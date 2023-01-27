Read full article on original website
Lovelace Hester
3d ago
look at this all the murders that happened last and they want to focus they attention on one group of people. they should patrol all areas not just one specific group. really need to not vote for that mayor no more you see he doesn't care about the black community only car about people who bringing the most money to the city
4
Jose Cuicahua-Perez
3d ago
It’s ridiculous whoever would target a group based on their ethnicity. A lot them are immigrants and are east picking for people who think they won’t call the cops. Just sad.
3
Dannie
3d ago
That's great, I'm glad the BPD is looking out for their Hispanic brothers and sisters.
7
