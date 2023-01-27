The new Dead Space remake may very well contain a secret that hints at plans for a Dead Space 2 remake from Electronic Arts' Motive Studio. The teaser is one that's easy enough to miss and only really makes sense if you played Dead Space 2 already, but it's one that players have picked up on quickly enough. Motive naturally has not said anything regarding plans for a remake of the second or third game, but considering how the developers left the door open to the possibility in past discussions and how the Dead Space remake is being removed so far, it wouldn't be surprising if a Dead Space 2 remake was actually in the works.

1 DAY AGO