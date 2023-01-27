Read full article on original website
A Wilbraham High School is Costing Taypayers an Estimated 'Thousands of Dollars per Month' with 7,000 Lights 'Always On'Zack LoveWilbraham, MA
USA's Biggest Lottery Winnerhard and smartChicopee, MA
Don't Miss S'mores, Skating & Snowman-Building at Sturbridge's 2023 Winter Outing!Dianna CarneySturbridge, MA
Gordon Parks Celebration at the Valley Photo CenterD. John McCarthySpringfield, MA
Call for Images - Gordon Parks "From the Heart"D. John McCarthySpringfield, MA
People in Business: Jan. 30, 2023
Sweitzer Construction, of Monson, is celebrating the five-year work anniversary of two key employees, Nicholas Clemons and Alan Cooke. Clemons, of Monson, graduated from Cathedral High School and attended Springfield Technical Community College where he studied architecture and computer-aided design for drafting. Prior to joining the Sweitzer Team, he worked for LaPlante Construction for 10 years where he started out doing sitework and advancing to finish carpentry. Clemons also worked for Fitzpatrick Painting where he learned the craft of painting commercial spaces. In his leisure time, he builds custom handcrafted furniture through his company, Granite Valley Woodworking.
Holyoke Ward 5 City Councilor Linda Vacon readies for rematch with Guy O’Donnell
HOLYOKE – The political season has awoken as Ward 5 City Councilor Linda Vacon gears up for a rematch with Guy O’Donnell. Only 18 votes separated the two candidates in the 2021 municipal elections. The city clerk’s office already received nomination papers with familiar names for City Council...
westernmassnews.com
West Springfield St. Patrick’s Committee crowns 2023 colleen
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield St. Patrick’s Day Committee crowned their 2023 colleen on Saturday. The pageant was held at the Springfield Country Club. Saturday’s event was a long time coming and marked the return of the pageant since the start of the pandemic. “We have...
See all homes sold in Hampden County, Jan. 22 to Jan. 29
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampden County reported from Jan. 22 to Jan 29. There were 62 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,176-square-foot home on Adams Street in Westfield that sold for $270,000.
westernmassnews.com
St. Thomas CYO reveals investigation from team involved basketball incident
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News spoke with the director of the St. Thomas Catholic Youth Organization announcing the results of their investigation after the alleged rough play during last Saturday’s game. Wilshire Spirits girls’ basketball team alleged being called derogatory names by the St. Thomas (CYO) team...
Chicopee’s Faded Barber Lounge, 8 other businesses get grants from Latino Economic Development Corp.
CHICOPEE – Ricardo Diaz-Vargas opened Faded Barber Lounge in 2020. It was not – with COVID-19 protocols in place — an ideal time to open a business requiring customers be physically present to get haircuts. “The first year was not great,” he said. But the business...
Single family residence in East Longmeadow sells for $560,000
Cory Battles and Samantha Battles acquired the property at 146 Meadowbrook Road, East Longmeadow, from Shaleice Parris and Dustin Parris on Jan. 10, 2023, for $560,000 which works out to $281 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms and sits on a 67,007 square-foot lot. Additional...
Springfield Central High School holds Junior ROTC drill competition
A Junior ROTC competition was held on Saturday. Springfield Central High School was filled with cadets as nine teams competed in a drill competition. 22News learned what being part of a drill team does for the many cadets who were competing.
10 least expensive homes sold in Hampshire County Jan. 22-29
A condo in Northampton that sold for $162,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Hampshire County between Jan. 22 and Jan. 29. In total, 13 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $310,088. The average price per square foot was $231.
Business Monday ETC: Jan. 30, 2023
Ronald McDonald House of Springfield and partnering sponsor Gary Rome Hyundai announced that together they raised $175,686 in the second annual Trees of Hope Event held at Gary Rome Hyundai in Holyoke. The effort ran from Nov. 4 through 18. “We want to thank all our sponsors and donors who...
westernmassnews.com
Western Mass News: Getting Answers - Jan. 29
Mild, Breezy, And Cloudy With A PM Shower To Close Out The Last Weekend Of January. Mild, Breezy, And Cloudy With A PM Shower To Close Out The Last Weekend Of January. One person is dead following a shooting at the Holyoke Mall on Saturday. Central high school holds JROTC...
What winter? Northeast cities see paltry snow totals, mild temps so far
Across many cities in the Eastern United States, winter has thus far delivered a dismal showing of snow. But there are clear exceptions. Pummeled by multiple feet of snow in November and late December, Buffalo had received a towering 115 inches of snow as of Sunday — nearly double the 59 inches that fall by then in an average winter, according to National Weather Service data released Sunday.
