Dead Space Remake's Alternate Ending Is Worth The Extra Work
It's true — the new "Dead Space" remake has a secret alternate ending, and it's no small feat to unlock it. The remake may be mostly faithful to the gameplay design and narrative beats of the 2008 horror classic, but it still finds some ways to update the original experience and bring it more in line with subsequent entries in the series. Whereas the first game only had one ending, its remake actually boasts two possible outcomes for Isaac Clarke's journey: the classic ending and a new alternate ending.
Polygon
Dead Space’s remake misses a major storytelling opportunity
Dead Space is a terrifying game about venturing through an abandoned industrial space ship, all to the tune of suffocating isolation. Isaac Clarke isn’t entirely alone, however — his ship, the USG Kellion, arrived with a small crew of support staff. The Dead Space remake characterizes Isaac and his allies much more deeply than the original did — but the same can’t be said for the other poor souls on the USG Ishimura.
ComicBook
Dead Space Remake Secret Hints at Dead Space 2 Remake
The new Dead Space remake may very well contain a secret that hints at plans for a Dead Space 2 remake from Electronic Arts' Motive Studio. The teaser is one that's easy enough to miss and only really makes sense if you played Dead Space 2 already, but it's one that players have picked up on quickly enough. Motive naturally has not said anything regarding plans for a remake of the second or third game, but considering how the developers left the door open to the possibility in past discussions and how the Dead Space remake is being removed so far, it wouldn't be surprising if a Dead Space 2 remake was actually in the works.
ComicBook
Dead Space Remake Review: Familiar Frights Meet New Ideas
The remake of Dead Space comes exceptionally close to being a perfect recapturing of the original game: an immaculate, thoughtful, scary-as-ever remake. This redone version of a horror classic takes great care to tidy up unruly parts of the beloved experience while bringing the presentation in line with what modern standards dictate a remake should look, feel, and sound like, and Electronic Arts' Motive Studio team even makes mostly successful efforts to inject a sense of newness and unpredictability into the mix. It's not perfect, but it's exactly what a remake should strive for.
wegotthiscovered.com
Stephen King cryptically teases the first trailer for his next bone-chilling horror adaptation
There are three things in life that are absolutely certain: Death, taxes, and Stephen King horror adaptations. In the past, a massive lineup of King-inspired film and television adaptations have become sure-fire hits and remained scored in the brains of genre diehards all around the globe. And while the majority of these projects might be a thing of the past, a fresh-faced horror feature is now next up on the table — as confirmed by the master of horror himself.
wegotthiscovered.com
A found footage horror classic that sparked a parade of senseless sequels suddenly finds itself in the hot seat
Unlike other favored elements in the horror genre such as slashers and zombie flicks, the found footage sub-genre is one of those less sought-after trivialities in the widespread catalog, if only for the simple fact that the aspect of this filmmaking style can often feel deflated and as if directors are grasping at straws. And while most of these found footage features have been dragged through the mud, 2007’s Paranormal Activity has stood the test of time as one of the most successful.
wegotthiscovered.com
A widely-panned creature feature wins points for tackling a legendary monster that’s never gotten its due
Vampires, werewolves, demons, and countless other supernatural entities have been the subjects of dozens upon dozens of feature film adaptations, but how many great Bigfoot movies have there been? Not many, that’s for sure, but the jury is out on whether 2014’s Exists deserves to be called one of them.
Polygon
Forspoken’s gravest sin? It has no chill
From Frey’s very first steps in the medieval fantasy land of Athia, Forspoken’s influences emerge in full force. She runs and ducks under broken walls in an abandoned castle with a giant dragon in pursuit. She gets an annoyingly chatty companion named Cuff, who is literally a talking gold bracelet. Then, after narrowly avoiding danger, we get a dramatic bird’s-eye view of the landscape, dominated by a massive stone landmark arching up into the sky.
game-news24.com
Multiplayers from Horizon Forbidden West leaks with cartoonic art style
To stay at the risk of the event for the world. About 12 minutes of footage from an alleged alpha build of the upcoming Horizon Forbidden West multiplayer has leaked online. Although there was the speculation that the Guerrilla Games Horizon series would be reliant as soon as 2019 was announced, the studio’s only announced that a new product was planned in the past month.
Polygon
8 movies like Dead Space to watch as a break from vivisecting Necromorphs
Dead Space, the sci-fi horror video game franchise starring the ever-suffering engineer Isaac Clarke, has risen from the dead with a new remake of the 2008 original for modern consoles courtesy of Montreal-based developer EA Motive — and it’s really good! Whether this is your first time descending into the Necromorph-laden bowels of the USG Ishimura, an avid Dead Space fan eager to spot what Motive have changed in this new version, or you just want to know who the heck this dude in a sci-fi diving suit doing the shoot dance in Fortnite is, the 2023 remake of Dead Space is solid on nearly all fronts.
A surreal first person adventure based on a cult animated series just dropped its first gameplay trailer
ENA: Dream BBQ is an intriguing adaptation of the popular YouTube series.
Polygon
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Greninja 7-star Tera Raid guide
Greninja is being added to the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet roster via seven-star Tera Raids. This event-exclusive raid is a higher difficulty, just like the last ones, so you’ll need to be properly prepared before diving in. Greninja’s seven-star Tera Raids will run from Jan. 26 at 7...
Polygon
Xbox Games With Gold taps another two for February
Xbox continues to observe the 10th year of its free games catalogue by sliding further into obscurity with each month’s releases. The February 2023 pair on offer are For the King and Guts N Goals, both for Xbox One (compatible with Xbox Series X). For the King, by IronOak...
fanthatracks.com
Book Review: Star Wars: The Old Republic: Deceived – Quick-fire Literature Review
The Sith Empire rises from the ashes, set on a path of destruction and devastation in the wake of one of its most sinister dark lords—Darth Malgus. Our time has come. For three hundred years we prepared; we grew stronger while you rested in your cradle of power, believing your people were safe and protected. You were trusted to lead the Republic, but you were deceived, as our powers of the dark side have blinded you. . . . You were deceived and now your Republic shall fall.
Polygon
GoldenEye 007 ‘Facility’ mission walkthrough
You’ll arrive in the Facility in GoldenEye 007 after jumping from the dam after the first level. The facility is a major hurdle that is filled with guards and soldiers that are holding you back. There are a variety of objectives you must complete, with one of them being the first randomized objective - finding the double agent - that you’ll encounter for those on Secret Agent difficulty and above.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Chillin’ in My 30s after Getting Fired from the Demon King’s Army’ on Crunchyroll, A Western Fantasy Romp
Isekai anime series are a dime a dozen. You can’t have a single series of anime these days anymore without tripping over six different isekai stories, or at the very least a Western fantasy-inspired tale with a title that’s as long as a sentence. Chillin’ in My 30s after Getting Fired from the Demon King’s Army may not feature a young man or woman whisked away from their daily life to live in a brand new and totally different world, but it may as well have, from how miserably predictable this series turned out.
them.us
The Last of Us Tells a Hauntingly Beautiful Story of Gay Survival in its Third Episode
It’s no secret that The Last of Us’ decade-long journey to the screen has been anything but straightforward. The video game’s sprawling story of wizened smuggler Joel (played in the series by Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey), the immune girl he is tasked with protecting in the aftermath of a zombie apocalypse, was originally going to be distilled into a single Sam Raimi movie. After plans for the film fell apart, The Last of Us finally cinched a series adaptation at HBO, where the game’s co-creator Neil Druckmann and his co-showrunner Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) finally had the chance to give the game’s already cinematic story beats some breathing room.
