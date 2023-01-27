The Jets have a QB hole. Trading for the Packers’ Aaron Rodgers and pairing him with Nathaniel Hackett fixes it.

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Tri-City Herald
3 Reasons Aaron Rodgers Won’t Be Traded to Jets
The Aaron Rodgers to the Jets trade hype has hit a crescendo with the recent hiring of Nathaniel Hackett, as the team’s new offensive coordinator. Hackett, recently fired as the Head Coach of the Broncos, served as the Packers’ Offensive Coordinator from 2019-2021. Now he is part of...
Bengals Coach Zac Taylor Made Classy Postgame Decision
Bengals coach Zac Taylor has every right to be furious with the AFC Championship Game's officiating crew. Cincinnati was hosed on several atrocious calls during the game, especially during the second half. However, Taylor didn't even mention the refs during his postgame interview. ...
Eli Manning, Giants owner?
Two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning is a New York Giants legend. He’s won over the hearts of fans, but could he ever take monetary control of the franchise?. Not now. But it’s something that he would like. Want to bet on the NFL?. Manning appeared on The...
Old Aaron Rodgers Comment Going Viral Amid Jets Rumors
Over the past 48 hours, the Jets have been labeled a potential trade suitor for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The rumors have really ramped up because Nathaniel Hackett is now on New York's staff. The Packers had Hackett as their offensive coordinator from 2019 to 2021. During that span, ...
Giants letting Saquon Barkley walk could be smart move, Mike Francesa says
Numbah One isn’t sold on re-signing Saquon Barkley. The New York Giants Pro Bowl running back is set to be a free agent after rushing for a career-high 1,312 yards in 2022. But former WFAN host Mike Francesa says the Giants shouldn’t break the bank for Barkley. Per ESNY:
Quinnen Williams roasts Jets offense in deleted tweet
New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams roasted his team’s offense in a tweet he quickly deleted Sunday. Williams was watching the NFC Championship between the San Francisco Giants and Philadelphia Eagles, and reacting to the 49ers’ struggling offense. Thanks to a series of injuries, the 49ers essentially ran out of quarterbacks, forcing an injured... The post Quinnen Williams roasts Jets offense in deleted tweet appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
