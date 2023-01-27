Read full article on original website
Fox5 KVVU
Fatal Jan. 24 crash victim identified as North Las Vegas man
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man who was killed in a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Jan. 24 has been identified by authorities. Lawrence Charles Williamson, 35, from North Las Vegas, was walking across Martin Luther King Boulevard north of Lowry Avenue at about 8:38 when he was struck by an SUV being driven by Michael Florio, a LVMPD corrections officer.
Fox5 KVVU
One dead, 7 injured - including 5 minors - in Saturday crash on Cabana Drive
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man has died while seven people were injured in a crash near Cabana Drive south of East Desert Inn Road on Saturday, according to police. The LVMPD reports a vehicle-on-vehicle collision occurred at about 12:38 p.m. when a car traveling southbound crossed over into the northbound lane of Cabana Drive and struck a SUV.
Henderson police nab suspect in discharge of firearm
Henderson police on Sunday said they detained a suspect in the discharge of a firearm in a neighborhood just south of the St. Rose Parkway.
North Las Vegas shooting leaves 1 teenager injured, 1 juvenile arrested
North Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting that left one teenager injured near Cheyenne High School.
Man hit by car in east valley dies, Metro says
A man struck by a car as he tried to cross near an intersection in the east valley on Jan. 21 has died, Metro Police said Saturday.
Missing Hiker Found Dead Following 250-Foot Fall in Las Vegas Conservation Area
A young hiker missing since January 24 was found dead in Red Rock Canyon, a popular hiking area in Las Vegas, Nevada. Luke Saunders, 22, was last seen around 5:30 pm on the 24th, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. An airman at Nellis Air Force Base, Saunders was hiking in the Spring Mountain/Red Rock Canyon area when he went missing.
Metro investigating woman’s death in Spring Valley as homicide
Metro police are investigating the discovery of a dead body near Spring Valley High School.
Metro investigating death in southwest valley as hit and run
Metro said Saturday it is investigating the death of a man in the southwest valley as a hit and run.
Fox5 KVVU
One in critical condition after motorcycle, SUV crash on Lake Mead Blvd
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A motorcycle versus SUV collision on Saturday has left one person hospitalized, according to authorities. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 3100 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard at around 11:33 p.m. for a reported traffic collision. Police believe the motorcycle was...
Police look for suspect accused of vandalizing Tule Springs Fossil Beds
U.S. Park Rangers of Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument are investigating recent vandalism within the Las Vegas monument.
Two-vehicle crash in southeast valley kills one, injures six, police say
A car and an SUV crashed in the southeast valley Saturday, killing one person and injuring six others, Metro Police said.
Daughters find body of man killed in possible hit-and-run crash
Two girls found their father dead after possible hit-and-run crash on Hacienda and Brent Thurman Way. The public is urged to call Metro if they have any information.
KTNV
Police: 19-year-old woman hospitalized after being hit by juvenile driver in east Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 19-year-old woman was hit by a car and critically injured while crossing the street in the east Las Vegas valley on Friday morning, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says. According to an incident report, officers were called to the intersection of Stewart Avenue...
Police located 19-year-old previously last seen in east Las Vegas valley
Las Vegas Metro Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating 19-year-old Anabel Ceja, who might be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.
Las Vegas police officer rescues driver from burning car along Las Vegas Strip
A Las Vegas police officer was taken to the hospital after rescuing a driver from a burning car. It happened on Friday afternoon just after 4:30 p.m. along the 3400 block of Las Vegas Boulevard.
Las Vegas police search for robbery suspect armed with ‘large machete’ in northeast valley
Police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a local business on North Las Vegas Boulevard. It happened on January 6, at approximately 10:09 p.m. near the 4000 block of North Las Vegas Boulevard, near Nellis and Lamb boulevards.
KTNV
One person hospitalized following 3-vehicle crash near Las Vegas Strip, police say
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person has been hospitalized for "minor injuries" after a 3-vehicle crash in the south Las Vegas valley, near the strip, according to police. At 12:14 p.m., Las Vegas Metro Police responded to the multi-vehicle collision at westbound Harmon Avenue at Dean Martin Drive. Police...
Las Vegas police: Man kidnaps, beats ex-girlfriend, drops her off at hospital where she dies minutes later
Ferrari Busby, 37, is accused in the beating death of Jashmine Wilson, 29, on Nov. 26, 2022. Wilson's sister said the last time she saw her sister was on the street in front of the family's apartment and she was talking to her Busby, her ex-boyfriend. When she checked outside later, they were gone and no one ever heard from Wilson after that.
State Police investigating fatal rollover crash on U.S. 95 near Searchlight
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — State Police are trying to determine the cause of a fatal crash early Sunday on U.S. 95 about 15 miles north of Searchlight. Highway Patrol troopers responded to a vehicle rollover near mile marker 34 on U.S. 95 shortly after 5 a.m., where a man driving a black Nissan sedan was […]
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police end rescue operation at Red Rock
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police search and rescue conducted an operation in the Red Rock Recreation area Thursday. LVMPD said the search started around 8 a.m. Thursday. FOX5 saw a helicopter in the area earlier this morning. LVMPD said the search operations ended just before 5...
