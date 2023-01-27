ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Traditional Chinese and Hawaiian Culture Celebrate Khan Skewer 1 Year Anniversary

HONOLULU-HI (KITV4) Traditional Chinese and Hawaiian culture came together at the 1 year anniversary celebration of Khan Skewer Restaurant in Moiliili. Lions danced to usher in continued good blessings and included a traditional Chinese ceremony. Owner Fiona Yang carved a roast pig as a symbol of good luck for the new year. An Hawaiian Kahu also blessed the restaurant with ti leaves and salt water.
HONOLULU, HI

