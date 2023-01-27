ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, LA

kadn.com

Lafayette mom, boyfriend arrested for allegedly burning, abusing 2-year-old girl

News release from Lafayette Police Dept.... Lafayette, LA – At around 6:00 pm on January 26, 2023 Detectives with the Lafayette Police Department’s Youth Services Section received a call from a local hospital in reference to a two year old female brought in with extensive burns to a large part of her body. Through further investigation detectives learned that the victim had second degree burns to approximately 60% of her body, and drug ingestion (marijuana and fentanyl).
LAFAYETTE, LA
WAFB

Man arrested after woman shot while in bed, authorities say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested on Sunday, Jan. 29, following a shooting that left one person injured. Arrest documents said that Lionel Harris, 30, faces charges that include attempted first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Monkeys reported stolen from zoo, Broussard police investigating

Several squirrel monkeys were reported stolen from Zoosiana on Sunday, according to the Broussard Police Department. Officers responded to the report of a burglary at Zoosiana about 10:30 a.m. Sunday, according to a statement from the department. Upon initial investigation it was reported that several squirrel monkeys were taken from...
BROUSSARD, LA
kadn.com

Monkeys stolen during break-in at Zoosiana in Broussard

Broussard Police Dept. news release on Sunday... On January 29, 2023 at approximately 10:30 AM; Officers with the Broussard Police Department responded to the report of a burglary at Zoosiana. Upon initial investigation it was reported that several squirrel monkeys were taken from their habitat. All other animals at the...
BROUSSARD, LA
wbrz.com

2 men found dead inside car after shooting in Waffle House parking lot early Monday morning

BATON ROUGE - Two people were found dead inside a car at a Waffle House early Monday morning after a reported shooting. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said it got a report of shots being fired around 3 a.m. Monday morning at the Waffle House on Rieger Road near Siegen Lane. Sources said the two unidentified male victims were dead before first responders arrived.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

18-year-old arrested for shooting at minor’s parent, officials say

PAINCOURTVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on Thursday, Jan. 26, for attempted second-degree murder after he shot at the parent of a juvenile he met through social media, officials said. Anthony Carter, Jr., 18, of Paulina, La., is charged with attempted second-degree...
PAULINA, LA
brproud.com

Ascension Parish deputy arrested on DWI charges, sheriff says

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — An Ascension Parish deputy is accused of driving while intoxicated early Saturday morning. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office says that deputies responded to an accident on Highway 44 in Galvez around 4 a.m. When deputies arrived at the scene, they identified the driver as Curley Jones. Through an investigation, deputies discovered Jones was driving while intoxicated when the accident happened.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA

