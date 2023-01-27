ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City High School Students Reap Big Returns in Investment Club

Kenneth Silver is confident that if he ever needs some financial advisors, he doesn’t have to look far. In fact, the interim assistant principal at Ocean City High School may have found them already. Silver was referring to seniors Luke Monichetti, 17, of Sea Isle City, and Aidan Fasy,...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

New Resort in the Works for Downtown Wildwood, NJ

A popular local brewing company is hoping to parlay its success and expand into the hospitality business. The MudHen Brewing Company, a local favorite known for serving up a variety of craft beers such as the Duneslager, Wildwood Haze, and Sundown Lager, has announced plans to build 6, 2-bedroom luxury cottages as well as a 4-bedroom single-family house.
WILDWOOD, NJ
BreakingAC

Ocean City fire displaces 23 people

Several Ocean City families lost their home in large house fire Friday. The second floor of the home in the 900 block of Simpson Avenue was completely burned, with residents losing everything, according to the nonprofit El Pueblo Unido. The first floor is flooded and uninhabitable. The third floor sustained...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
roi-nj.com

Miracle-Ear nabs last remaining space at Heritage Square in Cherry Hill

Cherry Hill-based Vantage Commercial on Thursday said Mid Atlantic Hearing LLC, doing business as Miracle-Ear, signed a lease at Heritage Square Shopping Center in Cherry Hill. Monica Walsh, director of client services, guided the tenant in the transaction. Miracle-Ear will be occupying the last available retail space at Heritage Square...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY - For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
delawarevalleynews.com

Details On Jerry Blavat’s Celebration of Life Services

Thank you again for all of the kindness and shared thoughts over the past several days. We have heard from so many who loved Jerry as much as we did. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, support and memories – oh, those memories. Jerry wished for a big...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
shorelocalnews.com

Shore Medical Center and Penn Cardiology to Host Free “Let’s Have a Heart-to-Heart” Breakfast and Cardiovascular Health Expo Feb. 23

Shore Medical Center and Penn Cardiology Somers Point invite the community to “Let’s Have a Heart-to-Heart,” an education breakfast and heart health expo on Thursday, Feb. 23, from 9:30 am to noon, at the Linwood Country Club, 500 Shore Road, in Linwood, NJ. The free event will feature a continental breakfast, health screenings and presentations by Penn Cardiology Somers Point physicians Dr. Gene Iucci and Dr. Millee Singh, and Jane Weisbecker, NP, program director for the Shore Wound Care Center.
LINWOOD, NJ

