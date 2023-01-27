ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

BREAKING: Wisconsin DL Jace Gilbert commits to Iowa State

Iowa State landed its first commitment of the class of 2024 Friday night, as defensive lineman Jace Gilbert of Arrowhead (WI) made his commitment to the Cyclones. Gilbert is a three-star on 247 Sports' system, with a grade of 87, and is the seventh-ranked player in Wisconsin in the class of 2024.
AMES, IA
What they were saying about Arkansas' loss at Baylor

The Arkansas Razorbacks are still in search of their first true road win of the season after suffering a 67-64 loss against the No. 17 Baylor Bears inside the Ferrell Center in Waco (Texas), part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for the Hogs, who dropped to 14-7 on the year.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested on public intoxication charge

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was arrested on a charge of public intoxication early Sunday morning in Dallas, Texas, police confirmed to Dawgs247. Per a release regarding the situation, Dallas Police responded to reports of a man banging on doors in the 1600 block of Tribeca Way in Old East Dallas at approximately 6:10 a.m. on Sunday morning. The preliminary investigation found that when officers arrived, they located the man — Bennett — and determined he was intoxicated.
DALLAS, TX
Nyckoles Harbor, Duce Robinson lead 2023 recruiting cycle's top uncommitted players ahead of Signing Day

With several planned announcements later this week during the traditional National Signing Day, there are still several 2023 top-level recruits set to make their plans official. According to 247Sports' player rankings, Nyckoles Harbor and Duce Robinson are the two uncommitted five-stars who remain along with elite quarterback Jaden Rashada, a four-star ranked as the sixth-best player and top available signal caller.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
In-state QB relishes in WVU opportunity

Princeton (WV) quarterback Grant Coachran polished off a stellar high school career this past fall, throwing for 2,103 yards and accounting for 31 total touchdowns in just ten games. That put his career totals over 8,000 yards and over 90 touchdowns, with his name littering the record books. That kind of production led to several Division II and FCS offers, plus interest from his home-state school, WVU. Earlier this month, the Mountaineers invited him up to campus for a visit.
MORGANTOWN, WV
BREAKING: Four-star tight end Grant Stec commits to Wisconsin

Wisconsin has its second commitment in the class of 2024. Following a junior day visit on Saturday, Algonquin (Ill.) Jacobs Top247 tight end Grant Stec announced his commitment to the Badgers. The four-star tight end chose UW over Tennessee, Florida, Penn State, Iowa, Arkansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Michigan State, Iowa State,...
MADISON, WI
Former Alabama walk-on Jake Long rejoining Crimson Tide staff

A former Alabama player is headed back to Tuscaloosa, Ala., to join the coaching staff. Jake Long, a former walk-on defensive lineman for the Crimson Tide, tweeted “#WeBack” on Saturday while changing his profile picture and bio to reflect a return to Alabama. According to Jim Dunaway of The Next Round, Long will be a defensive analyst at his alma mater.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tayven Jackson explains Tennessee football transfer, Indiana commitment

Indiana quarterback Tayven Jackson appreciates the time he spent at Tennessee learning under two elite-level signal callers, and he believes his experience in the SEC will help him make an immediate impact with the Hoosiers. Jackson entered the transfer portal Jan. 13 and quickly made the jump to Indiana, joining his brother, Trayce Jackson-Davis, who is a veteran on the Hoosiers' men's basketball team.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Nyckoles Harbor recruiting: What they're saying about 2023 five-star's pending decision after Oregon visit

Recruiting is coming to an end for five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor, the highest-rated uncommitted prospect who's expected to announce his college decision later this week. Harbor took an official visit to Oregon over the weekend and met in-home with several coaching staffs (VIP) leading up to the Washington, D.C. native's trip out West, including Michigan, South Carolina and Maryland.
EUGENE, OR
Tennessee QB Joe Milton sends basketball into orbit during half-court shot on College GameDay

Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton took a couple half-court shots Saturday on ESPN's College GameDay, prior to the SEC/Big 12 Challenge between the No. 4 Vols and No. 10 Texas, but his heave of a basketball toward the concourse area of Thompson Boiling Arena is what everyone is talking about prior to tip-off. Milton reared back and tossed a ball high over the goal and into the second level, a distance nearly spanning a football field considering its starting point.
KNOXVILLE, TN
College basketball rankings: Kansas surges in AP Top 25 after popping Kentucky; Alabama, UCLA slide

For the first time in weeks, there is no controversy for No. 1 in the AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll. Then-No. 3 Houston went down to the wire, yet again, and then-No. 2 Alabama walked into Oklahoma and got stomped by the unranked Sooners. Meanwhile, No. 1 Purdue looked as good as it has all season long in Sunday’s 77-61 win over a tough Michigan State team.
KANSAS STATE
Arizona up to five in AP Poll

After a road sweep this past week, the Wildcats have moved up one spot to fifth in the latest AP Poll. Arizona was able to get revenge against Washington State for its home loss earlier this season and followed it up with an easy win against Washington on Saturday. “We...
TEMPE, AZ
