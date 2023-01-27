ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 33

John Stark
3d ago

excellent job IDF. You may continue with your next project.

Reply(1)
17
Related
msn.com

Ukrainians Strike Back in Soledar Against Infamous Wagner Group Forcing Retreat

Russian mercenaries took great losses on January 12 after the Ukranian Boarder Guard “side by side with the Ukrainian Defense Forces” engaged in a massive resistance in Soledar, Donetsk, as they aim to “[deter] enemy attacks in the Bakhmut sector”, a nearby at-risk town. The name...
The Jewish Press

Message to Iran: IAF and US Air Force Practice ‘Deep Attack’ Run, Again

The American and Israeli air forces once again practiced a deep attack run as part of their joint ACE (Agile combat employment) deployment of the IAF with the US military’s Central Command (AFCENT) which covers the Middle East. The joint exercises ended on Thursday. The IDF described this deployment...
The Jewish Press

SOHR: Unidentified Drones Attacked 25-Truck Convoy Crossing Syria-Iraq Border, 7 Killed

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Sunday that unidentified drones carried out airstrikes on a convoy of 25 refrigerated trucks in eastern Deir Ezzor, near the Euphrates River which marks the border between Iraq and Syria. The drones destroyed the trucks and killed and injured the people inside them.
The Jewish Press

At Least 8 PA Arabs Killed in Jenin Shootout with Terrorists

Israeli forces were reportedly attempting to arrest a senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist planning a major attack. At least, eight PA Arabs were killed and dozens more injured during heavy clashes between PA terrorists and Israeli troops in Jenin on Thursday morning, according to Israeli media reports. A small IDF drone was also knocked down. One of the killed terrorists was a Palestinian Authority police officer who was involved in the fighting.
Kyle Schepperley

There Was a Ceasefire Between Germany and Russia To Fight Off Large Packs of Wolves During WWI

During WWI, fighting between Germany and Russia was prolific along the Eastern Front. Trench warfare, chemical weapons, and disease were many of the daily hardships that were endured by soldiers from both countries. However, there was an unlikely foe that actually brought these two countries together for a short period of time. And that was the large quantity of wolves in the area.
The Jewish Press

Israel Officially Requests 25 F-15EX Fighter Planes from US, and Hurry Please

Israel and the United States have begun talks on a potential procurement deal for 25 new F-15EX fighter jets, manufactured by Boeing, according to report by News 12. The Ministry of Defense submitted an official letter of request to the U.S. government to quickly approve the sale of the fighter jets. The goal of the transaction is to double the capabilities of the Israeli Air Force in the next decade and establish its strength against potential threats from Iran.
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest Weapon in History

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, there has been anxiety over the threats Russian President Vladmir Putin has made about the use of tactical nuclear weapons on the battlefield. These have explosive powers greater than the bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, but they do not have the destructive power of intercontinental […]
theaviationgeekclub.com

Did you know that Soviet helicopter crews’ survival kit during invasion of Afghanistan featured an almost medieval kit with a steel breastplate, greaves for the legs and vambraces on the arms?

Unsurprisingly, this almost medieval kit was immediately rejected as too hot, heavy and cumbersome. The Soviet Union’s invasion of Afghanistan was fought as much in the air as on the ground. From the high-level bombing raids that blasted rebel-held mountain valleys, to the Mi-24 helicopter gunships and Su-25 jets that accompanied every substantial army operation, Soviet control of the air was a crucial battlefield asset.

Comments / 0

Community Policy