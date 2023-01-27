ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Argusville, ND

kvrr.com

Fargo Police Chief Responds to Tyre Nichols Beating Death Incident

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski issued a statement soon after the Tyre Nichols video was released late Friday evening. He called the officers actions “unacceptable” and say they conflict with the larger policing profession. Zibolski also stated, quote, “We are committed to treating...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Car crashes into Home Depot, drives off

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in Fargo. Police say around 2 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27 they were called to the Home Depot in the 1700 block of 47th Ave. S. for a report of a vehicle hitting the building.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Fargo Police searching for man they say tried to scam businesses

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Andrew Magnusson, a 21-year-old Fargo resident, who has attempted to scam businesses across Fargo and neighboring communities. They say Magnusson, a white male with brown hair and brown eyes, is approximately 5′11″, and...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

15 year-old boy found safe

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Fargo police say that 15 year-old, Holden Lee, was found safe at 9:10 p.m., Friday, January 27. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fargo Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Holden Lee, a 15-year-old male. Holden was last seen leaving for school from his home in...
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Update: Moorhead teen officially charged in Twin Cities shooting

(Moorhead, MN) -- In an update to a story we first brought to you over a week ago, a Moorhead teen accused in a shooting in Monticello has officially been charged. 18-year-old Dillon Tilbury faces a second degree attempted murder charge, along with first degree assault. The charges stem from...
MOORHEAD, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Authorities Asking for Tips in Ongoing Drug Investigation

BEMIDJI (WJON News) -- Authorities are asking for the public’s help in an ongoing north-central Minnesota drug investigation. Narcotics investigators are looking for information regarding a spike in drug overdoses in Beltrami, Cass, and Hubbard counties. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, authorities have responded to 35 overdoses, nine of which were fatal, in Bemidji alone since the start of December.
BEMIDJI, MN
valleynewslive.com

Second busiest year on record for Hector International Airport

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Hector International Airport in Fargo is making a comeback from pandemic-era travel disruptions. They are reporting 2022 airline passenger traffic as their second busiest year on record. 455,512 total passengers flew out of Fargo in 2022, which is an increase of 14% when compared...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Fifth Dollar General store in North Dakota under investigation by OSHA

HILLSBORO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Our investigation into safety concerns at Dollar General stores continues. A fifth store in North Dakota is under investigation by the Occupational Health and Safety Administration. The store in Hillsboro is the latest location to be investigated. Our investigation started back in October when...
HILLSBORO, ND
KELOLAND TV

Anti-trans legislation drives physician out of South Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (KELO) — Dr. Mayson Bedient is a family medicine and gender affirming care specialist with Essentia Health in Fargo, N.D. Until December 2022, he was one of two physicians in Webster, a small South Dakota community of nearly 2,000 a little under an hour east of Aberdeen.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

City of Moorhead launches new Citizens Government Academy

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The city of Moorhead is launching its first Citizens Government Academy geared towards giving residents more opportunities for civic engagement and education within the community. The seven-week program will explore how the municipal government functions including operations and policy making. Every week attendees will...
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

Red Kettle Campaign finishes near 85% of Salvation Army goal

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Leaders from the Fargo area Salvation Army unveiled the final results of their annual Christmas fundraising campaign finished at nearly 85% of its $1 million goal, for the three months ending December 31st. Much of the shortfall comes from the iconic red kettles not reaching their budget targets.
FARGO, ND
Hot 97-5

In Fargo – Just When You Think You’ve Heard It All…

Where in the world do I begin with this true story... ...before I do though, you ever wonder where Netflix gets its mini-documentary ideas? Well, this little riveting piece of news from Fargo, North Dakota would be IMPOSSIBLE to make up. Imagine this scenario, there you are in downtown Fargo, just finished dinner and you are getting into your car on a routine Tuesday evening. Then out of nowhere, you see a topless young woman running between 6th Avenue and 7th Street North. Police were able to arrest her but not before some bizarre activity from the suspect. The details will make people laugh and wonder out loud how someone can display such strange behavior, but to me, it's pretty obvious.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Punk Chef Pizza and Bar to close doors, cites workforce shortages

(Moorhead, MN) -- A local pizza place will be closing their doors this weekend. Punk Chef Pizza and Bar announced on their social media pages that they will be officially closing their doors on Saturday, January 28th. The restaurant and bar says they appreciate the community's support. "After having to...
MOORHEAD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin man found dead in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Minn – A Wisconsin man was found dead in Polk County late Wednesday night.According to the Polk County Sheriff's office, the Polk County Emergency Communications Center received a call about an unresponsive male in the parking lot of a bar and grill at 10:25pm.Officers and first responders arrived and provided life saving measures. Despite their best efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.The victim was identified as 50-year-old Michael Denucci from Turtle Lake, WI.The victim had previously been involved in a disturbance in the parking lot.
POLK COUNTY, MN

