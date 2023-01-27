ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, CA

Times of San Diego

Winter Storm to Bring Rain, Mountain Snow to County; Some School Closures Planned

A winter storm was expected to bring, rain, mountain snow and gusty winds to San Diego County Sunday through early Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Low clouds filled in the coastal basin Sunday morning with areas of scattered showers ahead of the approaching storm, the weather service said. Rainfall accumulations from the scattered, light showers were 0.05 of an inch or less as of 9 a.m. The majority of the rainfall has been on coastal facing slopes of higher terrain.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
sandiegoville.com

Texas-Based Mooyah Burgers Opens First San Diego Location

Texas-based Mooyah Burgers, Fries & Shakes, which currently has over 100 locations around the globe, is ready to unveil its first San Diego outpost. Founded in Plano, TX, in 2007 by Rich Hicks & Todd Istre, Mooya Burgers Fries & Shakes is now a franchise with over 100 locations in 20 U.S. states and nine countries in North America and the Middle East. Mooyah offers a menu centered around made-to-order, 100% Angus beef burgers, all natural turkey burgers, and Dr. Praeger’s black bean vegan burgers, all served on non-GMO potato and multi-grain buns that are baked in-house daily. Other offerings include Hebrew National hot dogs, real ice cream shakes, and hand-cut French fries that undergo a 24-hour, six-part cooking process.
SAN DIEGO, CA
californiaglobe.com

San Diego Moves Closer To Bringing In Sweeping Parking Changes

The city of San Diego moved closer to bringing in sweeping towing changes on Wednesday following new reports that the city is losing $1.5 million due to lost fees and fines. For several years, strict parking rules in San Diego, specifically street parking signs that list odd times that can vary by street, have been racking up fees for many residents in the city. Parking enforcement agents have been especially tenacious in giving fines, with the city even towing and auctioning off 32,000 vehicles in the past six years.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Woman rescued through window of Scripps Ranch home after giant tree falls on structure

SAN DIEGO — A woman had to be rescued and pulled through the window of her home after several giant trees fell atop Scripps Ranch homes Thursday morning. San Diego Fire-Rescue Department firefighters were dispatched to the 10200 block of Caminito Covewood around 11:40 a.m. following reports several trees fell atop townhomes, possibly trapping a resident inside, according to Battalion Chief Josh Slatinsky with SDFD.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Blood all over north San Diego County

Kim saw the two men come outside and walk up a pathway to the pergola; it was a high spot on the property where they could sit and visit. Kim went in the house and washed her fresh veggies and stored them and then came back outside. She could see the men talking. “I knew my husband was very excited to see his son.” She walked up and joined them. “I sat in a third chair to enjoy the conversation.” (Aug. 22, 2018)
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in El Cajon, CA

El Cajon is a touristy city in San Diego County, known as a valley area in California, as it’s surrounded by several mountains. Because of its location in San Diego, El Cajon experiences a Mediterranean climate that makes it a popular destination for outdoor activities. Several free attractions are...
EL CAJON, CA

