Related
Winter storm brewing over San Diego County causes school closures and rain preparations
SAN DIEGO — A winter storm was expected to bring rain, mountain snow, and gusty winds to San Diego County Sunday through early Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Low clouds filled in the coastal basin Sunday morning with areas of scattered showers ahead of the approaching storm,...
delmartimes.net
Were you in North County from the late 1960s to early 2000s? Could you identify places, people?
Volunteers are needed to help identify people, places and events in historical photos taken in North County from the late 1960s to early 2000s that were taken by newspaper photographer Dan Rios. Rios’ photographs cover 33 years of San Diego history, including an important era in the development of North...
Large sinkhole forms on downtown street
A large sinkhole has formed on a street in downtown San Diego, prompting crews to close off the area Friday.
Hotel fire forces evacuations in San Ysidro
A Friday night fire broke out inside a San Ysidro hotel, forcing people to leave their rooms, said the San Diego Fire Department.
Winter Storm to Bring Rain, Mountain Snow to County; Some School Closures Planned
Factory fire in Tijuana sends thick plumes of smoke over San Diego County
TIJUANA, Baja California — A cardboard factory fire in Tijuana, Mexico, sent thick plumes of smoke billowing over San Diego County early Saturday morning. Firefighters in Mexico were dispatched to the Garita de Otay neighborhood in Tijuana around 5:30 a.m. following reports of a commercial fire, according to a journalist with Zeta Tijuana reporting in Mexico.
Decaying trees were reported but ignored before recent parade of strong winds
SAN DIEGO — Some downed trees in Balboa Park and across San Diego County had been reported before yesterday's high winds. Some people said the agencies they reported these trees to ignored their worries, which they believe could have prevented the damage. “My tree album has about 250 photos...
sandiegoville.com
Texas-Based Mooyah Burgers Opens First San Diego Location
Texas-based Mooyah Burgers, Fries & Shakes, which currently has over 100 locations around the globe, is ready to unveil its first San Diego outpost. Founded in Plano, TX, in 2007 by Rich Hicks & Todd Istre, Mooya Burgers Fries & Shakes is now a franchise with over 100 locations in 20 U.S. states and nine countries in North America and the Middle East. Mooyah offers a menu centered around made-to-order, 100% Angus beef burgers, all natural turkey burgers, and Dr. Praeger’s black bean vegan burgers, all served on non-GMO potato and multi-grain buns that are baked in-house daily. Other offerings include Hebrew National hot dogs, real ice cream shakes, and hand-cut French fries that undergo a 24-hour, six-part cooking process.
Body found in Otay Valley Regional Park; homicide suspected
Law enforcement Sunday found a man’s body in the Otay Valley Regional Park, according to the San Diego Police Homicide Unit.
North County skydiver plummets to ground after parachute fails
A skydiver from GoJump Oceanside plummeted to the ground on Friday after his parachute failed to completely open, said the Oceanside Fire Department.
californiaglobe.com
San Diego Moves Closer To Bringing In Sweeping Parking Changes
The city of San Diego moved closer to bringing in sweeping towing changes on Wednesday following new reports that the city is losing $1.5 million due to lost fees and fines. For several years, strict parking rules in San Diego, specifically street parking signs that list odd times that can vary by street, have been racking up fees for many residents in the city. Parking enforcement agents have been especially tenacious in giving fines, with the city even towing and auctioning off 32,000 vehicles in the past six years.
Navy Assists in Finding Alleged DUI Driver After Crash Near Naval Base San Diego
The Navy police helped apprehend an alleged hit-and-run driver early Sunday after a two-car wreck near Naval Base San Diego. A male victim was southbound on Interstate 5 in a Lincoln SUV when he was allegedly hit by the male driver of a Mazda shortly before 2 a.m., according to OnScene.TV.
Woman rescued through window of Scripps Ranch home after giant tree falls on structure
SAN DIEGO — A woman had to be rescued and pulled through the window of her home after several giant trees fell atop Scripps Ranch homes Thursday morning. San Diego Fire-Rescue Department firefighters were dispatched to the 10200 block of Caminito Covewood around 11:40 a.m. following reports several trees fell atop townhomes, possibly trapping a resident inside, according to Battalion Chief Josh Slatinsky with SDFD.
Scripps Ranch residents ponder moving after falling trees wreak havok
Some residents in Scripps Ranch are considering moving to an area without eucalyptus trees after their neighborhood was hit by fallen trees Thursday.
San Diego weekly Reader
Blood all over north San Diego County
Kim saw the two men come outside and walk up a pathway to the pergola; it was a high spot on the property where they could sit and visit. Kim went in the house and washed her fresh veggies and stored them and then came back outside. She could see the men talking. “I knew my husband was very excited to see his son.” She walked up and joined them. “I sat in a third chair to enjoy the conversation.” (Aug. 22, 2018)
Power outages affect thousands amid high winds
Power has been restored to many San Diegans after more than 6,500 people lost power Thursday afternoon amid high winds.
Homicide investigation underway in Chula Vista after person found dead
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — San Diego police are investigating the death of a man in Chula Vista Sunday evening. First responders were called to an area near the 200 block of Rancho Drive and Greg Cox Bike Park around 10:40 a.m. following reports that a person was found dead, according to police.
Dangerous street racing on Spring Valley road has neighborhood on edge
SPRING VALLEY, Calif. — Neighbors in one Spring Valley neighborhood feel unsafe with an excessive number of speeding cars on a stretch of Elkelton Boulevard from Noeline Avenue to Delrose Avenue. It’s a quarter-mile straightaway with no stop signs in a residential area that has become a prime choice for street racers late at night.
San Diego Police: Shooting in Bay Terraces leaves 1 dead, another injured
A person is dead and another has been hospitalized following a shooting in San Diego's Bay Terraces neighborhood Friday night.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in El Cajon, CA
El Cajon is a touristy city in San Diego County, known as a valley area in California, as it’s surrounded by several mountains. Because of its location in San Diego, El Cajon experiences a Mediterranean climate that makes it a popular destination for outdoor activities. Several free attractions are...
