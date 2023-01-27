Read full article on original website
John Stark
3d ago
excellent job IDF. You may continue with your next project.
msn.com
Ukrainians Strike Back in Soledar Against Infamous Wagner Group Forcing Retreat
Russian mercenaries took great losses on January 12 after the Ukranian Boarder Guard “side by side with the Ukrainian Defense Forces” engaged in a massive resistance in Soledar, Donetsk, as they aim to “[deter] enemy attacks in the Bakhmut sector”, a nearby at-risk town. The name...
The Jewish Press
Message to Iran: IAF and US Air Force Practice ‘Deep Attack’ Run, Again
The American and Israeli air forces once again practiced a deep attack run as part of their joint ACE (Agile combat employment) deployment of the IAF with the US military’s Central Command (AFCENT) which covers the Middle East. The joint exercises ended on Thursday. The IDF described this deployment...
The Jewish Press
SOHR: Unidentified Drones Attacked 25-Truck Convoy Crossing Syria-Iraq Border, 7 Killed
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Sunday that unidentified drones carried out airstrikes on a convoy of 25 refrigerated trucks in eastern Deir Ezzor, near the Euphrates River which marks the border between Iraq and Syria. The drones destroyed the trucks and killed and injured the people inside them.
WTOP
Israel says aircraft striking Gaza militant sites hours after Palestinian militants fired two rockets toward Israel.
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel says aircraft striking Gaza militant sites hours after Palestinian militants fired two rockets toward Israel. Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
The Jewish Press
At Least 8 PA Arabs Killed in Jenin Shootout with Terrorists
Israeli forces were reportedly attempting to arrest a senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist planning a major attack. At least, eight PA Arabs were killed and dozens more injured during heavy clashes between PA terrorists and Israeli troops in Jenin on Thursday morning, according to Israeli media reports. A small IDF drone was also knocked down. One of the killed terrorists was a Palestinian Authority police officer who was involved in the fighting.
studyfinds.org
If a nuclear bomb goes off, scientists say take shelter here immediately
WASHINGTON — If nuclear war breaks out, people should immediately take shelter in the corners of concrete buildings to have the best chance of survival. According to a team from Cyprus, it’s better than cowering in corridors or near windows and doors. “People should stay away from these...
Watch This Congolese Su-25 Get Popped By A Surface-To-Air Missile
Twitter ScreencapThe hardy and rocket pod-laden Su-25 Frogfoot soaked-up the missile hit and recovered safely while on fire.
Video Shows Wagner Soldiers Attacked by Dive-Bombing Drone: Researcher
The Russian Defense Ministry and paramilitary Wagner Group last week claimed victory in Soledar, Ukraine, where the strike occurred.
Russia plans to send its strongest tanks to drive around Ukraine but is too scared to put them in combat, UK intel says
Russia is "unlikely to trust" the T-14 Armata tank in actual battles given problems in its development, the British defense ministry said.
Russia Admits It Just Suffered its Worst Ever Loss
Russia's defense ministry said Monday's HIMARS rocket attacks on one of its bases killed a large number of soldiers.
msn.com
Ukraine’s New Swedish Howitzers Can Hit The Russians With Three Shells At A Time—And Drive Away Before The Shells Land
In the 11 months since Russia widened its war on Ukraine, Kyiv’s allies have donated a dizzying array of artillery—no fewer than 700 towed and self-propelled howitzers of four main calibers. A few are Soviet designs. Most are Western types. Some are new, some are old—and some are...
There Was a Ceasefire Between Germany and Russia To Fight Off Large Packs of Wolves During WWI
During WWI, fighting between Germany and Russia was prolific along the Eastern Front. Trench warfare, chemical weapons, and disease were many of the daily hardships that were endured by soldiers from both countries. However, there was an unlikely foe that actually brought these two countries together for a short period of time. And that was the large quantity of wolves in the area.
The Jewish Press
Israel Officially Requests 25 F-15EX Fighter Planes from US, and Hurry Please
Israel and the United States have begun talks on a potential procurement deal for 25 new F-15EX fighter jets, manufactured by Boeing, according to report by News 12. The Ministry of Defense submitted an official letter of request to the U.S. government to quickly approve the sale of the fighter jets. The goal of the transaction is to double the capabilities of the Israeli Air Force in the next decade and establish its strength against potential threats from Iran.
Putin warship loaded with ‘unstoppable’ hypersonic nuke missiles stages chilling war games as it sails towards Britain
VLADIMIR Putin's warship armed with "unstoppable" hypersonic nuke missiles has staged chilling war games on its way to the UK. Equipped with one of the world's deadliest weapons, the Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov, was deployed on "combat duty" last week. The vessel which is equipped with 7,000mph Zircon nuke missiles...
This Is the Deadliest Weapon in History
Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, there has been anxiety over the threats Russian President Vladmir Putin has made about the use of tactical nuclear weapons on the battlefield. These have explosive powers greater than the bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, but they do not have the destructive power of intercontinental […]
theaviationgeekclub.com
Did you know that Soviet helicopter crews’ survival kit during invasion of Afghanistan featured an almost medieval kit with a steel breastplate, greaves for the legs and vambraces on the arms?
Unsurprisingly, this almost medieval kit was immediately rejected as too hot, heavy and cumbersome. The Soviet Union’s invasion of Afghanistan was fought as much in the air as on the ground. From the high-level bombing raids that blasted rebel-held mountain valleys, to the Mi-24 helicopter gunships and Su-25 jets that accompanied every substantial army operation, Soviet control of the air was a crucial battlefield asset.
U.S. Threatens Turkey Over Allegations it’s Supplying Russian Airlines With Spare Parts in Defiance of Western Sanctions
Senior U.S. officials have allegedly warned that Turkey could face repercussions if they provide spare aircraft parts and other services for Russian airlines in violation of an export ban imposed by the Biden administration in February 2022. According to a report in the WSJ, Assistant Secretary of Commerce Thea Rozman...
Business Insider
US-trained Afghan commandos are fighting in Ukraine. Some are there for the pay. Others are there for revenge.
Afghan commandos who fled the Taliban are being recruited to fight alongside Russia in Ukraine. Afghan volunteers because they lack stable incomes and are being offerred high salaries. Many of these US-trained fighters see joining Russia's war in Ukraine as the least bad option. This fall, rumors began circulating that...
Here's the big deal with the German-made Leopard tanks and why Ukraine desperately wants them
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Friday that Germany has not reached a decision on sending the Leopard tanks to Ukraine.
Russia plans to mobilize 500,000 soldiers in days. If they don't deliver victory, then 'Putin will collapse,' says Ukrainian spy chief.
Putin's first mobilization draft in October was heavily criticized for deploying soldiers who were untrained, elderly, ill, or too young to fight.
