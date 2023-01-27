ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Fatal Jan. 24 crash victim identified as North Las Vegas man

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man who was killed in a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Jan. 24 has been identified by authorities. Lawrence Charles Williamson, 35, from North Las Vegas, was walking across Martin Luther King Boulevard north of Lowry Avenue at about 8:38 when he was struck by an SUV being driven by Michael Florio, a LVMPD corrections officer.
Fox5 KVVU

One dead, 7 injured - including 5 minors - in Saturday crash on Cabana Drive

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man has died while seven people were injured in a crash near Cabana Drive south of East Desert Inn Road on Saturday, according to police. The LVMPD reports a vehicle-on-vehicle collision occurred at about 12:38 p.m. when a car traveling southbound crossed over into the northbound lane of Cabana Drive and struck a SUV.
Fox5 KVVU

One in critical condition after motorcycle, SUV crash on Lake Mead Blvd

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A motorcycle versus SUV collision on Saturday has left one person hospitalized, according to authorities. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 3100 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard at around 11:33 p.m. for a reported traffic collision. Police believe the motorcycle was...
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police end rescue operation at Red Rock

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police search and rescue conducted an operation in the Red Rock Recreation area Thursday. LVMPD said the search started around 8 a.m. Thursday. FOX5 saw a helicopter in the area earlier this morning. LVMPD said the search operations ended just before 5...
