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC Washington

These Teams Had the Biggest NBA Rivalries of All Time

Who is the Bulls’ biggest NBA rival? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Throughout the history of the NBA, many great teams have taken center stage and competed in special matchups throughout the regular season and the playoffs. And for a few of those teams, a fierce competitive hatred developed between their respective organizations.
CHICAGO, IL
Sporting News

Kyle Shanahan contract details: How much money is 49ers head coach making in 2023?

Kyle Shanahan is looking to cash in with a Super Bowl victory this year. The 49ers head coach has had to navigate all sorts of quarterback issues during his tenure in San Francisco — injuries to Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance, having to play C.J. Beathard, Nick Mullens and Brock Purdy — while getting the team to the NFC championship game in three of his six seasons.
NBC Washington

Candace Parker Announces She's Signing With Las Vegas Aces

Candace Parker announces signing with Las Vegas Aces originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Candace Parker is heading to the Las Vegas Aces, according to the WNBA star's Instagram. Parker, 36, played the first 13 seasons of her illustrious career with the Los Angeles Sparks, earning four All-Star nods and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Washington

Where Jalen Hurts ranks among youngest QBs to start in a Super Bowl

Jalen Hurts entered the NFL as a backup to Carson Wentz. Just a few years later, he's set to start in a Super Bowl. Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles continued their magical season with a 31-7 rout of the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. The victory clinched Philadelphia's second Super Bowl berth in six seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

