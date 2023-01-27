ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

The Hockey Writers

Pittsburgh Penguins Have Trade Options to Bolster Goaltending

The Pittsburgh Penguins have a goaltending issue and it's time for general manager Ron Hextall to make some adjustments ahead of the March 3 trade deadline. Number one netminder Tristan Jarry has once again gone down with injury and he's not expected back for a couple of weeks. The Penguins are in the thick of a playoff race and have turned to Casey DeSmith and Dustin Tokarski to secure two points night in and night out.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Sharks Feast on Mistake-Plagued Penguins, 6-4

The Pittsburgh Penguins are playing like they've found a surefire formula to avoid losing in Round 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs for the fifth year in a row. After all, a team can't get eliminated in the opening round if it doesn't qualify in the first place.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Sharpen Up: January 30, 2023 | Sabres return home from long road trip

Buffalo hosts Carolina on Wednesday for final game before bye week. The Buffalo Sabres are back at practice today and tomorrow as they get set for just one game this week. After playing 13 games in 22 days, they'll hit a lull in the schedule that includes two games, All-Star Weekend and a bye week over the next 13 days.
BUFFALO, NY

