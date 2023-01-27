Read full article on original website
Camera atop Mauna Kea captures sky spiral after rocket launch
HONOLULU (AP) — A camera atop Hawaii’s tallest mountain has captured what looks like a spiral swirling through the night sky. Researchers believe it was from the launch of a military GPS satellite that lifted off earlier on a SpaceX rocket in Florida.
Traditional Chinese and Hawaiian Culture Celebrate Khan Skewer 1 Year Anniversary
HONOLULU-HI (KITV4) Traditional Chinese and Hawaiian culture came together at the 1 year anniversary celebration of Khan Skewer Restaurant in Moiliili. Lions danced to usher in continued good blessings and included a traditional Chinese ceremony. Owner Fiona Yang carved a roast pig as a symbol of good luck for the new year. An Hawaiian Kahu also blessed the restaurant with ti leaves and salt water.
Waiahole families facing huge rent hikes as farmers fight to keep local agriculture alive
WAIKANE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- For almost 50 years, the Reppun family has been cultivating kalo and other crops in Waiahole Valley. They still vividly remember the long fight to stop thousands of homes from being built there in the 1970s. That's when the state stepped in and bought the land to preserve local agriculture.
Army general on Joint Task Force Red Hill says he's happy to be back home
Brigadier General Lance Okamura is the highest ranking Hawaiian on Joint Task Force Red Hill. The Army transferred him here to focus on community engagement, in part due to his Native Hawaiian ancestry and education. Okamura has long been involved in the military, starting in high school when he was...
Hawaii lawmakers consider bill that will change the felony prosecution process
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- How to handle felony prosecutions in a timely and effective manner is up for discussion in the Hawaii Legislature this session. Both public defenders and prosecuting attorneys were at the state capitol to testify on a bill that if passed, would allow those criminals to be charged at preliminary hearings.
