Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Celeb Chef Giada De Laurentiis Opening 2 Restaurants in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Heroic Man Saves Dog and Injured Owner Trapped in a Frigid Canal in ArizonaAnthony JamesScottsdale, AZ
Some Don't Believe Goldman Sachs Report that Phoenix Will Experience a 2008 Real Estate CrashMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Great Arizona Puppet Theater Bringing Oral Health Programming Statewide Thanks to Delta Dental of ArizonaABSEESITALLArizona State
Nebraska Football putting full-court press on five-star QB Dylan RaiolaThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
KGUN 9
Charging e-bike batteries cause two fires in one night at Arizona home
GLENDALE, Ariz. (KNXV) — After two fires at the same Valley home in one night, fire officials are sounding the alarm about the dangers of lithium batteries, which are common in many households. Glendale Fire Department says a family experienced the fires late Tuesday night while charging three e-bike...
onscene.tv
Pickup Truck Crashes Into House At High Speed | Tempe
Tempe Fire Medical Rescue crews responded to reports of a serious vehicle collision with one vehicle into a house near Mill Avenue and Baseline Road around 2:00 AM. Upon arrival crews found a white pickup truck that had crashed at high speed and struck a house with the driver trapped inside.
AZFamily
Deadly shooting involving officers under investigation in Goodyear
Phoenix officers won’t face criminal charges; video captures them beating cuffed suspect. Phoenix police placed two officers on leave after video showed them hitting and kicking a handcuffed suspect who fired gunshots at their patrol car on Oct. 27. Legislators hold meeting to help with Rio Verde Foothills water...
AZFamily
Did you hear it? Mystery boom reported across Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Many people in one east Valley city say they heard a loud boom or explosion early Sunday morning. Some took to social media saying they felt a vibration in Old Town Scottsdale. Others said their houses shook, and they saw a flash and heard planes shortly after the boom.
fox10phoenix.com
One dead, another injured in Scottsdale 2-car crash, PD says
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A person died and another was injured in a Scottsdale crash Saturday night, says the police department on Jan. 28. The crash between two cars happened near Thompson Peak Parkway and Greyhawk Drive just before 6 p.m. The person who died hasn't been identified and the extent...
AZFamily
One dead, one hospitalized after motorcycle, car crash in Goodyear
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a crash that happened Saturday night in Goodyear. Goodyear police got a call reporting a crash that happened at Falcon Drive and Indian School Road late Saturday night. When officers arrived, they found a motorcycle and car crash. Firefighters had to use the jaws of life to get the driver out of her vehicle, and the motorcycle rider was found with critical injuries at the scene.
Woman steals ambulance from Phoenix hospital, police say
PHOENIX — A woman is in jail after allegedly stealing an ambulance from a west Phoenix hospital and driving it across town, the Phoenix Police Department said. Around 1 in the morning on Sunday, police got the call that an ambulance had been stolen from Banner Estrella Medical Center near Thomas Road and Loop-101.
themesatribune.com
Squatters, off-roaders threaten Twin Knolls’ beauty
Residents of an unincorporated county island just east of Mesa are trying to raise the alarm with Maricopa County officials that Twin Knolls, a privately owned series of hills rising above the surrounding neighborhood, is becoming a village for squatters, a dumping ground and a magnet for off-roading. In drone...
ABC 15 News
Shooting suspect shot, killed by officer in Goodyear
GOODYEAR, AZ — A shooting suspect was shot and killed by officers in the West Valley early Monday morning. Police were first called to a shooting in the area of Estrella Parkway and Van Buren Street around 1:30 a.m. Officers responded to the scene and found a man with...
AZFamily
Man hospitalized, another detained after shooting at Phoenix gas station
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police say a man is hospitalized, and another man has been detained after a shooting at a gas station Saturday afternoon. Around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at a Sinclair gas station near 12th Street and Highland Avenue. Officers arrived and found a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say another man was detained at the scene. Phoenix police are currently investigating what led to the shooting.
AZFamily
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after two-car crash in north Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say one person has died after a two-vehicle crash in north Scottsdale Saturday afternoon. Around 5:30 p.m., Scottsdale police responded to the area of Grayhawk Drive and Thompson Peak Parkway, just east of Pima Road, for the report of a collision. Police say the crash involved two cars. One person died at the scene, and another was taken to the hospital; their condition is unknown.
AZFamily
GRAPHIC: New body-cam videos show shooting of Scottsdale sergeant in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Intense body-cam video shows a man shooting a Scottsdale sergeant as a group of officers were trying to apprehend a sexual assault suspect at a downtown Phoenix apartment earlier this month. On Jan. 6, Scottsdale officers were looking for 37-year-old Kenneth Hearne, who was a suspect in a previous sexual assault case and had a warrant out of Mesa.
AZFamily
Man allegedly shot, killed while confronting homeowner in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police say a man is dead after a shooting in north Phoenix Sunday morning. Around 8 a.m., officers responded to a home near 15th Street and Kristal Way just north of Union Hills Drive for a reported shooting. Officers arrived and found a man inside the house with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
fox10phoenix.com
Have you seen these two? French Bulldogs stolen from Ahwatukee home
PHOENIX - The search is on for two French Bulldogs who were stolen from an Ahwatukee Foothills home. Surveillance video was sent over by the owner who says the dogs were taken on Thursday, Jan. 26 during a home burglary. You can see a man wearing a red hoodie snatch one dog and then come back for the other.
AZFamily
Suspect dead after alleged home invasion attempt in El Mirage
EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after allegedly trying to break into a home with three others in El Mirage Saturday evening. El Mirage Police officers responded to a report of a shooting in a neighborhood around 5:30 p.m. near 2nd Avenue and Ventura Street. Officers arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound who died at the scene.
newsnationnow.com
Water bills triple for Rio Verde residents
(NewsNation) — The tap is running dry for residents in the Rio Verde Foothills outside of Scottsdale, Arizona after having their water supply cut off. An average family’s water bill has spiked to $660 a month from $220, according to The New York Times. It is unclear how long water trucks will be able to keep drawing thousands of gallons from backup sources.
One person killed in Scottsdale crash, police say
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A deadly crash is under investigation in Scottsdale. The two-vehicle crash happened on Saturday near Thompson Peak Parkway and Grayhawk Drive, according to the Scottsdale Police Department. Police said one person was killed in the crash and a second individual rushed to the hospital. The the...
Home invasion suspect shot in El Mirage, police say
EL MIRAGE, Ariz. — A man has died after being shot during a home invasion in El Mirage Saturday night, according to the El Mirage Police Department. Police said the shooting happened Saturday evening at about 5:30 p.m. Officers responded to the area of Thunderbird and El Mirage roads, where they found a man suffering gunshot wounds.
AZFamily
Woman helped in Glendale by Angels on Patrol receives new mobility chair
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Earlier this week, we told you about Angels on Patrol helping a woman living on the streets with a worn mobility chair. Glendale police were called about a trespasser on a business property and found Jenny with her dog under a tarp. Instead of asking her to leave, officers called Angels on Patrol, a non-profit started by a former Phoenix police officer, who set her up with a room at Motel 6.
AZFamily
Man arrested in connection with four Molotov cocktail incidents in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The man allegedly involved in the four Molotov cocktail incidents in Scottsdale in January has been arrested. Officers were in the area of Hayden Road and Via De Ventura around 7:30 p.m. on Friday night when they saw a man, later identified as 55-year-old Bradley Holmes, preparing three Molotov cocktails in a parking garage area. He was arrested and faces various charges, including misconduct involving weapons.
Comments / 0