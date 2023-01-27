Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Trump's 'Love Letters' To Kim Jong Un Reportedly Reveal North Korean Leader Was 'Ready To Work' With US On Denuclearization
Over a dozen letters exchanged between former U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have been published by the Korean-American Club. What Happened: Trump’s self-described 'love letters' from Kim were retrieved by the authorities from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. In the letter, Kim reportedly expressed his willingness to discuss his isolated country’s denuclearization with Trump while sidelining then-South Korean President Moon Jae In, reported Star And Stripes.
Europe's Crackdown on Big Tech Omitted TikTok — But Now That's Set to Change
Unlike its larger American peers, TikTok hasn't faced the kinds of mega fines or legal penalties that Google, Facebook-owner Meta or Amazon have in the EU over the years. TikTok has stayed out of regulatory scrutiny partly because it's kept out of the crosshairs of commercial interests in Europe. That...
London's Luxury Home Sellers Turn to WhatsApp as Private Sales Surge
A growing number of Londoners are opting for novel means of buying and selling their properties, with WhatsApp emerging as a new home for luxury listings. Off-market home sales surged in the British capital in the final three months of 2022, accounting for more than one-in-five (22.3%) transactions, according to Hamptons International.
Treasury Yields Rise Ahead of Fed Meeting
U.S. Treasury yields climbed Monday as investors awaited the start of the Federal Reserve's first meeting of the year on Tuesday and considered the outlook for the economy. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was up two basis points to 3.538%. The 2-year Treasury yield was trading over four basis points higher at 4.251%.
NBC Chicago
Renault Slashes Nissan Stake as the Automakers Overhaul Their Decades-Long Alliance
Automobile giants Renault and Nissan have agreed a sweeping restructure of their decades-long alliance, in place since 1999. As part of the overhaul, Renault will transfer 28.4% of Nissan shares into a French trust. Automobile giants Renault and Nissan on Monday agreed to restructure their decades-long alliance, in a move...
S&P 500 Slides as Traders Brace for a Busy Week of Earnings, Fed Rate Decision
The S&P 500 traded lower Monday, pausing a January rally as investors braced for the busiest week of earnings season and a possible interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve. The broader market index fell about 0.9%, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped by roughly 1.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
106K+
Followers
88K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0