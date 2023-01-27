GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a crash that happened Saturday night in Goodyear. Goodyear police got a call reporting a crash that happened at Falcon Drive and Indian School Road late Saturday night. When officers arrived, they found a motorcycle and car crash. Firefighters had to use the jaws of life to get the driver out of her vehicle, and the motorcycle rider was found with critical injuries at the scene.

