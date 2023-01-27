Read full article on original website
Police investigating drive-by shooting in Breaux Bridge
Breaux Bridge Police are investigating a drive-by shooting.
theadvocate.com
2 men killed in shooting at Waffle House near Siegen Lane, sheriff's office says
Two men were killed when their car was shot up in the parking lot of the Waffle House on Rieger Road, near Siegen Lane early Monday, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said. The department received a shooting report at 3 a.m.; when deputies arrived at the 10000 block of...
kadn.com
Lafayette mom, boyfriend arrested for allegedly burning, abusing 2-year-old girl
News release from Lafayette Police Dept.... Lafayette, LA – At around 6:00 pm on January 26, 2023 Detectives with the Lafayette Police Department’s Youth Services Section received a call from a local hospital in reference to a two year old female brought in with extensive burns to a large part of her body. Through further investigation detectives learned that the victim had second degree burns to approximately 60% of her body, and drug ingestion (marijuana and fentanyl).
Victim Injured in Home Break-in, Lafayette Parish Man Arrested
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A Lafayette Parish man is sitting in jail following a home invasion just after midnight early Friday. According to a press release from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened in the 1200 block of Pitt Road, which is in Scott. That’s where...
Man arrested after woman shot while in bed, authorities say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested on Sunday, Jan. 29, following a shooting that left one person injured. Arrest documents said that Lionel Harris, 30, faces charges that include attempted first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.
Morgan City man arrested in Friday evening shooting
On Friday January 27, 2023 around 5:40 p.m., officers with the Morgan City Police Department responded to the area of Fifth Street regarding shots being fired in the area, police say.
theadvocate.com
Monkeys reported stolen from zoo, Broussard police investigating
Several squirrel monkeys were reported stolen from Zoosiana on Sunday, according to the Broussard Police Department. Officers responded to the report of a burglary at Zoosiana about 10:30 a.m. Sunday, according to a statement from the department. Upon initial investigation it was reported that several squirrel monkeys were taken from...
kadn.com
60-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with a Child Cyber Crime Operation
60-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with a Child Cyber Crime Operation. Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested suspected of computer-aided solicitation of a minor and unlawful use of social media as part of a joint operation involving multiple agencies. Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet...
wbrz.com
Shooting in Lafayette Parish leaves Scott man arrested on attempted murder charge
A Scott man is charged with attempted murder after a Friday morning home invasion and shooting.
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge NAACP says Louisiana should adopt new procedures after 5 Memphis police officers arrested when man was beaten, died in custody
A surveillance camera captured police officers in Memphis holding Tyre Nichols down as other officers kicked and beat him with a baton Jan. 7. "It's getting tougher and tougher to watch those videos in it's entirety," President of NAACP BR, Eugene Collins, said. The Memphis police department released four clips...
Lafayette Police asking for help locating woman suspected of stealing Versace sunglasses from Dillards
Lafayette police have identified a woman who they say stole a pair of high-priced sunglasses from Dillards in the Acadiana Mall.
18-year-old arrested for shooting at minor’s parent, officials say
PAINCOURTVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on Thursday, Jan. 26, for attempted second-degree murder after he shot at the parent of a juvenile he met through social media, officials said. Anthony Carter, Jr., 18, of Paulina, La., is charged with attempted second-degree...
brproud.com
Ascension Parish deputy arrested on DWI charges, sheriff says
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — An Ascension Parish deputy is accused of driving while intoxicated early Saturday morning. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office says that deputies responded to an accident on Highway 44 in Galvez around 4 a.m. When deputies arrived at the scene, they identified the driver as Curley Jones. Through an investigation, deputies discovered Jones was driving while intoxicated when the accident happened.
Morgan City man arrested on attempted 2nd degree murder charges
A Morgan City man was arrested on attempted second degree murder charges after a shooting Friday night.
wbrz.com
Deputies arrest 18-year-old accused of shooting man off Coursey Boulevard on Thursday
BATON ROUGE - An 18-year-old was arrested Friday after allegedly shooting a man off Coursey Boulevard the day before. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said Hosea Sonnier, 18, was taken into custody in connection with a shooting on Southpark Drive, between Coursey and Airline Highway, shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday.
18-year-old shot in Central City, woman injured in cross fire
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Lafayette area, that left a man suffering from a gunshot wound, and a woman injured as she tried to run away from the shooting.
Deputies in Louisiana Arrested a Felon During a Traffic Stop After Firearm was Located and a K-9 Alerted to Drugs
Deputies in Louisiana Arrested a Felon During a Traffic Stop After Firearm was Located and a K-9 Alerted to Drugs. Jeff Davis Parish, Louisiana – Deputies in Louisiana made an arrest of a felon allegedly in possession of a firearm, marijuana, and fentanyl after a K-9 alerted them during a traffic stop on I-10 West.
