Sacramento, CA

montanasports.com

Montana Lady Griz blow past Portland State in inaugural N7 showcase

MISSOULA — After a late-game thriller on Thursday, the Montana Lady Griz flipped the script and blew past Portland State 88-56 on Saturday in Dahlberg Arena as the school participated in its first Nike N7 showcase in honor of Native American heritage. Featuring Native American songs and dances before...
PORTLAND, OR
montanasports.com

Montana State erases first-half deficit to beat Sacramento State

BOZEMAN — Montana State overcame a 17-point first-half deficit behind gritty defense and 62.5% shooting to post a 61-60 come-from-behind victory over Sacramento State on Saturday afternoon in Worthington Arena in front of 2,148 fans. Montana State’s (15-7, 8-2) Kola Bad Bear converted a layup with 2 minutes, 37-seconds...
BOZEMAN, MT
montanasports.com

Kelley Bryant, 1990s Montana Grizzlies defensive line standout, dies

MISSOULA — Kelley Bryant, an interior defensive lineman at Montana from 1996-99, died recently after a bout with cancer. The Grizzlies announced Bryant's passing on Friday via social media. Bryant was 46. Bryant was a four-year letterwinner and a three-year starter on Montana's defensive line, helping the Grizzlies to...
MISSOULA, MT

