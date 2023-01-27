Read full article on original website
Related
kvrr.com
Fargo Police Chief Responds to Tyre Nichols Beating Death Incident
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski issued a statement soon after the Tyre Nichols video was released late Friday evening. He called the officers actions “unacceptable” and say they conflict with the larger policing profession. Zibolski also stated, quote, “We are committed to treating...
valleynewslive.com
Car crashes into Home Depot, drives off
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in Fargo. Police say around 2 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27 they were called to the Home Depot in the 1700 block of 47th Ave. S. for a report of a vehicle hitting the building.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo Police searching for man they say tried to scam businesses
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Andrew Magnusson, a 21-year-old Fargo resident, who has attempted to scam businesses across Fargo and neighboring communities. They say Magnusson, a white male with brown hair and brown eyes, is approximately 5′11″, and...
valleynewslive.com
15 year-old boy found safe
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Fargo police say that 15 year-old, Holden Lee, was found safe at 9:10 p.m., Friday, January 27. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fargo Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Holden Lee, a 15-year-old male. Holden was last seen leaving for school from his home in...
froggyweb.com
Fargo Police Chief: “Memphis officers’ conduct abhorrent, horrendous, and heinous act”
FARGO (KFGO) – Authorities released video footage Friday showing 29-year-old Tyre Nichols being beaten by five Memphis police officers who held the motorist down and repeatedly struck him with their fists, boots and batons as he screamed for his mother. The video is filled with violent moments showing the...
Charges: Teen hid inside vehicle trunk after shooting man at compost site
A Moorhead teenager is accused of critically injuring a 44-year-old man in a shooting at Montissippi Park in Monticello earlier this month. Prosecutors in Wright County charged Dillon L. Tilbury, 18, with 2nd-degree attempted murder and 1st-degree assault in connection with Jan. 16 shooting at the entrance of the park's compost site.
Blowing Snow Causing Hazardous Road Conditions
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The snow that fell overnight combined with the high winds are causing tough travel conditions on the rural roads. Minnesota State Patrol Sergeant Jesse Grabow says in the St. Cloud region troopers are responding to several crashes, spin-outs, and jackknifed semis on Interstate 94 from Moorhead to St. Cloud.
Man who died after being struck by train is identified
Authorities have identified a man who was killed when he was struck by a train early Monday morning. The Becker County Sheriff's Office says Ryan Goroski, 41, of Audubon, Minnesota, was struck by an eastbound BNSF train west of 230th Avenue, between Audubon and Detroit Lakes at 1:36 a.m. Emergency...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Update: Moorhead teen officially charged in Twin Cities shooting
(Moorhead, MN) -- In an update to a story we first brought to you over a week ago, a Moorhead teen accused in a shooting in Monticello has officially been charged. 18-year-old Dillon Tilbury faces a second degree attempted murder charge, along with first degree assault. The charges stem from...
Authorities Asking for Tips in Ongoing Drug Investigation
BEMIDJI (WJON News) -- Authorities are asking for the public’s help in an ongoing north-central Minnesota drug investigation. Narcotics investigators are looking for information regarding a spike in drug overdoses in Beltrami, Cass, and Hubbard counties. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, authorities have responded to 35 overdoses, nine of which were fatal, in Bemidji alone since the start of December.
kvrr.com
Fargo zoning ordinance prevents man from continuing auto repair business after 42 years
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A Fargo business owner used to be able to run his auto repair shop on his property despite it being in a residential area. Since he sold the property, the city says he needs to stop running his business in March. “I was told that...
valleynewslive.com
Second busiest year on record for Hector International Airport
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Hector International Airport in Fargo is making a comeback from pandemic-era travel disruptions. They are reporting 2022 airline passenger traffic as their second busiest year on record. 455,512 total passengers flew out of Fargo in 2022, which is an increase of 14% when compared...
kfgo.com
Fargo zoning ordinance threatens auto repair business after 42 years of business
FARGO, (KFGO) – Since Fargo business owner John Bultman sold his property in march, he has been told by the city he can no longer do business. “I was told that I’d be grandfathered in and I’d be able to stay on until I retired,” Bultman said.
valleynewslive.com
Fifth Dollar General store in North Dakota under investigation by OSHA
HILLSBORO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Our investigation into safety concerns at Dollar General stores continues. A fifth store in North Dakota is under investigation by the Occupational Health and Safety Administration. The store in Hillsboro is the latest location to be investigated. Our investigation started back in October when...
KELOLAND TV
Anti-trans legislation drives physician out of South Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (KELO) — Dr. Mayson Bedient is a family medicine and gender affirming care specialist with Essentia Health in Fargo, N.D. Until December 2022, he was one of two physicians in Webster, a small South Dakota community of nearly 2,000 a little under an hour east of Aberdeen.
valleynewslive.com
City of Moorhead launches new Citizens Government Academy
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The city of Moorhead is launching its first Citizens Government Academy geared towards giving residents more opportunities for civic engagement and education within the community. The seven-week program will explore how the municipal government functions including operations and policy making. Every week attendees will...
valleynewslive.com
Red Kettle Campaign finishes near 85% of Salvation Army goal
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Leaders from the Fargo area Salvation Army unveiled the final results of their annual Christmas fundraising campaign finished at nearly 85% of its $1 million goal, for the three months ending December 31st. Much of the shortfall comes from the iconic red kettles not reaching their budget targets.
In Fargo – Just When You Think You’ve Heard It All…
Where in the world do I begin with this true story... ...before I do though, you ever wonder where Netflix gets its mini-documentary ideas? Well, this little riveting piece of news from Fargo, North Dakota would be IMPOSSIBLE to make up. Imagine this scenario, there you are in downtown Fargo, just finished dinner and you are getting into your car on a routine Tuesday evening. Then out of nowhere, you see a topless young woman running between 6th Avenue and 7th Street North. Police were able to arrest her but not before some bizarre activity from the suspect. The details will make people laugh and wonder out loud how someone can display such strange behavior, but to me, it's pretty obvious.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Punk Chef Pizza and Bar to close doors, cites workforce shortages
(Moorhead, MN) -- A local pizza place will be closing their doors this weekend. Punk Chef Pizza and Bar announced on their social media pages that they will be officially closing their doors on Saturday, January 28th. The restaurant and bar says they appreciate the community's support. "After having to...
Wisconsin man found dead in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Minn – A Wisconsin man was found dead in Polk County late Wednesday night.According to the Polk County Sheriff's office, the Polk County Emergency Communications Center received a call about an unresponsive male in the parking lot of a bar and grill at 10:25pm.Officers and first responders arrived and provided life saving measures. Despite their best efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.The victim was identified as 50-year-old Michael Denucci from Turtle Lake, WI.The victim had previously been involved in a disturbance in the parking lot.
